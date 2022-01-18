Five-year sponsorship deal officially announced for Semple Stadium

FBD Insurance and Tipperary GAA have announced a five-year deal to secure the naming rights to Semple Stadium.

The move to rename the iconic venue ‘FBD Semple Stadium’ had been revealed in the past week, but was officially launched at the famous Thurles venue earlier today.

Intercounty players Pádraic Maher, Steven O’Brien, Cáit Devane and Niamh Martin were on hand to help promote the move.

FBD have been sponsors of the Tipperary Club Hurling and Football Championships for the past three years, and also the County Camogie Championships since last year.

Chair of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan, says the deal with go a long way in enabling the continued development of the facility in the coming years.

Speaking at the launch, FBD Insurance CEO Tomás O’Midheach said:

“At FBD Insurance, we aim to serve the needs of farmers, small businesses and consumers across Ireland. Our ongoing work with the GAA supports that endeavour. Semple Stadium is a historic and celebrated GAA ground, an important landmark not just in Tipperary but as part of our national sporting infrastructure. FBD is delighted to support Semple Stadium over the coming five years as we acknowledge the importance of a thriving stadium for local businesses and communities. ”

Welcoming the announcement, Chairman of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan said:

“We are really pleased that FBD Insurance have agreed to support FBD Semple Stadium for the next five years. The stadium is a hugely important asset, not alone for Tipperary but for the GAA at Provincial and National level, and we plan to continue to develop and enhance the facility over the coming years. The support of FBD will go a long way in enabling us to do just that.”

Tipperary hurler, Pádraic Maher commented:

“I think the new partnership with FBD will offer a huge boost to Tipperary GAA and to Semple Stadium. As a player, it’s great to see home-grown companies coming on board to offer their backing to sport. I am looking forward to having many more memorable occasions in FBD Semple Stadium as both a player and supporter.”

FBD have been sponsors of the Tipperary Club Hurling and Football Championships for the last three years, and also the County Camogie Championships since last year.

Chair of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan, says the deal with go a long way in enabling the continued development of the facility in the coming years.

Speaking at the launch, FBD Insurance CEO Tomás O’Midheach said:

“At FBD Insurance, we aim to serve the needs of farmers, small businesses and consumers across Ireland. Our ongoing work with the GAA supports that endeavour. Semple Stadium is a historic and celebrated GAA ground, an important landmark not just in Tipperary but as part of our national sporting infrastructure. FBD is delighted to support Semple Stadium over the coming five years as we acknowledge the importance of a thriving stadium for local businesses and communities. ”

Welcoming the announcement, Chairman of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan said:

“We are really pleased that FBD Insurance have agreed to support FBD Semple Stadium for the next five years. The stadium is a hugely important asset, not alone for Tipperary but for the GAA at Provincial and National level, and we plan to continue to develop and enhance the facility over the coming years. The support of FBD will go a long way in enabling us to do just that.”

Tipperary hurler, Pádraic Maher commented:

“I think the new partnership with FBD will offer a huge boost to Tipperary GAA and to Semple Stadium. As a player, it’s great to see home-grown companies coming on board to offer their backing to sport. I am looking forward to having many more memorable occasions in FBD Semple Stadium as both a player and supporter.”

FBD have been sponsors of the Tipperary Club Hurling and Football Championships for the last three years, and also the County Camogie Championships since last year.

Chair of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan, says the deal with go a long way in enabling the continued development of the facility in the coming years.

Speaking at the launch, FBD Insurance CEO Tomás O’Midheach said:

“At FBD Insurance, we aim to serve the needs of farmers, small businesses and consumers across Ireland. Our ongoing work with the GAA supports that endeavour. Semple Stadium is a historic and celebrated GAA ground, an important landmark not just in Tipperary but as part of our national sporting infrastructure. FBD is delighted to support Semple Stadium over the coming five years as we acknowledge the importance of a thriving stadium for local businesses and communities. ”

Welcoming the announcement, Chairman of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan said:

“We are really pleased that FBD Insurance have agreed to support FBD Semple Stadium for the next five years. The stadium is a hugely important asset, not alone for Tipperary but for the GAA at Provincial and National level, and we plan to continue to develop and enhance the facility over the coming years. The support of FBD will go a long way in enabling us to do just that.”

Tipperary hurler, Pádraic Maher commented:

“I think the new partnership with FBD will offer a huge boost to Tipperary GAA and to Semple Stadium. As a player, it’s great to see home-grown companies coming on board to offer their backing to sport. I am looking forward to having many more memorable occasions in FBD Semple Stadium as both a player and supporter.”