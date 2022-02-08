Search

08 Feb 2022

‘Brilliant’ Conor O’Donnell praised after big Donegal display

O’Donnell kicked three points in Sunday’s 2-11 to 1-9 win over Kildare in Ballybofey

‘Brilliant’ Conor O’Donnell praised after big Donegal display

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

08 Feb 2022 11:53 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Conor O’Donnell has been earmarked as one to watch for some time now and the Carndonagh man has seamlessly worked his way into the Donegal team.

O’Donnell kicked three points in Sunday’s 2-11 to 1-9 win over Kildare in Ballybofey.

The Letterkenny Institute of Technology student also had a starting berth in the opening Division One draw with Mayo. In recent weeks, O’Donnell was a firm feature of the LyIT side that reached the quarter-finals of the Sigerson Cup.

“Conor has been playing very well,” Donegal manager Declan Bonner said.

“He came on the scene last year against Armagh in the League and kicked a couple of scores. He has been playing very well and he has played an awful lot of football in the last while. Conor put in a big performance.”

MCSHEA'S SAY: Donegal show grit and determination to take priceless league points

In his weekly Donegal Post column, Donegal's 1974 Ulster SFC winning captain is praiseworthy of the way Declan Bonner's side retained their focus to see off Kildare on Sunday

O’Donnell’s rise was curtailed with a cruciate ligament injury in July 2019.

However, he came off the bench to score two points in a League draw against Armagh year.

O’Donnell made his Championship bow off the bench in a preliminary round win over Down, scoring a point at Pairc Esler.

Brendan McCole, the Donegal full-back, was another to acknowledge the Inishowen man after Sunday’s win.

He said: “Conor O’Donnell is a brilliant player and was unlucky with a bad injury for some time, but he has really come back well”.

Donegal have some injury concerns following the game, chief among them captain Michael Murphy who was forced off after 20 minutes. Bonner deferred a diagnosis to his medical team, but mentioned that Murphy had ‘some damage done’.

“Any time Michael goes off you worry about it,” Bonner said.

Jason McGee came off in the second half with what was termed ‘a bang’.

Jamie Brennan has suffered a set-back in his recover and will be absent for several weeks.

Stephen McMenamin returned with a late cameo appearance on Sunday while Hugh McFadden and Daire Ó Baoill are also undergoing rehab as their expected return dates grow closer.

Donegal are back in action on Sunday-week when they face Kerry.

Bonner said: “Division One is a very unforgiving place. You need to be at the levels every day you go out. Hopefully we’ll have one or two more experienced players back for the next game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media