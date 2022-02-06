On-fire Ryan says Donegal's win over London was 'very pleasing'

Donegal full-forward Ritchie Ryan looks set to be a real handful for the opposition in this year’s Allianz National Hurling League Division 2B campaign.

The Limerick native, who plays his club hurling for Dungloe, notched up a tally of 2-8 in Sunday’s comprehensive 3-16 to 0-8 league opener against London at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

The sharp-shooter scored Donegal’s opening point, and added three more before the break while in the second half he had four more points plus two late goals which were the proverbial icing on the cake.

“I was happy enough, it was a great performance from all the lads,” he beamed afterwards.

“We put in a huge shift in the first half against what was a gale force wind, and it gave us the cushion to drive on and push through the second half with the wind.”

He felt that the conditions - which were about as far from summer hurling as you can get - probably suited Donegal better.

“The lads’ touch of the ball and shooting was very good given the conditions,” he noted, adding that the wind was “a bit all over the place on parts of the pitch.”

He felt that the McGurk Cup action before the start of the league had certainly been useful.

“It was brilliant, more matches are better all the time, and it gave us a way of working rather than coming in through just weeks of training sessions and not knowing what way we are going to perform.”

Overall, he said it had been “a very pleasing performance”.

Elsewhere today in Division 2B, it finished Mayo 2-15, Wicklow 2-15 in Ballina.

On Saturday, Derry edged out Sligo 2-14 to 1-14 at Celtic Park.

Next up for Donegal is a trip to Sligo next Sunday.