Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, September 3, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Sarah Gallagher, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place in Dungloe Community Hospital of Sarah Gallagher, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh.

Her remains will repose at her home in Carrickfinn from 11am today, Saturday, September 3 with rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, September 4 at 1pm in The Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Dungloe Patient Comfort Fund c/o of any family member.

Walter Mervyn Moore, Ballycushion, Carrigans

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Walter Mervyn Moore, Ballycushion, Carrigans, F93THY1.

Beloved husband of Joan and loving father to son Alister and his wife Wendy, daughter Lisa and husband Robert, daughter Zara and partner Stephen, son Matthew and wife Melissa.

Walter will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, brothers and sisters and wider family circle.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday, September 4 at 2pm for 2.30pm Funeral service in Taughboyne parish Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Donegal care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Sr. Gerard McLaughlin, Congregation of the Sisters of Mercy, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Sr. Gerard McLaughlin of the Congregation of the Sisters of Mercy of St. Catherine’s Convent, Ballyshannon, and late of Drumoghill, Termon.

She died peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by her mother Hannah, father James, brothers Denis, Hughie, Marcus, Mandy, Paddy, John, Willie and Jim, sisters Bea, Mary, Sheila, Katie.

She will be sadly missed by her sisters Frances and Anne and St. Catherine’s Mercy Community, Ballyshannon, all her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St. Catherine’s Convent, Ballyshannon, F94 D309, on Saturday from 2pm until 6pm.

Walk through only, please.

Removal on Sunday morning going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Enquiries to John McGee & Son’s Funeral Home on 087 2218483.

Martin Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death has taken place in Connecticut, USA, of Martin Gallagher, Carrickataskin, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his mother, Nora (Sheamuis) Gallagher (Carrickataskin and Dunfanaghy) and his uncle Brian (Carrickataskin).

Wake from 4.30pm to 8pm, with rosary at 8pm and on Saturday, September 3 from 3pm to 8pm with rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Sunday morning, September 4 at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page.

Family flowers only, please. Donation in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust,c/o any family member.

Marian Douglas, St Johnston

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Marian Douglas, née Rodgers, Legnathraw, St Johnston.

Predeceased by her parents George and Annie Rodgers, she will be lovingly missed by daughters and son Mandy, Vanessa and Shaun, grandson Paddy, partners Rory and Stephen, her brothers Patsy, Tony and George Rodgers, her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence, Legnathraw, St Johnston. Please note there is one way system in place, entrance from Castletown National School, please.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Saturday morning at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Garvan MacFadden, Louth / Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Garvan Mac Fadden, (retired member of An Garda Síochána), The Links, Seapoint, Termonfeckin, County Louth and formerly of Rathmullan, in the loving care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital after a short and bravely fought illness.

Predeceased by his parents Hugo and Mena, he will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen, daughter Maeve and her partner Damien, brother Barry, sisters Aideen, Philomena and Patricia and their partners Margaret, Gordon and Mícheál, brothers-in-law PJ, Peter and Tom, sister-in-law Agnes, Aunt Nuala, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and colleagues.

House private on Saturday morning.

Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am driving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Termonfeckin arriving for Funeral Mass at 12noon which can be viewed live on www.termonfechinparish.ie with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Sheetland Road.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Parishes have requested that masks are worn during Funerals, please.

Pat Rowan, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Pat Rowan, 116 Marine Drive, Killybegs.

Predeceased by his loving wife Patsy, sister Margaret Mary and brother Tom, he will be sadly missed by his sons Dessie and Denis, daughters Patricia, Terry and Glenda, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 12 noon to 10pm on Saturday. House private on the morning of the Funeral, please.

Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology ward at Sligo University Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Robbie Barclay, Convoy



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robbie Barclay, Townparks, Convoy.

His remains are reposing at Gibsons Funeral Home, Convoy on Friday from 6pm to 10pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 12 noon for service in St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

David Ewing, Birmingham / Killygordon

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England of David Ewing, formerly the Curragh, Killygordon.

Beloved son of the late Robert and Margaret, much-loved brother of Margaret, Bertie, Mary, Ally, Sally, John, PJ, Tina, Bernie, Stanley, Eileen, Harry, Ann, Dolores, Noleen, and Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for David in St Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon on Saturday at 11am. Interment of ashes will take place afterwards in the family grave in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

