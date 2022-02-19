Search

19 Feb 2022

Duffy: ‘We injected a good performance into our own gameplan’

Donegal opened the U-20 Development League with a fine win over Derry at Celtic Park

Donegal manager Gary Duffy at Celtic Park today. Photo Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Alan Foley

19 Feb 2022 8:08 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

As a first day out can go, Donegal manager Gary Duffy couldn’t have asked for much more as his side began their U-20 Development League with a resounding win over Derry at Celtic Park.

The 3-14 to 0-6 winning scoreline was about right as it showed the difference between the sides on a murky day on the Lone Moor Road. Early days, as Duffy admits, it might be but all in all it was a more than competent start to 2022.

“It’s early days,” Duffy said afterwards. “All we can do as coaches is give them the tools to go onto the field and they did that in abundance. That’s something we’ve been trying to get through to them in recent weeks.

“We’re under no illusion as Derry had players involved in the senior panel and that it’s not the full-strength Derry side. We just went out and tried to play our own game and we injected a good performance into our own gameplan and that’s something you would be happy with. You can only play what's in front of you.

“We're content considering we lost out on a couple of lads with injuries and we rejigged the start but we’re pleased with it. We lost Richard O’Rourke, Eoin Dowling and Jack Gallagher through knocks and injuries. We just want to get them back right and it’s a Development League.

“We knew this is the year for most of them, in terms of their age group and then there’s a couple of young lads who came in like Oisin Caulfield from Na Rossa and Glenfin’s Luke McGlynn.

“They added a bit of spark. There’s good talent in Donegal and Donegal was never short in terms of talented footballers. The right structures are in place and we’re getting good support from the academies so hopefully we’re going in the right direction.”

Last year’s pandemic meant all counties were thrust straight into championship action in summer and although that felt an awful long way away in Derry, the long way around will do no harm to a Donegal panel who already look in good stead.

“Last year we didn't get together till the end of May and we had to just thrush young fellas to do their own conditioning,” Duffy added. “With Oisin O’Flaherty as Strength and Conditioning coach he’s monitoring things well. We like to keep an eye on it as 18 or 19-year-olds do what they do!”

