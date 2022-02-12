Donegal ladies overcome Galway in League opener

Donegal ladies got 2022 off to a useful, if not inspiring start with a win over Galway in Ballybofey.

Donegal 0-10

Galway 0-7

Geraldine McLaughlin, whose wait for All-Star recognition finally ended in 2021, led the way with seven points for Maxi Curran’s team.

Donegal couldn’t shake Galway from their tail and it was nervy at times down the home straight, but Donegal did enough for what might well prove a big victory.

McLaughlin had a penalty saved late in the first half, but Galway just couldn’t get close enough.

Unlike in the men’s game, the water break remains in the ladies game for the duration of the League and Donegal had a big let-off just before the uisce was distributed in the first half.

The fingertips of Donegal sweeper Roisin Rodgers took the sting out of Kate Geraghty’s ball. Mairéad Seoighe was the beneficiary, getting in behind to take possession. Seoighe, with only Roisin McCafferty, the Donegal goalkeeper, to beat, rolled just the wrong side of the far post.

Donegal led 0-3 to 0-1 at that stage with Geraldine McLaughlin’s double and a superb Karen Guthrie point from out on the stand side registering for the hosts.

McLaughlin might have goaled wen fed inside by Guthrie moments later, but the Termon woman was just off-balance as she shot and her effort was over the top.

Guthrie was denied by Alanah Griffin and, with Donegal four in front they had a big chance to put daylight between them. McLaughlin, having been taken down herself, saw her stoppage time penalty saved by Griffin. It remained 0-6 to 0-2 at the break.

Galway are still without their Kilkerrin-Clonberne contingent who won the All-Ireland LGFA senior club title last month.

However, the Tribeswomen reduced the arrears considerably with the opening two points of the second half, registered by Kate Slevin and Ailbhe Davoren.

Galway remain without a manager following the departure of Gerry Fahy at the end of January. A statement at the time said that Fahy ‘cited questions that were raised that he and his management team were unfortunately unable to resolve’.

A successor has yet to be found with Maghnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynee listed as joint interim managers for their trip to Ballybofey.

By the midway point of part two, Donegal were still two in front, with a McLaughlin free the sole Donegal score in the third quarter.

Substitute Katy Herron, not long into the action, steadied the ship with a tidy score after Galway managed to keep out a goal when McLaughlin and Guthrie combined at pace. Niamh McLaughlin, the Donegal captain, did well to keep the ball in play when the chance looked lost and Herron popped over.

Frees by Geraldine McLaughlin and Guthrie gave Donegal enough breathing space and it’s onwards to Westmeath.



Donegal: Roisin McCafferty; Shauna McFadden, Evelyn McGinley, Niamh Boyle; Niamh Carr, Feena McManamon, Tara Hegarty; Nicole McLaughlin, Roisin Rodgers; Susanne White, Niamh McLaughlin, Shelly Twohig; Bláithnáid McLaughlin, Karen Guthrie (0-2, 1f), Geraldine McLaughlin (0-7, 5f). Subs: Amy Boyle-Carr for White (34), Katy Herron (0-1) for Hegarty (42).

Galway: Alanah Griffin; Shauna Molloy, Eimile Gavin, Aoife Ní Cheallaigh; Kate Geraghty, Charlotte Cooney, Shauna Brennan (0-1); Ailbhe Davoren (0-1), Sarah Ní Loingsigh; Leanne Coen (0-1), Mairéad Seoighe, Lara Finnegan; Aoife O’Rourke (0-1f), Andrea Trill, Kate Slevin (0-3, 1f). Subs: Chellene Trill for Ní Cheallaigh, Ellen Power for Molloy (both 37), Darina Keane for Finnegan, Laura Scanlon for Seoighe (both 47), Linda Booth for Geraghty (49), Fabienne Cooney for Ní Loingsigh (58), Jemma Burke for Coen (62).

Referee: Garyowen McMahon (Mayo).