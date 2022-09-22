Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, September 22, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Patrick Devenney, Newtowncunningham

- Bernie Doherty, Stranorlar

- Paddy McGinley, Falcarragh / USA

- Patrick Shields, London / Downings

- Patrick McDermott, Moville

- Roseleen Cassidy, Letterkenny / Ardara

- Hugh McGlynn, Letterkenny

- Martin Kelly, Frosses

- Tommy Gallagher, Ballyshannon

- Anne Doyle, Carndonagh

- Yvonne Scott, Culdaff

Patrick Devenney, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred peacefully surrounded by his family in the care of the staff in Donegal Hospice of Patrick Devenney, Mill Road, Newtowncunningham, F93 X995

Predeceased by sister Margaret, parents Johnny and Polly; devoted husband and father to wife Imelda, daughters Sharon, Margaret, Maria, Arlene, son Brendan and sons/daughters-in-law Daniel, Alan, Garvan, Eugene and Treasa; a wonderful grandad to Niall, Shane, Niamh, Caolán, Matthew, Sarah, Ethan, Gráinne, Molly, Flynn, Tom, Sloane, Aaron, Lúcás and Senán.; sorely missed by brothers Gerry and Sean, sisters Mary, Monica, Annette and Martina with brother/sisters-in-law Anne, Claire and Martin; fondly remembered by his extended family, close friends and good neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

House strictly private please.

Funeral from there on Saturday for Requiem Mass as 12 noon in All Saints Church Newtowncunningham followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 12noon. Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or directly at https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html

Bernie Doherty, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving familyof Bernie Doherty (née Mc Menamin), 553 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Beloved wife of the late Cathal and much loved mother of Tina, Joe, Nicky, Emma, Gareth and Christopher, cherished sister of Lizzie, Anne, Michael, Liam, Seamus, John and the late Mary T; deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home on Thursday from 12 noon. Family time from 10pm until 12 noon each day, please.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment will take place afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice, at https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html or care of any family member. Family time from 10pm until 12 noon each day, please.

Paddy McGinley, Falcarragh / USA

The death has occurred suddenly at home in Pennsylvania of Paddy McGinley, Drumnatinney, Falcarragh and also of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Rose McGinley; mourned by his loving wife Mary McGinley, dearly loved by his daughters Céilí Rose and Saoirse, stepsons James and Shane, his brothers Cathal and Paul, sisters-in-law Judy and Joanne, nephews Fionn and Cathal Óg and niece and Godchild Róisín; remembered fondly by all his extended family, neighbours and close friends on both sides of the pond.

His remains will repose at Carton’s Funeral Home, at Station Road, Falcarragh (F92 NN9T) from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, and will then be reposing at his brother’s home in Drumnatinney. House strictly private to family only.

Requiem Mass takes place at 2pm in Naomh Fionán's Church, Falcarragh on Sunday with burial afterwards at the adjoining cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed live on MCN Media at https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Patrick Shields, London / Downings

The death has taken place of Patrick Shields, London and formerly Dooey, Downings.

His remains will arrive at the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart at 8pm on Thursday, travelling via Kilmacrenan and Creeslough.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick McDermott, Moville

The death has taken place at his home of Patrick McDermott, Ard Foyle, Moville. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.culdaffparish.com

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member.

Roseleen Cassidy, Letterkenny / Ardara

The death has occurred of Roseleen Cassidy, 30 Leitir Ard, Old Town, Letterkenny and formerly of Hillhead, Ardara.

Sadly missed by her brothers John, Frankie, Vincent, Paul and Paddy Jo, her sisters, Helena and Mary, her friends, neighbours, nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her father Francie, Mother Ellen and niece Rachael Cassidy Battles.

Her remains are reposing at McCabe's Funeral Premises, Ardara, on Thursday from 6pm until 9pm. At the request of the family, the funeral home is private on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from there on Friday at 10.30am, travelling past her late residence at Hillhead, Ardara, for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Wheelchair Association c/o any family member.

Hugh McGlynn, Letterkenny

The death has taken place peacefully surrounded by his family in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh McGlynn, 35 Beachwood Road, Letterkenny.

Retired from Letterkenny Town Council. Predeceased by son Konrad (1983), parents Anne (1981) and Paddy (1964); devoted husband and father to wife Celine née Gallagher, Lower Main Street, Paul and wife Patricia, Ballylevin, Manorcunnigham, Louise and husband Peter Romilly (Mountcharles), Vicky and husband Mal Dunleavy (Kirkstown), Godfrey and partner Ann (Letterkenny) and David and wife Kerry (Kilmacrennan); sorely missed by brothers Kevin (Woodlands), Danny (Ard O’Donnell) and Joseph (Sonny), (Philadelphia); fondly remembered and cherished by his grandchildren extended family, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late residence with Rosary at 9pm. Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Friday for Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 11am followed by interment in the family plot in Leck Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Diabetes Ireland care of any family member.

Martin Kelly, Frosses

The death has occurred of Martin Kelly, The Roose, Frosses.

He will be sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours.

Private Cremation will take place at a later date.

Tommy Gallagher, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Tommy Gallagher, 32 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

Tommy Gallagher known as 'Fingers' passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

House private, please.

Removal on Thursday morning from his late residence to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Family flowers only please, donation in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors.

Anne Doyle, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Anne Doyle, Benduff, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. House private please on the morning of the Funeral.

Removal from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Yvonne Scott, Culdaff

The sudden death of Yvonne Scott, Cloncha, Culdaff has taken place in Mallorca.

Loving daughter of Majella and the late Andy Scott.

Funeral Mass will be on Thursday at 11am in Bocan Church, Culdaff.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Heart Foundation.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie