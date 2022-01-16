Search

16 Jan 2022

USL: Cockhill inch closer to the top with big win over Bonagee

Gavin Cullen's men a point behind with two games in hand

Cockhill Celtic USL

Cockhill Celtic, who defeated Bonagee United 3-0

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore at the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Grounds

16 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Cockhill Celtic took a big step towards yet another Ulster Senior League title thanks to a comprehensive win over league leaders Bonagee United at the Charlie O'Donnell Sportsgrounds.

Cockhill Celtic 3

Bonagee United 0

This result moves Gavin Cullen's charges to within a point of Bonagee, but they have two games in hand.

The home side had the tonic of an 11th minute opener from Christy McLaughlin from just inside the box.

They doubled their tally on the stroke of half time when Jason Breslin headed in following a Corey McBride free.

McBride got the third with a finely measured shot past Oisin Cannon on 57 minutes to effectively put the game beyond a Bonagee side that never really got going.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media