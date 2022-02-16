Gary Duffy's Donegal in fine fettle and all set to start U-20 season against Derry

After all the uncertainty and the late decision to run the inter-county U-20 championship last season, normality has returned this.



Donegal get their U-20 season underway this Saturday when they host Derry in Ballybofey, 1pm. It was early July before Donegal first kicked a ball in anger in U-20 football in 2021, overcoming Armagh and three weeks later followed the win up with a quarter final win over Tyrone before losing the semi-final to Monaghan.



“Last year with Covid-19 raging there was a lot of uncertainty on whether there would be an U-20 competition at all or not,” said Donegal manager Gary Duffy, who was also calling the shots in 2021. It was April before the final decision was made just to run the one competition, a championship.

“It was into the second week in May before the lockdown was lifted and we were allowed to train non contact collectively. And it was the first week in June before we were allowed contact training.“In reality we had something like four and half to five weeks preparation for the championship and there was no warm up condition. In fairness it was the same for everybody.”





Despite the lack of preparation time Donegal had a reasonably good championship, reaching the provincial semi-final before going down to Monaghan. The result of the semi-final was reduced to insignificant when word filtered through in the early hours of the morning after the game that Monaghan captain, Brendan Óg Ó’ Dufaigh had been killed on his way home from the game following a car crash.



“We just didn’t perform in the second half and paid the price at the final whistle. It is as simple as that and hopefully we can learn from the defeat and as we move on,” Duffy added.



Last season was Duffy’s first year as U-20 manager having previously managed the county minors and U16s.



Eamon McGee and Leo McLoone, Donegal All-Ireland winners from 2012, along with Owenie McGarvey, Damien McIntyre and Oisin O’Flaherty were all part of his backroom team in 2021. And they are all back on board again this year.



Duffy also can call on up to nine of last year’s semi-final team again this season and he also drafted in a number of good minors from recent years.



This and the fact they have a good deal of preparation under their belts unlike last year and a warm up competition for the championship, he is looking forward to having another stab at the championship.



Goalkeeper Daithi Roberts, Kieran Tobin, Keelan Dunleavy in defence and forwards Eoin Dowling, Ryan McShane, Johnny McGroddy, Paul O’Hare, Carlos O’Reilly and Ciaran Moore are the surviving members from last year’s panel. Moore missed most of the campaign through injury but was sprung from the subs bench in the semi-final.





Donegal have a solid two months training behind them though it was interrupted for much of January, due to the Sigerson Cup and in particular Letterkenny IT’s run to the last eight. Donegal are in group two in a four team group along with Derry, Roscommon and Mayo.



Tyrone, Down, Louth and Amtrim are in group one. The teams in each group play each other and the top two at the end of the round robin series meet in the final.



Donegal are home to Derry, on Saturday away to Roscommon, the following Saturday and home to Mayo, the following week.



“They are all top opposition and good challenges,” Duffy added. “Derry are the minor champions from two seasons ago, Roscommon were beaten in the U-20 final last season and Mayo are never far off the pace. It is called a development league and it is all about developing players and for the championship and seniors further down the road.



“And that is how we plan to use it to try out players and build a team for the championship. And that starts this Saturday against Derry.



Donegal have drawn Armagh again, in the championship and for a second year in a row, they are home to the men from the Orchard County. Donegal versus Armagh, which is a first round tie, has been fixed for Friday April 1, at Sean MacCumhaill Park.