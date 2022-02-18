Search

18 Feb 2022

Johanne McColgan shortlisted for GAA Coach of the Year - vote for her here

Members of the public are now being called upon to support the finalists and vote to decide who the overall winner should be

Scoil Naomh Brid, Muff's Johanne McColgan, teacher, receiving the Large Primary School awards from Cllr Seamus O'Domhnaill in 2018

Reporter:

Alan Foley

18 Feb 2022 7:00 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Johanne McColgan from Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin, has been shortlisted for the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year Award and you can do your bit to help her win the award.

Members of the public are now being called upon to support the finalists and vote to decide who the overall winner should be.
Representing their respective counties, the finalists were selected following public nominations submitted by club members across Ulster.

A panel of experienced GAA figures including Down Senior manager, James McCartan, Ulster GAA’s Director of Coaching & Games, Eugene Young, and Irish News Sports Columnist Neil Loughran, whittled the entries down to the final nine.
As well as the title ‘Coach of the Year’, the person who tops the poll will receive free coach travel for their team and specially commissioned Coach of the Year O’Neill’s sportswear.

Nine outstanding volunteer coaches have been selected as finalists in the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year Award. They are: 

  • Antrim – Adrian Mullan, Ardoyne Kickhams
  • Armagh – Paul Cunningham, Craobh Rua/Carrickcruppen
  •  Cavan – Michael McCann, CLG Cuchulainn
  •  Derry – Hugh McGrath, Steelstown Brain Ógs
  •  Donegal – Johanne McColgan, Naomh Padraig,Uisce Chaoin
  • Down – Peter McCartan, Clann Na Banna
  • Fermanagh – Shane McDermott, Irvinestown St Molaise
  • Monaghan – Lorraine O’Donnell, Drumhowen Geraldine's Rounders Club
  •  Tyrone – Eilis Gormley, Carrickmore

Voting for the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year is now open at www.ulster.gaa.ie/translinkcoachoftheyear.
Voting closes at 11.59pm Thursday 3rd March. The winner will be announced on Monday 7th March.

