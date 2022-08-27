Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, August 27, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Pauric Dolan, Ballyshannon

- James McGee, Carrigans

- Pat Murray, Westmeath/Ballyshannon

- Maeve Murray, Killybegs

- John Bonar, Stranorlar/Westport

- James Fullerton, Buncrana/Ellesmere Port

- Susan McGreevy, Bundoran

- Kate Flanagan, Fanad

- Ann McFarland, Newtowncunningham



Pauric Dolan, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pauric Dolan, Portnason, Ballyshannon, Donegal, peacefully at St. John's Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by his brother Joe and sister Pauline. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Ciaran, Jacinta, Mary, Michael, Cathleen and Larry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and all extended family and friends.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, F94 ED21 today Saturday, August 27, from 4pm to 9pm. Cremation on Sunday, August 28 at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to St. John's Hospital patient comfort fund c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors.

James McGee, Carrigans

The death has occurred of James McGee, 462 Imlick Villas, Carrigans.

James will be lovingly missed by his daughter Bernie Brennan, High Road, Letterkenny and son Damian McGee, Dunmore, Carrigans, sadly missed by his grandchildren Michelle, Barry Justin, Gavin And Demi, great-grandchildren Lana, Shannon and Rionn, daughter-in-law Alison, grandsons-in-law Daniel and Patrick and all his extended family and friends. James was predeceased by his wife Francis and grandson Paul Brennan RIP.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from 462 Imlick Villas on Sunday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Pat Murray, Westmeath/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pat Murray (retired detective, An Garda Síochána), Clonbrusk West, Athlone, Westmeath, and formerly of Cavan and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, unexpectedly on Thursday August 25, 2022.

Predeceased by his brothers and sister. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sadie, daughters Jacqueline (Jackie) and Emma (Daly), son Mark, sisters Marie and Margaret, son-in-law Nigel, grandchildren Katlyn, Hannah, Tom, and Shane, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence (Clonbrusk West) on Sunday evening from 2pm until 5pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

House private on Saturday and on Monday morning please

For those who wish to live stream Pat's Funeral Mass, please click on the link on Monday at 12 noon: https://www.churchservices.tv/coosan

Pat's family are still very conscious of the fact that Covid is still present and would appreciate it if social distancing, face covering and no hand-shaking took place during the funeral.



Maeve Murray, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Maeve Murray, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Predeceased by her husband Georgie and sadly missed by her sons Prionsias and John, daughters in law Roisin and Sinead, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Remains reposing at her residence from 8pm-10pm on Friday and from 11am-10pm on Saturday. Removal from her home on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral mass. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital.



John Bonar, Stranorlar/Westport

The death has occurred of John Bonar (Séan) (Glencally, Kilsallagh, Westport, Co. Mayo, native of Lower Drumboe, Stranorlar), (ex-Eircom), unexpectedly at his home.

Predeceased by his brother Denis. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (née Hastings), daughters Donna O'Grady (Castlebar), Evelyn (Glencally), sons Barry (Glencally), Michael (Roscommon), brother Eugene, sisters Bernadette, Mary, Jean, & Angela, uncle Benny Gordon, grandchildren Marie-Claire & Sean, son-in-law Martin, Barry's fiancé Lorraine, partners Rachael and Martin-John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins extended Bonar and Hastings families and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Sweeney's Funeral Home, Louisburgh on Saturday (August 27) from 6pm, concluding with evening prayer at 8.00pm. Removal from his home on Sunday at 11am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Lecanvey for 11.30am Mass of Christian Burial, followed by interment in Kilgeever Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Order of Malta Louisburgh or Kilgeever Cemetery Restoration Fund or C/O Sweeney Funeral Directors, Louisburgh.



James Fullerton, Buncrana/Ellesmere Port

The death has occurred of James Fullerton, Middle Town, Sleadrin, Buncrana, and Ellesmere Port, Merseyside, England.

James is predeceased by his wife Delia and his son James jr . Loving father to Brendan and John and cherished brother of Roseann, Willie, Mickey, Alec, Kathleen, Danny, Sally, Winnie, Charlie, Susan, Eileen and the late Eddie, Patsy, Josie, Johnny.

Sadly missed by his sons and grandchild, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, grand nieces and grand nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his sister Winnie Noone’s residence, Finns View, Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Wake on Saturday August 27, from 10am to 10pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning August 28th at 10.45 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Cockhill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv



Susan McGreevy, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Susan McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Alex and loving mother of the late Liam; deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons John and Paul, daughter Marie, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Ursula, Collette and Deirdre, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her family home on Saturday morning at 10.40am driving to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Kate Flanagan, Fanad

The death has occurred peacefully at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Catherine (Kate) Flanagan, née Carr, Ballywhoriskey, Fanad.

Predeceased by her husband Edward (Ted); deeply regretted by her children Edward, Richard, Irene Gray, John (all UK) and Jeremy (Peru). Sadly missed by her extended family, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Her remains will repose at The Eternal Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, from 6pm to 8pm on Monday.

A Funeral Service will be held at The Eternal Chapel of Rest at 11am on Tuesday followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul, care of any family member or Mc Ateer Funeral Directors.

Ann McFarland, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ann McFarland, Carracknamart, Manorcunningham.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Norman and father Hugh Parkhill, predeceased by her mother Jean.

Beloved mother of Haley, Kylie, Thomas, Christopher, Jenny, Shannon, Reece, Jamie and Shania, grandmother of Kyle, Devin, Carli, Jack, Caitlín and Arianna.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, brothers and wider family circle.

Removal from her daughter Jenny and partner Jason’s home at Cornagillagh, Convoy on Saturday at 1pm for 2pm Funeral service at Maymochy Parish Church, Manorcunningham, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the ICU unit Letterkenny University hospital and Raymochy Parish Church care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Ballyboe, Convoy.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie