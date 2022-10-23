Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, October 23

The following deaths have occurred:

- Phyllis Sweeney, Burtonport

- Mary Frances, Donegal Town

- Martin McLaughlin, Fahan

- Tony Kelly, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

- Tesie McGeever (née McCafferty), Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair

- Willie James Harrigan, Whitecastle, Quigley’s Point

Phyllis Sweeney, Burtonport

The death has occurred of Phyllis Sweeney, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

On Monday, viewing is from 11am and rosary is at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Mary Frances, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Mary Frances, O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town.



Dearly loved mother of Dennis, Gary, David and Stephen.

Reposing at her son Gary McCalmont’s home, Spierstown, Donegal Town (F94 C2N2) from 5pm on Sunday.

House private to family and friends.

Private cremation will follow on Monday.

Martin McLaughlin, Fahan

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, of Martin McLaughlin (Dodley), Gort, Fahan.



Predeceased by his parents James and Dolores and his sister Geraldine.



Partner of Annemarie and much loved father of Caitlin, Megan and Daniel.



Reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Monday at 1.15pm to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.



Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to ICU Altnagelvin Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Tony Kelly, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Tony Kelly, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham.

Tony’s remains are reposing at his daughter Donna and Kevin Higgins’ residence, Drumoghill (F92 RX02).

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am going to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice and Medical 5 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Rosary at 9pm. Family time from 11pm until 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral please.

Tesie McGeever (née McCafferty), Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Tesie McGeever (née McCafferty), Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains will repose at her home.

Wake is for family, neighbours and close friends. Rosary nightly at 8pm. House private after rosary to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola, on Monday at 11am, with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page

Willie James Harrigan, Whitecastle, Quigley’s Point

The death has occurred of Willie James Harrigan, Whitecastle, Quigley’s Point.

His remains will repose at his home.

Family and close friends welcome.

Funeral Mass for Willie James will take place on Monday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net.

Family time please from 9pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the RNLI c/o any family member.

