07 Mar 2022

Day 1 of Donegal County Library's Photo A Day competition - here's how to enter

Today's theme for the Seachtain an Gaeilge competition in 'Animal'

Day 1 of Donegal County Library's Photo A Day competition - here's how to enter

The theme for today's photo competition is 'animal.' PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara

Whether you are an adult or child, experienced photographer or newbie, using a DSLR or a mobile phone, you are invited to enter Donegal County Library's Photo A Day competition.

Monday, March 7 is Day 1 of the competition and the theme for the day is 'Animal.'

From beloved family pets to the wealth of wildlife on our doorsteps, there will be no shortage of inspiration for this theme. 

Entries can be emailed to ataylor@donegalcoco.ie

The following guidelines apply: 

- entries are to be submitted on the day of the corresponding theme

- photographs showing people's faces will not be permitted

- one entry per person 

- the competition is open to all ages

- by entering, participants give permission for Donegal libraries to use their entry and name on social media 

