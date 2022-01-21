McGonagle says Donegal want to make the most of McKenna Cup final appearance

Caolan McGonagle was named man of the match in Donegal’s McKenna Cup semi-final win over Derry on Tuesday night and has a final to look forward to tomorrow against Monaghan.

The Buncrana midfielder contributed 1-2 from play with his goal, in retrospect, turning the balance of favour towards the side managed by Declan Bonner. Until that play, Derry had been contested well, leading 0-4 to 0-2 with Donegal’s approach play being let down by their finishing.

However, with Odhran McFadden-Ferry winning an important challenge, the ball fell to McGonagle, who shot home to give his team a one-point lead at the first water-break. In the end, with Derry boss Rory Gallagher pulling the handbrake after half-time, it was Donegal who won 2-9 to 0-11 to set up a final against Monaghan this Saturday at Healy Park in Omagh.

“We want to win every game we play in and then there’s a chance to win a trophy, so going into the game we knew what Derry would bring as we knew what Rory is like,” McGonagle said afterwards. “They’re well set up and going to work hard, on a slippy pitch, so we had to be concentrating throughout. Thankfully we came out on the right hand side.

“Odhran McFadden-Ferry did well to get it to me and All I had to do was put it past the keeper. I’m just making the runs and hoping to get into the right position. I’m happy enough to be putting the ball in the net.”

It’s nine years now since McGonagle, on the same Ballybofey pitch, put on an array of excellent shooting to seal a minor title for Buncrana and the production of manys a Donegal footballer has come from making the leap from club to the Dr McKenna Cup.

“The young lads did well,” McGonagle added. “Mark Curran was in for his first start and then Caolan McColgan came in off the bench. Odhran Doherty was in at the weekend and it’s good for them as we want to have a strong squad coming into the league and championship. It’s good for Declan to be having headaches and have boys pushing on for positions.

“We want to be playing games instead of training all the time. We’re happy enough to get the games, good competitive games. We’re learning from every game and now seeing as we’re in a final, we want to win it. There’s a big focus on that for the rest of the week.”