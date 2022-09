Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, September 19, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Patrick Mc Fadden, Meenaniller, Derrybeg and originally Meenaduff, Bunbeg

- John Joe McElwee, Dergon, Portsalon

- John Haughey, Curris, Kilcar

- William Gallagher, 1 Willow Park, Letterkenny and Kerrykeel

- Joan Donnellan (née Gavin) Drumkeen, F93 K4KE / Tuam, Galway

- Daria Walsh, Ipswich / Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

Patrick Mc Fadden, Meenaniller, Derrybeg and originally Meenaduff, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Patrick Mc Fadden (Padaí Owenie), Meenaniller, Derrybeg, originally Meenaduff, Bunbeg.

His remains will repose at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92DN4X), this evening, Monday Septmeber 19 from 4pm to 8pm, rosary at 8pm and tomorrow, Tuesday from 5pm to 6.45pm.

Removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Wednesday, September 21 at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page.https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

John Haughey, Curris, Kilcar

The death has occurred of John Haughey, Curris, Kilcar. He passed away peacefully at his home. Removal from his home Monday, September 19 at 10:30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s church Kilcar at 11am.

Mass will be streamed live on mcnmedia.tv. Interment after in Kilcar Cemetery. House private at night from 11pm to 11am.

John Joe McElwee, Dergon, Portsalon

The death has occurred of John Joe McElwee, Dergon, Portsalon. Beloved husband of Hannah. Father of John and Patrick, father in law of Mary and Aine and grandfather of Aoife.

His remains aree reposing at his late residence. Family time from 11pm to 10am. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral on Tuesday, September 20 at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Massmount. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

William Gallagher, 1 Willow Park, Letterkenny and Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of William Gallagher, 1 Willow Park, Letterkenny F92 VX8A and Kerrykeel.

Dearly-loved father of Susie, Manus and Edward. Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass in The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny at 11am on Tuesday, September 20 followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Church of the Irish Martyr's Facebook page. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, sons, relatives and friends.

Joan Donnellan (née Gavin) Drumkeen, F93 K4KE / Tuam, Galway

The death has occurred, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family, at her late residence, of Joan Donnellan, Drumkeen and formerly Athenry Road, Tuam, Galway. Beloved wife of Jarlath and much-loved mother to Eimear, Conor and Ronan, dearly loved daughter of Tommy and Norah, cherished sister of Catherine, Claire, Mary, Norah, Leonie, Ronan, and Kieran. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sons, daughter, parents, sisters, brothers, extended family and very many friends.

Remains reposing at the family home. Funeral leaving her late residence on Tuesday, September 20, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen, with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private to family, friends and neighbours. Family time from 9pm until 11am each day and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice at https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html or MS Ireland, care of any family member.

Daria Walsh, Ipswich / Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Daria Walsh (née Daly) Ipswich, England and formerly of Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Beloved wife of Kevin, mother of Catherine and Frances and grandmother of Christopher; predeceased by her parents Jeannie and Francie, her brother Jim and her sister Hannah, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sisters, her close family and dear friends.

A celebration of her life and her generous heart will take place on Tuesday, September 20 at Seven Hills Cemetery, Nacton, Ipswich at 4.30pm.

