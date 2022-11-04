Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, November 4

The following deaths have occurred:

James (Jimbo) Downey 8 Erne Street, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of James known as Jimbo Downey. 8 Erne Street, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents John (Jack) and Margaret Downey, and sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Danny (Celine), Noelle (Christopher RIP), Jack (Rosemary), Vivienne (Michael) Patricia (Paddy RIP) and Thomas, nieces and nephews and all extended family and friends. House private please.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road., Ballyshannon, F94 ED21 today, Friday, November 4 from 5pm to 8pm and Saturday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St Patrick's Church for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home at (087) 2218483.



John L. McNulty Rathgar, Dublin / St Johnston

The death has occurred of John L. McNulty Rathgar, Dublin / St Johnston,

Born in St Johnston, son of Tommy and Annie McNulty, he passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at his family home.

Loved and cherished by his wife Jenny (King), his four sons: Mark, Michael, Johnny and Tom, his young grandson Oscar and his brothers and sisters: Rosemary, Eunan (deceased), Brendan, Paul, Gabriel and Tracy. He will be dearly missed by all extended family and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his family home on Saturday evening, November 5, from 5pm - 9pm.

His Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 7 at 10.30am in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum. Burial afterwards at Kilternan Cemetery Park.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired direct to Arthritis Ireland: https://www.arthritisireland.ie/donate/donate/5/credit-card

For those of you who are unable to attend the Funeral Mass, it may be viewed on this link: https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only.

A donation box will be in the church on Monday morning.

Sean Meehan, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Sean Meehan, Church Road, Killybegs. Sadly missed by his daughters Patricia, Catriona, Sandra and Orla, sons-in-law Hugh, Martin, George and Damien, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen, brother Seamus, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his home today, Friday, November 4 from 7pm to 10pm and from 2pm to 10pm tomorrow, Saturday, November 5. Removal on Sunday morning, November 6 at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Frank McGinley, Falgarrow, Cloghan

The death has taken place in Luton, England, of Frank Daniel McGinley, Falgarrow, Cloghan. He was pre-deceased by his son Donal (Donny), brothers Paddy, Danny, and James and sister Susan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Brigid, daughter Anne, son Michael and his daughter-in-law, Aishling, brother John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He will repose at his home in Falgarrow from 7pm on Friday, November 4 with Requiem Mass at 1pm on Sunday, November 6 in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfin

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time from after the Rosary until 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research, c/o any family member.

John Anthony Barr, Ballybrack, Moville

The death took place at his home of John Anthony Barr, Ballybrack, Moville, F93 C2D3.

Beloved husband of Kathleen, much-loved father of Mary and PJ, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son-in-law, Joe, daughter-in-law, Sharon, his grandchildren, Anna, Julie, Grace, Jim, Maya, Aoibheann and Eoghan, and his wide circle of family and friends.

His remains will repose at his home today, Friday, November 4.

Funeral from his home on Sunday, November 6 at 11.30am for 12noon Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association c/o any family member.

Gerard (Montgomery) Pickett, Arranmore Island, Donegal / Burtonport / East Wall, Dublin

The death has taken place at Beaumount Hospital Dublin after a long illness of Gerard (Montgomery) Pickett Late of East Wall Dublin, Burtonport and Arranmore Island. Gerard is forever remembered and sadly missed by his daughter Rowena and family, sister Margaret, brothers Oliver, Maurice, John, and Grahame, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at McGlynn's Funeral Home, Chapel Road., Dungloe, on Friday, November 4 from 5pm-7pm. Humanist ceremony in McGlynn's Funeral Home on Saturday, November 5 at 2pm followed by burial in Belcruit Cemetery, Kincasslagh.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to RNLI Arranmore c/o Mc Glynn Funeral Directors. The family requests the wearing of face masks, please.

Aidan Cunningham, Milltown, Dublin / Sligo / Donegal

The death has occurred of Aidan Cunningham, Milltown, Dublin / Sligo / Donegal

He passed peacefully on November 2 after a long illness courageously fought. Beloved and cherished husband of Anna and loving father of David, Annajane, Susan, sister Rosaleen (deceased), sister Edna and brother Barry. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Michael and Nicholas, his adored grandchildren Charlie, Anna, Ollie, Ben, Katie, Jennifer and Ava, extended family, many friends and former colleagues.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, November 5 at 11.30am in the Church of Sts. Columbanus and Gall, Milltown followed by burial at Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Hospice Foundation https://hospicefoundation.ie/

Billy McGavigan, Edenmore, Lifford

The death has taken place November 3 at the Donegal Hospice of Billy Mc Gavigan, Edenmore, Lifford.

Much loved father of Ashlene, Liam, Ciarán, Clorah, Naomi, Nicola and Dean, brother of Lila and the late Hannah, Dickie, Pat, Danny, Sadie, Margaret, Molly, Kathleen and Eileen and former husband of Gráinne.

Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford on Saturday, November 5 at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice. The house is strictly private, please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam:

https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana. Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Michael McDaid, 17 St John's Park, Gransha, Buncrana / Bray, Wicklow

The death occurred on November 2 peacefully in Donegal Hospice of Michael McDaid 17 St John's Park, Gransha, Buncrana, Donegal / Bray, Wicklow

Husband of the late Marion and dear father of John, Maria (Hamilton) and Paul. Sadly missed by his brother Peadar, sisters Tessie and Margaret, son-in-law Rowan, daughters-in-law Aoife and Amy, grandchildren Ellie, Oran, Laoise, Lucia, Matthew and Oliver, family circle and friends. Remains reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, November 5 at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Buncrana Community Hospital patient's comfort fund. Family time from 9pm. until 11am.

An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Tyler, Minnesota / Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death occurred of an tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir at his home in Tyler, Minnesota on Sunday, October 30. He is survived by his seven brothers and his two sisters, and their families.

Predeceased by his parents Johnny Sheáin, and Mary, his sisters Méabha and Máiréad, his nieces Sinéad and Fionnuala and his brother-in-law Pat Munnelly.

He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Ireland, Japan and the United States, especially his colleague and dear friend Fr Jim Callahan (Worthington, Minnesota).

The arrangements for his funeral in Gaoth Dobhair will follow.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie