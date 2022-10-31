Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, October 31, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- James Brennan, Enniskillen, Fermanagh, Carlow and formerly of Donegal

- Ann Shesgreen, 13 Spencer Court, Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of Letterkenny

- Jim McDaid, England and formerly of Mindoran, Clonmany

- John Taylor, Carrickbrack, Convoy

- Eileen Duffy, 1 An Sruthán, Ramelton

- Daniel Gallagher (Agnes), Meenbanad, Kincasslagh and formerly of Owey Island

- Joe Kearney, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh

- Gretta Gallagher, Castlefin

- Mary Jordan, Dublin and Creeslough

- John Kenneth McFall, Dunfanaghy and Dungannon

- Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon

James Brennan, Enniskillen, Fermanagh, Carlow and formerly of Donegal

The death has occurred of James Brennan, 6, Silverhill Park, Enniskillen, Fermanagh, BT7 45PU, Carlow Town, Carlow and formerly of Donegal.

Beloved-husband of Mary and loving father of Sheila, Nick and Marcus. Reposing at the family home this evening, Monday, October 31 from 5-8pm and on Tuesday, November 1 from 3-8pm.

Removal on Wednesday, November 2, at 11.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial in Cross Cemetery.

House Private to family and friends on morning of the Funeral, please.

Mass may be viewed on St.Michael's Parish Webcam.

Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, large family circle and friends.

Ann Shesgreen, 13 Spencer Court, Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ann Shesgreen, 13 Spencer Court, Castlebar, Mayo and formerly of Letterkenny. Beloved-mother of Lisa and Tanya Lonergan and loving grandmother of Shauna, Cillian, Mark.

Predeceased by her parents John and Ruperta Shesgreen, sister Mona Coggins and brother Sean.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Lisa and Tanya, son-in-law Ray Malanaphy, grandchildren Shauna, Cillian and Mark and his wife Geraldine, family circle, relatives and her many friends.

Ann will repose in Kilcoyne's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Castlebar, County Mayo on Thursday evening for family and close friends only with private cremation to follow.

Family flowers only, please.

Jim McDaid, England and formerly of Mindoran, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Jim McDaid, Wellingborough, Northhampshire, England and formerly of Mindoran, Clonmany.

His Funeral Mass will take place in St Edmund’s Wellingborough at 2pm on Wednesday, November 2.

Jim will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

John Taylor, Carrickbrack, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of John Taylor, Carrickbrack, Convoy, F93K5W4.

Retired sergeant of the 28th Inf. Bn. Finner Camp. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Nora, Carrigans and sister Noleen. Much-loved husband of Ann, devoted father of Claire and husband Paul Hegarty, Nora and partner Adam Pearson, and daughter Lauren, grandfather of Oran, Kayla, Caiden, Cillian and Noah. John will be sadly missed by his brother Brian Taylor, Carrigans.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Monday.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 11.30am for 12pm Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church Convoy, followed by burial in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.



Eileen Duffy, 1 An Sruthán, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen Duffy, 1 An Sruthán, Ramelton, F92 HV59.

Remains reposing at her home from 5pm today, Monday, October 31. Removal from there on Tuesday, November 1, at 5.45pm going to St Mary’s Church, Ramelton, arriving at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 2, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Daniel Gallagher (Agnes), Meenbanad, Kincasslagh and formerly of Owey Island

The death has occurred in Convoy Nursing Home of Daniel Gallagher (Agnes), Meenbanad, Kincasslagh and formerly of Owey Island.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe tomorrow, Tuesday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if Desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Joe Kearney, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Kearney, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gretta Gallagher, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Gretta Gallagher (née Crawford), Sessiagh, Castlefin, F93 K402



Beloved wife of Brian, much-loved mother of Stephen (Úna), Siobhán (Kevin) and Mark (Samantha), loving granny of Niall, Laura, Ciarán, Sarah and Dáithí, dearest sister of Séan, Eamon, Mary and Brigid.

Gretta's remains are reposing at the family home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Castlefin with interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member.

Mary Jordan, Dublin and Creeslough

The death has occurred peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family of Mary Jordan (née McIntyre), Baldoyle, Dublin and formerly of Derryherriff, Creeslough.

She will be very sadly missed by loving husband Pat and her daughters Caroline and Maria, sons in law Fran and Alan, cherished grandchildren Roisín, Stephen, Maria and Ella, predeceased by her brothers Patrick and Billy, her sisters Hannah, Bridget and Ellen and brothers Hughie, Neill, Michael, Seamus and John, nieces nephews relatives and wide circle of friends.

Mary's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in Holy Trinity Church, Donaghmede which can be viewed via https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/ followed by cremation in Dardistown at 1pm which can be viewed via https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St Francis Hospice.

John Kenneth McFall, Dunfanaghy and Dungannon

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Kenneth McFall, Muntermellan, Dunfanaghy, and formerly Dungannon, County Tyrone.

His remains will be reposing at Letterkenny funeral home (F92 P407) on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm for viewing.

Cremation service in Lakelands Crematorium County Cavan will take place on Wednesday at 2pm.

Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Carol Anderson, née Gallagher, formerly from Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, on October 3 in England.

Sadly missed by her husband Sandy, her daughters Andrea and Stephanie Whelan, her sisters Dympna (Donegal Town), Colette (Galway), Joy (Castlefin), Marie, Sheila, Fiona and brothers Johnny and Peter her grandchildren Shane, Melissa and Tyla. Predeceased by her son Kieran, her parents Peter and Josephine Gallagher.

Carol's funeral Mass took place on Friday, October 28 at 12.15pm in St Peter's Church, Green Lane, Hazel Grove, UK, SK74EA, followed by cremation at Stockport Crematorium.

There will be a memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on November 3 at 9.30am.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie