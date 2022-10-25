Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, October 25

The following deaths have occurred:

Carol Anderson, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Carol Anderson, née Gallagher, formerly from Cluain Barron, Ballyshanonn, on October 3 in England.

Sadly missed by her husband Sandy, her daughters Andrea and Stephanie Whelan, her sisters Dympna (Donegal Town), Colette (Galway), Joy (Castlefin), Marie, Sheila, Fiona and brothers Johnny and Peter her grandchildren Shane, Melissa and Tyla. Predeceased by her son Kieran, her parents Peter and Josephine Gallagher.

Carol's funeral Mass will take place on Friday, October 28 at 12.15pm in St. Peter's Church, Green Lane, Hazel Grove, UK, SK74EA, followed by cremation at Stockport Crematorium.

Carol's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stockport

There will be a memorial Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on November 3 at 9.30am.

Francis McCallig, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Francis McCallig, St Cummins Hill, Killybegs.

Predeceased by his loving wife Grainne. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Sharon and Valerie, son Diarmuid, sons-in-law Michael and Alan, grandchildren, brothers Valentine and Eddie, sister Helena, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from McBrearty’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 1.30pm to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty’s funeral directors.

Jimmy Murrin, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Jimmy Murrin, Church Road, Killybegs, suddenly at his residence.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Gary and Paul, daughters Sharon and Elaine, daughters-in-law Pamela and Caroline, son-in-law Andy, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence from 6.30pm to 10pm on Tuesday and on Wednesday from 12 noon to 10pm.

Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Eileen O'Donnell, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Eileen O'Donnell (née Byrne), Navenny, Ballybofey.



Beloved wife of Manus and much loved mother of Evelyn, Manus, Tony, and the late Noreen, dearly loved sister of Sean, Mary, Kathleen, Geraldine, also the late Pat, Larry, Vincent, Josie, Bridget and Anne.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, brother, sisters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Wednesday from 6pm. Funeral leaving from there on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Woodville Ward, St Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time from 10pm until 11am each day and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary B McCauley, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place of Mary B McCauley, Cabry, Quigley’s Point.

Removal took place on Monday from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 3pm going to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point to repose overnight.

Mary B’s funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Derek Peoples, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Derek Peoples, Tullyannon, Carrigans, F93HK20.

Much loved husband of Anita, devoted father to Gareth and his wife Enya, much loved grandfather of Thomas and Sarah. Loving brother of Mervyn, Bertie, Ruth and Drew.

Derek is deeply regretted and remembered with love by the wider family circle, the Peoples family, the Witherow family and the Vance family.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Philomena Nic Lochlainn, Carndonagh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Philomena Nic Lochlainn, St. Dymphna’s, Gort Na Cool, Carndonagh.

Survived by her daughters Marjorie Morrison, Bridgita Joyce and her son Cathal Kelly, mother-in-law to Seamus Morrison, Joe Joyce and Amanda Kelly her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, wide family circle and friends.

Philomena’s remains will repose at her late residence from 12 noon to 9pm on Tuesday.

House is private please at the request of the deceased. Family and friends are welcome.

Philomena’s funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank Doherty (Bán), Malin and Leeds

The death has taken place of Frank Doherty (Bán) Malin and Leeds.

His remains will repose at his home in Carthage Mountain, Culkenny, Malin (F93XF51) from 2pm on Tuesday.



Removal from there on Wednesday to St. Patrick’s Aughaclay for 11am Mass, followed by burial afterwards at St. Mary’s, Lagg.



Family time after the rosary and on the morning of the funeral please.

Mason Harvey McFadden, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred of Mason Harvey McFadden, Tieveclogher, Killygordon, F93 X7W3, aged 11 months.

Darling son of Emma Harvey and Barry McFadden, much loved brother of Calvin and Shania, loving grandson of John Pat and Josephine Harvey and Marie and the late Barry McFadden.

Mason is reposing at the family home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.20am for Mass of the Angels at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Temple Street Children's Hospital, Dublin c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing mother, father, brother, sister, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and entire family circle.

Josephine Devine, Cork and formerly Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Bishopscourt Residential Care of Josephine Devine, née Doherty, Kerry Pike, Cork and formerly of Main Street, Letterkenny.

Loving mother of Declan, Jeff, Greg and Sharon, wife of the late John, sister of Mary and the late Francis and James.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-Law Donna, Sandra and Emma, son-in-Law Micheál (Haulie), grandchildren Ara, Óisín and Bahiyyih, Ciprion, Taylor, Jaye, Robyn, Candice Caolán, Sienna. John, Jack, Cian, great-grandchildren Christian and Elsie, extended family and friends.

Reposing in the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd. on Tuesday from 5pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass at 2pm on Wednesday in St. Joseph’s S.M.A Church, Wilton which can be viewed on https://www.smawilton.ie/live/

Mass will be followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Family flowers only please.

Vera Gallen, Navenny Street, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her late residence of Vera Gallen, Navenny Street, Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late Eddie and much loved mother of Sean and Ann Marie, cherished sister of Laurence and the late Margaret, Anthony, Rose, Agnes, Willie, John, Joe, Mary, Mary Ann.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughter, brother, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at the home of her brother Laurence Blee, Navenny Street, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

The house is strictly private to family only, please.

Toni (Maire) Stewart, Letterkenny and Strabane

The death has taken place of Toni (Maire) Stewart, 21 Bracken Lea, Letterkenny and formerly of 40 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane.

Dearly loved daughter of Lisa and Charlie, much loved sister of Jodi, and loving niece of Margaret, Gillian, Ronnie and the late Terry.

Reposing at Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Tuesday from 9.30am with removal at 10am to St Mary`s Church, Melmount for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken, mum, dad, sister, aunts, uncle and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Renewed Charity Shop, Letterkenny, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam at http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Phyllis Sweeney, Burtonport

The death has occurred of Phyllis Sweeney, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

On Monday, viewing is from 11am and rosary is at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

