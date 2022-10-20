Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, October 20, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Majorie Mc Daid, 18 Westfield, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Majorie Mc Daid, 18 Westfield, Newtowncunningham. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Sadly missed by her daughter Kathleen Fiorentini, sons Raymond and Gerald, grandchildren and extended family.

Remains reposing at 18 Westfield, Newtowncunningham. House private please to family and friends. Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Saturday, October 22 at 10am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Doherty (née McCabe), 287 The Cottages, Burnfoot and Monaghan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Doherty (née McCabe), 287 The Cottages, Burnfoot and Monaghan.

The death has occurred at her residence of Kathleen Doherty (née McCabe), 287 The Cottages, Burnfoot and formerly of County Monaghan. Beloved husband of Paddy (Chuck) and much-loved mother of Paul, Amanda, Eugene, Margaret, Jacqueline and Michelle. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, her wider family circle and friends.

Her remains will be reposing at her home on Friday, October 21 from 3pm. Removal Sunday, October 23 at 10.45am to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

Dan Curran, Ardsmore, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Dan Curran, Ardsmore, Gortahork, F92 X0K5.



Predeceased by his sister Mary and his brother James. Survived by his sister Brid, niece Jackie, nephew Shaun and a circle of family and friends.

Removal from Gortahork Funeral premises today, Thursday, October 20 at 5pm, going to his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, October 22 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after Rosary till 10am. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Dinah Fleming (née Kerrigan), Tubber, Cavangarden, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Dinah Fleming (née Kerrigan), Tubber, Cavangarden, Ballyshannon.

She passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Beloved wife of Frank.

Reposing at Tullyearl Christian Fellowship, for walk through today from 2pm to 4pm, and 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral service in Tullyearl Christian Fellowship Friday, October 21 at 2pm followed by burial in the family plot at St Anne’s Parish Church, Ballyshannon.

House strictly private, please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to North West Hospice care of any family member.

Ena Doyle, Tullyarvan, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Ena Doyle, Tullyarvan, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

Annie Faulkner, Donegal Town

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Faulkner, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town. Her wake takes place at her late residence from 3pm until 9pm on Thursday, October 20 and from 2pm until 9pm on Friday. Annie’s remains will leave her late residence on Saturday at 10.20am for Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, followed by burial in Clar graveyard. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Donegal Alzheimer’s Society, care Faulkner Funeral Directors.

House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Patsy Colhoun, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Patsy Colhoun, Transallagh, St Johnston.

Lovingly missed by his sisters and brothers, Nora Colhoun, Margaret Mc Intyre and husband Michael, Mary McCarron and husband Christy, Kay Brogan and husband Hugh, Danny Colhoun and wife Millie, Shaun Colhoun, sister-in-law Ann Colhoun. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Patsy was predeceased by his parents Patrick (Paddy) and Mariah Colhoun, brothers Liam and Gerard, sister Teresa and sister-in-law Rosemary, may they all rest in peace.

Wake is private to family and neighbours. Funeral from Transallagh, St Johnston on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Neil Gerard Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Neil Gerald Doherty, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his sister Ann and Mickey’s house, Linsfort. Funeral leaving from there on Friday morning, October 21 at 10.30am going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for 11am Mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Doohan, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John Doohan, Falcarragh Hill, Falcarragh and formerly of Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his sister Ann. Survived by his wife Rose, son Sean and daughters Fiona, Brenda, Roisin, Caroline and Ann Marie, in laws, grandchildren, brothers Patrick, Billy and Micheal, sisters Mary, Kitty, Maeve, Brid and Vera, in laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Wake will commence at 6pm. Wake will be private to family and friends. Rosary at 9pm. House private after rosary until 10am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Funeral from there on Friday, October 21, for 11am Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosemary Radford, Lifford / Yorkshire

The death has taken place of Rosemary Radford (née Hannan) late of Ballyduff Park, Lifford and formerly of Bradford, Yorkshire.

Beloved wife of David, much loved mother of Linda and the late Christine and Matthew, devoted grandmother of James, Rebecca, Luke, Hanna and the late Benjamin, dearly loved great grandmother of Finn, Cora, Cillian, Ava, Reef,

Noah, Kai, Jensen, Aoife and Oisin and sister of Sheila, Eileen, Fred and the late Maureen and Maria.

Funeral Service in the Kingdom Hall, Bridge Street, Strabane on Friday, October 21 at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.

Billy O'Donnell, Kilcar and formerly Glenfin

The death has occurred of Billy O’Donnell, Ballymacfadden, Kilcar and formerly of Glenfin.

Billy’s remains will repose at his residence at Ballymacfadden Kilcar (F94X657) from 2pm to 9pm on Thursday. House strictly private at all other times including on the morning of the funeral.

Billy will be sadly missed by his wife Mabel, sisters Mary, Teresa, Maggie, Eileen and Rosie, brother Paddy, father in-law, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his parents Con and Maureen and sister-in-law Bernie. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar. Burial afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

