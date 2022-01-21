Search

21 Jan 2022

McGonagle says Donegal want to make the most of McKenna Cup final appearance

The Buncrana midfielder was man of the match in the semi-final victory over Derry and now his Donegal team have a chance of a first McKenna Cup crown since 2018

McGonagle says Donegal want to make the most of McKenna Cup final appearance

Caolan McGonagle of Donegal in action against Emmet Bradley of Derry

Reporter:

Alan Foley

21 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Caolan McGonagle was named man of the match in Donegal’s McKenna Cup semi-final win over Derry on Tuesday night and has a final to look forward to tomorrow against Monaghan.

The Buncrana midfielder contributed 1-2 from play with his goal, in retrospect, turning the balance of favour towards the side managed by Declan Bonner. Until that play, Derry had been contested well, leading 0-4 to 0-2 with Donegal’s approach play being let down by their finishing.

Through the years: A look at Donegal's Dr McKenna Cup wins

Donegal have won the Dr McKenna Cup nine times in the past. Chris McNulty takes a whistle stop tour back in time

However, with Odhran McFadden-Ferry winning an important challenge, the ball fell to McGonagle, who shot home to give his team a one-point lead at the first water-break. In the end, with Derry boss Rory Gallagher pulling the handbrake after half-time, it was Donegal who won 2-9 to 0-11 to set up a final against Monaghan this Saturday at Healy Park in Omagh.

“We want to win every game we play in and then there’s a chance to win a trophy, so going into the game we knew what Derry would bring as we knew what Rory is like,” McGonagle said afterwards. “They’re well set up and going to work hard, on a slippy pitch, so we had to be concentrating throughout. Thankfully we came out on the right hand side.

“Odhran McFadden-Ferry did well to get it to me and All I had to do was put it past the keeper. I’m just making the runs and hoping to get into the right position. I’m happy enough to be putting the ball in the net.”

Donegal ease their way past Derry and onto the McKenna Cup final

Caolan McGonagle and Odhran McFadden-Ferry goals pave the way for victory for Declan Bonner's side over the Oak Leaf County

It’s nine years now since McGonagle, on the same Ballybofey pitch, put on an array of excellent shooting to seal a minor title for Buncrana and the production of manys a Donegal footballer has come from making the leap from club to the Dr McKenna Cup.

“The young lads did well,” McGonagle added. “Mark Curran was in for his first start and then Caolan McColgan came in off the bench. Odhran Doherty was in at the weekend and it’s good for them as we want to have a strong squad coming into the league and championship. It’s good for Declan to be having headaches and have boys pushing on for positions.

“We want to be playing games instead of training all the time. We’re happy enough to get the games, good competitive games. We’re learning from every game and now seeing as we’re in a final, we want to win it. There’s a big focus on that for the rest of the week.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media