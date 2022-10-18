Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, October 18

The following deaths have occurred:

- Anne Johnston, Killybegs

- Maureen Gillen, Letterkenny

- Alexander Freen, Raphoe

- John Moore, Clonmany and formerly Kildare

- Pat Lough, Ray, Manorcunningham and formerly from Ardara

- Noel Ó Dúgáin (Duggan), Dore, Gaoth Dobhair

- Neil Doherty, Callan, Kilgarvan, Kerry and Carndonagh

- Marjorie Taylor, 2 Ross View, Bundoran and England

- Elizabeth (Betty) McElhinney, Roughan Cottage, Newtowncunningham

- Bernadette McGee (née Boyle) Glenleighan, Fintown

- David Hough, 9 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham

- Seamus Rodgers, Gortnabrade, Carrigart

- Kevin Oliver, Straleel, Carrick

The death has occurred of Anne Johnston, Church Road, Killybegs.

Sadly missed by her loving son Ian, daughter-in-law Joanne, grandchildren, brothers William and Anthony, sisters-in-law Eimear and Catherine, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at her home from 7pm - 11pm on Tuesday and from 11am - 11pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

Maureen Gillen, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Maureen Gillen (née Griffin), 12 Meadowbank Park, Long Lane, Letterkenny (F92 TX3R), retired Health Care Assistant at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Predeceased by her parents James and Sadie and brother Oliver. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Donal, daughters Claire Buchanan and husband Gavin (Killylastin Heights), Susan Buchanan and husband Shane (23, Slieve Sneacht Road), sons Martin (12, Meadowbank Park), Daniel and his partner Susan Crossan (Campbellstown, Letterkenny), grandchildren Stephanie, Sarah, Bryan, Emma, Izzy, Sophie, Josh, Amelia and baby Daniel, sisters Susan Brennan and husband Steve (Binnion Avenue) and Bernie Burns (Longford), in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her late residence from 6pm to 9pm on Tuesday and from 12 noon to 9pm on Wednesday with Rosary each night at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Alexander Freen, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Alexander (Ally) Freen, Magherabouy, Raphoe.

Beloved husband of Frances, much loved father of Alexander and wife Audrey Freen, Cynthia and husband Stewart Parke, Ian and wife Grainne Freen; grandchildren Robyn, Chloe and Sam Freen, Scott and Lucy Parke, Rebecca, Beth, Elsa and Kian Freen.

Ally will be deeply missed by his sister Bertha Long, his extended family, neighbours and many friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 1pm for 2pm funeral service in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St Eunan’s Cathedral and the Kidney Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Ballyboe, Convoy.

John Moore, Clonmany and formerly Kildare

The death has occurred at his home of John Moore Clontagh, Clonmanny and formerly Killina, Carbury, Co. Kildare.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 2pm this afternoon, Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Pat Lough, Ray, Manorcunningham and formerly from Ardara

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Pat Lough, Ray, Manorcunningham, retired Design Technician, LYIT Letterkenny and formerly from Doohill, Ardara.

Father to Michael, Gerard and Karen, grandfather to James, brother to Angela and deeply missed by his loving wife Maggie.

Fondly remembered by Bridget Lough and family and the wider circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Pat’s remains will be reposing in the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday from 6pm – 7.30pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 9am, travelling through Manorcunningham village at approximately 9.30am, going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara.

Interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

House private please.

Noel Ó Dúgáin (Duggan), Dore, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death has taken place of Noel Ó Dúgáin (Duggan), Dore, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains will repose at Roarty’s funeral home Derrybeg (F92 DN4X) on Tuesday from 1pm until 8pm and again on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm. Rosary both nights at 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon cemetery.

Neil Doherty, Callan, Kilgarvan, Kerry and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Neil Doherty, Callan, Kilgarvan, Kerry and Carndonagh.

Beloved husband of Mary, née Teahan, loving dad of daughter Marie, brother of the late Teresa, Mary, Ellen, Owen, Kathleen and Dan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife Mary, daughter Marie, son-in-law Will, stepson Edward Gibbons, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and all his friends far and wide.

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan, on Wednesday from 6pm-8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to St Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan, for 11am Requiem Mass.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit (Palliative Care).

Marjorie Taylor, 2 Ross View, Bundoran and England

The death has occurred of Marjorie Taylor, 2 Ross View, Bundoran and formerly from Darwen, Blackburn, England.

She passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Harry. Sadly missed by her daughters Marian, Carol, Jackie, Colleen and Helen and son Mark and daughter-in-law Joyce, grandchildren and all her extended family.

Remains reposed at her residence on Monday from 2pm to 8pm. House private at all other times please.

Removal on Tuesday to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 2pm.

Donation in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice, Sligo care of John McGee & Sons Funeral directors.

Marjorie’s cremation service can be view on https://www.churchservices. tv/lakelands

Elizabeth (Betty) McElhinney, Roughan Cottage, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at her home of Elizabeth (Betty) McElhinney, Roughan Cottage, Newtoncunningham.

Predeceased by her late husband Samuel.

Betty will be deeply missed and remembered with love by her daughter Josephine and husband David Jeffrey, daughter Sandra and husband Robert Middleton, daughter Carol and husband Nigel Wylie, son Robert and wife Tanya. Grandchildren Sarah, Rachel, Katie, Gemma, Nicole, Ellie and Layla. Beloved twin sister of Sally Payne and sister Kathleen Robb.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday afternoon, October 19 at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham, followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Protestant Aid, care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Ballyboe, Convoy.



Bernadette McGee (née Boyle) Glenleighan, Fintown

The sudden death occurred at her late residence of Bernadette McGee, Glenleighan, Fintown. Beloved wife of Michael, much-loved mother to Kieran, Michael, Aisling and Dermot, and cherished sister of Ann, Brid, Marian, William, Margaret, and Maeve.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, brother, sisters, nine grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains to repose at her late residence in Glenleighan on Tuesday from 11am. Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 9.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

David Hough, 9 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham



The death occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of David Hough, 9 Woodthorpe, Newtowncunningham and formerly Wolverhampton, England.

Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of David, Jonathan, James and Angela. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchild, his wider family circle and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Society of St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Seamus Rodgers, Gortnabrade, Carrigart

The tragic death has occurred of Seamus Rodgers, Gortnabrade, Carrigart and proprietor of SR Autos, Milford.

Funeral from his late residence on Tuesday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin Oliver, Straleel, Carrick

The death has occurred of Kevin Oliver, late of Straleel, Carrick.

Kevin will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen, his sons Jordon, Kieran, Marcus and Patrick, their devoted partners and his adoring grandchildren.

Kevin's funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday in St Columba's Church, Carrick at 12 noon with the burial of ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

