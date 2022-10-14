Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, October 10, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Francis Gribben, Stranorlar



The death has taken place on October 4 in North Shields, of Francis Gribben.

Dearly loved son of the late Frank and Sarah Teresa Gribben (née Griffin) formerly of Drumboe, Stranorlar and much loved brother of Karen, Shaun, Bernadette, Eamon, Terence, Anthony, Sarah and Kevin.

His remains will repose at Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Sunday from 5pm with removal at 6pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10am with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

John White, St Johnston

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny General Hospital of John White, Foyle View, St Johnston.

Dearly beloved son of the late Robert and Sarah, dearest brother of Ted and the late Katie, Mary, Bobby, Enid, Willie and Lil, loving uncle and great uncle.

Visitors welcome to John's home on Sunday from 5pm to 10pm.

Funeral service in his late home Foyle View, St Johnson on Monday at 12 noon followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only; donations to St Johnston Presbyterian Church c/o Mr James Fleming, Stedavage, St Johnston.

Liam O'Donnell, Termon

The death has occurred peacefully, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Liam O'Donnell, Fawans, Termon.

Predeceased by wife Mary, and parents Mary and Neil O'Donnell. Deeply regretted by his extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Liam's remains will repose at the residence of Danny Kelly, Currin, Termon F92 F586, from 6pm on Friday.

Funeral from there on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Termon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/StColumbasTermon

Pat O'Donnell, Killybegs

The death has occurred peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, of Pat O'Donnell, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, nephews Mike and Derek, brothers-in-law John and Frankie, his many cousins and extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at McBrearty's Funeral home on Friday, from 2pm to 5pm.

on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, Creeslough

The tragic deaths have occurred in Creeslough of Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe of 55 Massinass Cottages, Creeslough.

Deeply missed by a heartbroken Áine, Taona, Gabriel, Darren, Tessa, Alex, Conrad and their extended families and many friends.

Their remains will be reposing at their home in Creeslough from 1pm to 10pm on Friday. Strictly family time from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Saturday at 11am, followed by private cremation. The Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Family flowers only, please.

Cormac McCready, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital of Cormac McCready, 57 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

His remains will repose at John McGee and Sons Funeral home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Friday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal from there on Saturday at 11.45am, travelling via Cluain Barron, to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 3.30pm. The Mass shall be available to view and will be streamed live on St Patrick's Church page at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

Gwen Crawford, Lifford / Tyrone

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Gwen Crawford (née Mc Glynn) Glynford, Lifford and formerly of Liscloon, Dunamanagh.

Beloved partner of Michael and wife of the late John, much loved mother of Lynn, Emma and Ryan and the late Kieran, dearly loved grandmother of Joseph, Cooper, Shaun and Kate and sister of Angela, Gregory and the late Laurence, Joe, Paschal and Vincent.

Her remains are reposing at her home on Thursday from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 11am. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice.

William (Billy) Newman, Dublin / Convoy

The peaceful death has occurred in the wonderful care of Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of William (Billy) Newman, (Home Farm FC, Bohemians FC, Shelbourne FC, Rep. of Ireland), late of Carnlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7.

Cherished and much loved dad of Garvan, Conall, Derval and Oran; Deeply regretted by his loving sister Marie (predeceased by his sister Irene). He will be most sadly missed by his grandchildren Aoibhe, Thomas, Sorcha, Cillian and Croíadh; his daughters-in-law Emma and Noreen and son-in-law Ciarán; his nieces and nephews and many friends.

Private removal from his home will take place on Friday at 1pm, going to Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra, Dublin 7 to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10am followed by cremation at 12 noon in Glasnevin Crematorium, Finglas Road, Dublin D11 XA32.

Brendan James Molloy, Ardara

The sudden death has occurred of Brendan James Molloy, Drumbarron, Ardara, on October 11, 2022.

Beloved husband of Patricia Molloy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Michael (Caroline) Kathleen (Donal), Shaun (Helen), Clare, Karen, Ronan (Bernie) and Conor, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Danny Martin, Ballintra

The death has occurred unexpectedly, at his last residence of Danny Martin, 30 Forge Avenue, Ballintra.



Predeceased by wife Eileen, son Danny junior, brother Billy and sister Mary. Survived by brothers Attie and Packie, daughter Eilish and grandson Paul. Deeply saddened by his extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Hugh Kelly, Creeslough

The death has occurred of Hugh Kelly, Castledoe, Creeslough, F92 CY63.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner Linda, her daughter Mary and grandchild, Rosey, his sisters Agnes Gallagher and Tessie Friel and brother Frank and all his family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Josie and Sally and sister Susan Gallagher.

His remains are reposing at Lackagh Bridge, Creeslough. Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Kate Brogan, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Kate Brogan, née McCrabbe, Newtowncunningham

Predeceased by her sister Lynn, Kate will be sadly missed by her husband Patrick, her daughters Kerry, Patricia, Sarah-Ann, Andrinea, Marion and Maya, her granddaughter Ava, her parents Noel and Anne, her brothers Morris and Dessie and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed at a later date.

Donations if desired to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

