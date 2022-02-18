Johanne McColgan shortlisted for GAA Coach of the Year - vote for her here

Scoil Naomh Brid, Muff's Johanne McColgan, teacher, receiving the Large Primary School awards from Cllr Seamus O'Domhnaill in 2018
Johanne McColgan from Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin, has been shortlisted for the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year Award and you can do your bit to help her win the award.
Members of the public are now being called upon to support the finalists and vote to decide who the overall winner should be.
Representing their respective counties, the finalists were selected following public nominations submitted by club members across Ulster.
Voting for the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year is now open at www.ulster.gaa.ie/translinkcoachoftheyear.
Voting closes at 11.59pm Thursday 3rd March. The winner will be announced on Monday 7th March.
Scoil Naomh Brid, Muff's Johanne McColgan, teacher, receiving the Large Primary School awards from Cllr Seamus O'Domhnaill in 2018
Isabella McLaughlin, Hannah McLaughlin, Frankie McDaid, Ava McGowan and Lucy Bradley pictured at a coffee morning, held in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel for Rocco McGinley.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.