Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, October 6

The following deaths have occurred:

- John (Winnie) Rodgers, Arranmore

- Eddie Friel, Carrigans

- Brendan Crummey, Buncrana

- Anne Gormley, Ramelton

- Brendan McLaughlin, Clonmany

- Patrick Monaghan, Laghey

- Sadie Crawford, Castlefin

- Mary Grant, Burnfoot

- Paddy McNamee, Drumkeen

- Seamus Quigley, Stranorlar

- Mary Breslin, Bundoran

- Mary Ann Gillespie, Carrick

- Hudie O’Donnell, Maghery, Dungloe

- Brian Doohan, Falcarragh

- Gerry Galway, Derrybeg and Belfast

- James Cannon, Gortahork

- Hannah McAteer, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

John (Winnie) Rodgers, Arranmore



The peaceful death has taken place of John Winnie Rodgers, Arranmore. Survived by his wife Nellie, sons Michael, Danny and John, daughters-in-law Crona and Leanna, grandchildren Mia, Hanna, Donall, Callum and Evan, brother Frank, sister Anne and a wide extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Winnie and siblings Joe, Micky, and Dinny. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Family flowers only.There will be a late ferry to Arranmore at 6 30pm and returning at 8pm

Eddie Friel, Carrigans



The death has taken place of Eddie Friel, Kildrum, Carrigans, F93 F960, formally Ballyhernan, Fanad and Keshends, Newtowncunningham.

He passed away peacefully in his 93rd year at his late residence, surrounded by his much-loved wife and his 11 children.

Eddie will be sorely missed by his devoted wife Margaret (née Doherty, Inch Island), his 11 children – Jacqueline Barr (Keshends), Kieran, (Keshends), Deirdre Coady (Manorcunningham), Vincent, (Kildrum), Patricia Diver (Letterkenny), Eunan, (Derry), Maura Toner (Inch Island), Denise Grant (Quigley’s Point), Karol (Keshends), Aisling Healy (Convoy), Michelle Murray (Letterkenny) and their spouses, 34 adored grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Fondly remembered by extended family members, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his late residence Kildrum, Carrigans, from 1pm, Thursday, October 6.

Funeral from there on Saturday for requiem Mass at 12 noon in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham with internment in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.newtownkilleaparish.com.

Family flowers only with donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty funeral directors, any family member or directly by using the following link: https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Please feel free to leave a message of condolences for Eddie’s family on Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director’s Facebook page.

Brendan Crummey, Buncrana



The death has occurred at his residence of Brendan Crummey, 4 The Meadows, Aghilly, Buncrana.

Beloved husband of Tina, loving parent of Rachel Sneddon, dear grandad of Matthew and Cailey, dear father-in-law of Ian and much loved brother of Padraig, Seamus, Mary, Clare and the late Sean.

Reposing at his late residence today Thursday, October 6 from 11am.

Removal from his home Saturday, October 8 at 9.15am to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana.

Brendan’s funeral cortege will be leaving Murphy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 12 at 11am travelling to O’Kane’s Funeral Home, Donegal Street, Belfast to repose.

Anne Gormley, Ramelton



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne Gormley, Lennon View, Ramelton, F92Y5D4.

Remains will repose at her home from 5pm, Thursday, October 6.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 8 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Pulmonary Rehab Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Brendan McLaughlin, Clonmany



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Brendan McLaughlin, Annagh, Clonmany.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from Thursday evening.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 9pm to 11am with strictly family only on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick Monaghan, Laghey

The death has occurred of Patrick Monaghan, Drummanus, Laghey. Remains reposing at his home in Drumanis, Laghey, F94E3V9 on Thursday, October 6 from 7pm until 10pm and Friday from 12 noon until 10pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Brigid's Church, Ballintra at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family home private on the morning of the funeral please. There will be a one-way system in operation for the wake, with entry from the N15 at The Salmon Inn sign/wake house signs and exiting via the Mullinasole/Carrick Road.

Sadie Crawford, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Sadie Crawford (née Irwin) 611 Liscooley Villas, Castlefin.



She passed way Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, on October 5. Much loved mother of Eamon, Gerry, Marie, John, Josie, Eileen, Bernie, Cathal, Pauline, Gabrielle and Caroline, loving sister of Dessie, Joe, Seamus and the late Eileen, Francie and May, cherished daughter of the late Frank and Minnie.

Funeral from her late home on Friday, October 7 at 12.20pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads. In keeping with Sadie's wishes, the house is strictly private.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and entire family circle.

