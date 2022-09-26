Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, September 26

The following deaths have occurred:

- Bridget Gallagher, Ards, Creeslough

- Isobel Hanlon (née McKinley), Corcreggan, Dunfanaghy

- John Gillespie, Birchill, Donegal Town

- Willie Logan, Townparks, Raphoe

- Kathleen McLaughlin, Aghilly, Buncrana

- James L Bovaird, Spindrift, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle

Bridget Gallagher, Ards, Creeslough

The death has taken place at her residence of Bridget Gallagher, Ards, Creeslough.

Predeceased by her husband Josie. Sadly missed by her sons Neil and John, her daughters Helen, Bridie, Mary, Rose and Patricia, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Creeslough Day Centre, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.



Isobel Hanlon (née McKinley), Corcreggan, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred, in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Isobel Hanlon (née McKinley) Corcreggan, Dunfanaghy. Beloved wife of Andy, sadly missed by her children Richard, Linda, Marlene, Tussie, Annie, James, her son-in-laws, daughters-in-laws, grandchildren, family, neighbours and friends.

Wake private, at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy, on Tuesday, September 27 at 1pm, burial afterwards in Clondahorkey Graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Little Angels School, Letterkenny, care of any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

John Gillespie, Birchill, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Gillespie, Birchill, Donegal Town, peacefully, in Donegal Community Hospital.

John’s remains are being waked at his late residence in Birchill, from 1pm until 9pm on Monday. Funeral Mass at 11am in St Agatha's Church, Clar, on Tuesday, September 27 with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Donegal Hospital care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

House Private on Tuesday morning, please.

Willie Logan, Townparks, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Willie Logan, Townparks, Raphoe.

Willie will be lovingly missed by his wife Bríd, daughters and son Sarah, Raymond (and partner Elaine), Leeann (and husband Marcus Wallace), his grandchildren Abaigeal, Sadie, Dylan, Shaun, Lauren and Saoirse, his brothers and sisters Charlie, Ollie, Etta Kelly, Gertie McIntyre, Jean Gillen, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends. Willie was predeceased by his parents Sadie and Charlie Logan and brother Tommy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Funeral will leave his late residence, Townparks, Raphoe on Monday afternoon at 1.20pm going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.parishofraphoe.com

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Kathleen McLaughlin, Aghilly, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen McLaughlin, (née Doherty), Aghilly, Buncrana.

Wife of the late Dan and mother of John, Mary, Margaret, Brid and Ann; sadly missed by her daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence. Family only on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Oncology Department, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

James L Bovaird, Spindrift, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle

The death has occurred of James L Bovaird, Spindrift, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle.

Beloved Dad of Jacqueline, Seamus, Conal, Rosalynn and daughter-in-law Sarah.

His remains are reposing at his home until 6pm on Monday.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the RNLI c/o any family member.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie