Brian McEniff thankful and 'on the mend' following heart attack

Brian McEniff has spoken for the first time about the heart attack he suffered just before Christmas, admitting it was a “scary time”.

Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland winning manager, who pens a weekly column in the Donegal Democrat called Mac's View, explained on his return the reason for his absence for the last three weeks.

“I want to explain the absence of my column for the last few weeks,” he wrote in this week’s column. “I got a bit of a scare prior to Christmas, suffering a heart attack, something I never thought could happen to me.”

McEniff, a hotelier from Bundoran, admitted there were psychological implications but stressed his improvement since and was both thankful and praiseworthy for the attention he received from the emergency services and from all those who wished him well since.

“I have to compliment the ambulance service for their prompt action in getting me to hospital and the hospital staff for the treatment I received,” he added.

“It was a scary time and I have to thank those involved and many of them along with a lot of other well wishers have been on the 'phone since enquiring about my health.

"Thankfully I'm on the mend. It was something that knocked the stuffing out of me. I described it at the time as like being hit by a bus. It affects you psychologically as well.”

McEniff, who also helped Donegal to their first five Ulster SFC titles, is looking forward to the 2022 season and is aiming to watch Declan Bonner’s Donegal team in the flesh in their opening Allianz League Division 1 encounter later this month.

“It is in the past now and the new football season is almost upon us and it is good to have something else to think about at this time,” McEniff added. “With the return of football, my hope is that I will be ready to travel to Markievicz Park in Sligo for our opening National League game against Mayo at the end of January.”