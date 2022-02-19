Down edge out Donegal in Ulster U-20 Development Hurling League

Goals win matches as gallant Donegal found to their cost in this hard-fought entertaining affair in Carndonagh in their first Ulster GAA Hurling U20 Development League fixture of 2022.

Donegal 0-13

Down 3-9

And the Mourne boys hit three in the second half to clinch a win that was very much against the run of play-cruelly the last one was a total freak.

For, Paul Burn’s boys controlled this match for 40 minutes and deservedly led by 0-7 to 0-1. But an intercepted short free resulted in Down racking up 1-1 in the space of a minute in the 46th minute.

Ethan Bell grabbed the Down goal to leave Donegal ahead by 0-7 to 1-2, significantly their point just before the goal from substitute Ryan Convery, was their first score in 26 minutes.

And, even though the returned Oisin Marley steered Donegal clear by 0-11 to 1-5 with ten minutes to go, it was the Mourne men who surged for victory.

And Down, who made a number of highly effective substitutes in the second half struck for two more goals-in a game they looked like losing for long periods.

But their final margin of victory was most flattering. However, Donegal should not be too despondent as they welcomed back Setanta’s young star Oisin Marley who finished with a tally of 0-7 with five from frees.

Dara Sweeney, team captain Conor Gartland, Ruairi McLaughlin Kevin Curran and Russell Forde also had their moments while keeper Gavin Forde pulled off two superb saves including a brilliant penalty save from Owen McDermott in the 25th minute as Donegal were worthy half-time leaders on a score of 0-6 to 0-1.

The opening minutes were fairly cagey with quite a number of rugby- like rucks with nervous Down hitting four wides to Donegal’s two, before Marley showed his class with a superb point from play from the side line in the eighth minute.

Marley followed this up with a converted 65 before Down eventually opened their account through McDermott in the 13th minute. But that was to be their last score in 26 minutes as an impressive, composed Donegal side took a firm grip on the gap.

Peter Grant and Gartland were impressive midfield anchors while Russell Forde and Marley looked the part up front. Team captain Carey eased Donegal into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead before Tir Chonaill keeper Forde pulled off the first of his two outstanding saves-from McDermott in the 15th minute.

But Donegal were winning all the big battles and further points from Caolan O’Neill, Russell Forde and a Marley free out them into a 0-6 to 0-1 interval lead.

It got even better on the resumption, as Marley edged them into a 0-7 to 0-1 lead, and they were looking comfortable. Down threw on Ryan Convery and Rory Corcoran and both had an almost immediate impact on proceedings.

Convery had a point with almost his first touch, and this was quickly followed by a goal from Ethan Bell. Suddenly it was a two- point game-but Donegal hit back with points from Marley and Forde to stretch the lead out to 0-9 to 1-2 by the 50th minute.

But Down were growing into the game and kept in touch through points from Eoin Pucci and another sub called Darren Rogers.

But then in the 54th minute Sean Milligan struck for a killer goal to put Down ahead by 2-6 to 0-11 a lead they never lost. And they got another goal after Eoin Pucci completely missed his strike from a free as they led by just two points.

He then pulled hopefully on the ball, and it heartbreakingly ended up in the Donegal net and that was game over. This was ultimately a disappointing defeat for Donegal, but they should be encouraged by the fact that they were clearly the better side for three quarters of this match.

And they also have some stellar figures like Ruairi Campbell, Dean Harvey, Ryan Coyle and Tommy Lee Scully to come back. They now take on Derry next week in Owenbeg with a reasonable degree of confidence.

Donegal: Gavin Forde; Ciaran Curran, Kevin Curran, Ruairi McLaughlin; Kyle McNulty, Dara Sweeney, Ryan Callaghan; Peter Grant, Conor Gartland (0-1); Liam McKinney, Russell Forde (0-2) David Carey (0-2);Conor Diver, Caolan O’Neill (0-1), Oisin Marley (0-7,5f). Subs; Matthew Winters for Conor Diver (h-time), Sean O’Donnell for Peter Grant (45), Pauric Curran for Ruairi McLughlin (52), Ryan Keenaghan for Ryan Callaghan (57)

Down: Cathal Lavery;James Higgins, Lucas Boyd, Donal McGee; Fionn McFaul, Eoin Pucci (1-2), Ciaran Milligan; Conor Savage, Fionn Collins; Eoin McGee (0-1), Ethan Bell (1-0), Cormac Blaney; Sean Milligan (1-0), Owen McDermott (0-3, 2f), Liam Gordon. Subs; Ryan Convery (0-1) for Liam Gordon (h-time), Rory Corcoran (0-1) for Cormac Blaney (h-time), Darren Rogers for Ethan Bell (49), Marcus Doran for Fionn Collins (53).

Referee: Mark O’Neill (Antrim)