Mary Grant, Burnfoot



The death has taken place at her residence of Mary Grant, Magherabeg, Burnfoot beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Majella, Martin, Cathy and Shaun much loved sister of Sally, Veronica, Patrick, Laura and the late Kathleen.

Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters-in-law , sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.

Remains reposing at her residence. Removal from there on Friday, October 7, at 10.15am going to St Mura's Church, Fahan for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Oncology unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy McNamee, Drumkeen



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy McNamee, 22 St Bridget’s Crescent, Drumkeen.

Paddy’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there tomorrow, Thursday, October 6 at 11.30am going to St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus Quigley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Seamus Quigley, 82 Ard McCool, Stranorlar. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Anna, much-loved father to Seamus, Gary Bernadette, Sharon, Caroline, Angela. Predeceased by his parents Ellen and Edward, brothers Peter, Eddie, William, Vincent, Joseph, Malachy and sister Mary, Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, partners, 13 grandchildren, one great-grandson, nephews, nieces, extended family, and a wide circle of friends.

Remains reposing at his home on Wednesday, October 5, from 7pm. Funeral leaving his home on Friday, October 7, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Family time from 10pm until 11am each day and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Breslin, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Mary Breslin (née Conway), St. Joseph's Villa, Church Road, Bundoran.

Beloved wife of Gerry and loving mother to Alan, David, Caroline and Jacqueline.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law Donal Gallagher, daughter-in-law Shawna, grandchildren Lauren, Emily, Charlie, Kieran, Conall and Finnian, her sisters Rita (Galway), Josephine (Dublin), and Sandra (Ennis), her brothers Frank (Portumna) and Billy (Cardiff), brother-in-law Enda Breslin (Mullingar), sister-in-law Anne McEvoy (Kilkenny) and all her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by her parents Tom and May Conway and her sister Ann Kennedy.

Reposing at the Family Home, St. Joseph's Villa, Church Road, Bundoran on Wednesday, October 5, until 8pm and Thursday, October 6, from 4pm to 8pm.

House Strictly Private at all other times please. Removal from the Family Home on Friday, October 7, at 10.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Condolences to the Breslin Family can be left in private on www.breslinfunerals.ie

Family flowers only please, donations in Mary's memory to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of donation box at Family Home/Church or by post to Donal Breslin, Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Mary Ann Gillespie, Carrick

The death has occurred of Mary Ann Gillespie, The Line Road, F94 T384.



Mary Ann passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Francis, she will be sadly missed by her family, (daughter) Marion and Philip, (daughter) Jacqueline and Johnny, (son) Francis and Caroline, (son) Shane and Deirdre, her grandchildren Odhrán, Naoise, Conor, Cian and Aoife, her sister Nora, her brother Leo, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Removal from McCabe's Funeral Home, Ardara, at 5pm Wednesday evening, October 5, to arrive at her son Shane’s house in Carrick for 6pm, travelling via Killybegs. (Eircode F94 T384).

Removal to St Columba’s Church, Carrick, on Friday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

The Gillespie family would like to thank you all for your kind support at this difficult time.

Hudie O’Donnell, Maghery, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hudie O’Donnell, Maghery, Dungloe.

Reposing at his home in Maghery on Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Crone’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

House private to family and neighbours only please on the morning of the Funeral.

Brian Doohan, Falcarragh



The death has taken place of Brian Doohan (Brian John Dubh), Forest Road, Ballyboes, Falcarragh and formerly of Magheroarty, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, Sally, sons Sean, Ben, Tony, Martin, Manus and grandson Brian and a wide circle of family and friends.

His remains will repose at Sweeney Funeral Directors, Ballyboes, Falcarragh, Wednesday, October 5 from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 6 at 11am in St Fionan’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church or Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Gerry Galway, Derrybeg and Belfast

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Gerry Galway, Srathmairtín, Derrybeg, originally from Belfast.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Rosary at 8pm on Wednesday. House private from 9pm to 11am.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Thursday, October 6 at 2pm, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice in care of Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors or any family member.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3DoIMm.

James Cannon, Gortahork

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of James Cannon, Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork, (F92 EAD6).



Predeceased by his sisters Annie and Rosie. Survived by his wife Anna, sons James and Paul, daughters-in-law Anna and Anne, grandchildren, sisters May, Frances and Margaret, brothers Neil and Michael, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Wake is taking place at his residence. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and handshaking.

Hannah McAteer, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Hannah McAteer, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel.

Her remains are reposing at the family home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on Fanavolty Facebook page.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Blind Society of Ireland, c/o McElwee funeral director or any family member.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie