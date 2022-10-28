Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, October 28, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Stephen Kelly, Stranorlar

- Andy O'Boyle, Letterkenny

- Charlie Cullen, Gaoth Dobhair

- Mary Deery, Carndonagh

- Colm Doherty, Culdaff

- Robert Long, Culdaff

- Una Mooney, Buncrana

- Seamus Strain, Milford

- Shane J Molloy, Inch Island and US

- Mary Caffrey, Dublin and Donegal

- Paddy Ward, Portnoo

- Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon

- Eileen O'Donnell, Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully, at the Donegal Hospice of Stephen Kelly, Gortletteragh, Stranorlar,

Predeceased by his mother Philomena. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Charlene, daughter Caitlín, sons Ben and Jack, father Aidan, partner Anne, brother Shane, aunts Kate, Margaret, Marion, and Frances, uncles Fergus, Frank, Desmond, Johnny, extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 2pm. A one way system will be in operation by entering from Golf Course Road, Stranorlar and by exiting by Cavan Lower. Family time from 10pm until 2pm each day and on the morning of the funeral, please.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar at 11am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html or care of any family member.

Andy O'Boyle, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andy O’Boyle, retired Garda Sergeant, An Garda Siochana, Clareville, High Road, Letterkenny F92 F25R.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret, he will be deeply missed by his loving family, sons Joe (Fahan) and Sean (Naas), daughters Marie (Letterkenny), Rita Kenny (Donegal Town) and Lucie Donnelly (Dungannon), grandchildren Erin, Oisin, Ava, Maggie, Thomas, Einín, Tara, Eoghan and Leah, great-grandchild Shea, brother Pat (Perth, Australia) and sisters Betty Moran (Ballinrobe, Mayo) and Cora Kenny (Ballinasloe, Co. Galway), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Andy’s remains will repose at his late residence on Friday from 5pm until 10pm and on Saturday from 11am until 10pm with family time please on the morning of the funeral. Rosary both evenings at 9pm.

Funeral from there at 12.15pm on Sunday going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 1pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/

Interment will take place afterwards at Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Charlie Cullen, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Charlie Cullen, Strand Road, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

HIs remains are reposing at his home with Rosary at 8pm. House private please from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg at 11am, with burial afterwards to Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Mary Deery, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Mary Deery, Tulnaree, Carndonagh.

Mary’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.15am going to Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private please from 10pm to 11am.

Colm Doherty, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Colm Doherty, Stoneywood, Culdaff.

Colm will be sadly missed by his loving wife Doreen, his Sister Eileen Doherty (Red Row) and his wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Colm’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Robert Long, Culdaff

The death has occurred of Robert Long, formerly of Cloncha, Culdaff.

He is survived by his partner Susan children Elizabeth, Lauren and her partner Gabriela, and Rob and grandchild Kaleigh, Isabella and Mia.

His cremated remains will be spread at his favourite pond in Central Park, New York City. In lieu of flowers, please forward donations in his honour to the Prostate Cancer foundation of your choice.

Una Mooney, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Buncrana Community Hospital of Una Mooney (née Leaden), Swilly Road, Buncrana and formerly of Balinamore, County Leitrim.

Wife of the late Frank Mooney and dear mother of Patrick, Freda, Catherine, Susan, Frank, Therese, Peter, Maureen and Keelan, she is sadly missed by her family circle and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.20am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus Strain, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place of Seamus Strain, Forquar, Milford.

Dearly loved brother of Shaun, Liam, Brian, Raymond, Laurence and Jacinta (Callaghan, Kerrykeel). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at the residence of his brother Shaun, Moyle Road, Milford. Family time please, on the morning of the funeral.

Requiem Mass in St Peter's Church, Milford on Friday at 11am followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Shane J Molloy, Inch Island and US

The death occurred on October 17 of Shane J Molloy (age 34), Raynham, formerly Hill View, Grange, Inch Island.

Shane was the loving son of Martin and Jacqueline (Lynch) Molloy. In 2010 he moved to the United States.

Shane was the loving father of Tommy Molloy. He is also survived by his best friend, partner and mother to his son, Nicole Cevoli of Raynham. He is the loving brother of Mark P Molloy and his wife, Noelle, and Matthew G Molloy and his girlfriend Stephanie; proud uncle and godfather of Joseph and uncle of James. Shane will be greatly missed by his extended family both in Boston and Ireland.

Shane’s funeral arrangements in Donegal will be arranged at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Shane’s memory to South Shore Health Foundation - ICU Mission Critical.

Mary Caffrey, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred in Beaumont Hospital of Mary Caffrey (née Brogan), Raheny, Dublin and Donegal.



Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of John and Michelle.

Deeply missed by her children, son-in-law Colm, grandchildren Greg, Nicole and Karl, brother Brendan, sisters-in-law Margaret, Mary and Heather, nieces, nephews especially her niece Ann, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Frank Jennings Funeral Home, Greendale Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5, (D05KP80), on Friday at 9.55am to arrive for 10am Funeral Mass at St John the Evangelist Church, Kilbarrack, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Paddy Ward, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Ward, Kilclooney, Portnoo.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Cary, sons Michael, Patrick, Philip, Stephen and David, daughters Ann, Grainne, Deirdre and Eimear, sister Anna Leonard (USA), brother Michael Ward (Galway), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his first wife Maeve, and daughter, Yvonne. And predeceased by sister Mary Heaney (USA).

Funeral from his home on Friday at 10.30am to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Carol Anderson, née Gallagher, formerly from Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, on October 3 in England.

Sadly missed by her husband Sandy, her daughters Andrea and Stephanie Whelan, her sisters Dympna (Donegal Town), Colette (Galway), Joy (Castlefin), Marie, Sheila, Fiona and brothers Johnny and Peter her grandchildren Shane, Melissa and Tyla. Predeceased by her son Kieran, her parents Peter and Josephine Gallagher.

Carol's funeral Mass will take place on Friday, October 28 at 12.15pm in St. Peter's Church, Green Lane, Hazel Grove, UK, SK74EA, followed by cremation at Stockport Crematorium.

Carol's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stockport

There will be a memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on November 3 at 9.30am.

Eileen O'Donnell, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Eileen O'Donnell (née Byrne), Navenny, Ballybofey.



Beloved wife of Manus and much-loved mother of Evelyn, Manus, Tony, and the late Noreen, dearly loved sister of Sean, Mary, Kathleen, Geraldine, also the late Pat, Larry, Vincent, Josie, Bridget and Anne.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, brother, sisters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving from her late residence on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Woodville Ward, St Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member.

