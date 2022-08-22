Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, August 22, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Patricia McColgan, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle

- Gerard Magill, Manchester / Crolly

- May Healy Offaly / Castlefin

- Martin Duffy, Lifford / Ballindrait

- Mary Haughey, Killybegs / Clonmany

- Willie Doohan, Falcarragh / Tory Island

- John Mc Mahon, Cloghan

- Tom Waters, Milford

- Cormac Mc Laughlin, Castlederg / Buncrana

- Ida Renaud, Dublin / Downings

- Peter McDermott, Doochary

- Evelyn Briggs, Canada / Galway / Monaghan / Burtonport

Patricia McColgan, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle

The death has taken place at her home of Patricia McColgan, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle.

Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10:15 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Patricia’s funeral mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Gerard Magill, Manchester / Crolly

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Gerard Magill, Meenaweal, Crolly and Manchester, England.

Predeceased by his father Gerry, mother Mary Fally and sister Patricia; sadly missed by his brother Liam, sister-in-law Sue, nephews Martin and Adam, nieces Emma and Lucy and extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg, (F92 DN4X) from 6pm on Sunday with removal afterwards to St Patrick's Church, Meenaweal for 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass takes place at 11am on Monday with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

May Healy Offaly / Castlefin

The death has occurred peacefully with her family at Tullamore Regional Hospital, of May Healy (née Gallagher), Ballycumber Road, Ferbane, Offaly and formerly of Castlefin.

She is predeceased by her beloved daughter Jackie, parents Andrew and Julia, and siblings Annie, Richard, Tommy and Willie. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Marty and family, Martin, Aiden and Eunan, grandchildren, Leona, Aiden, Ciara, Aaron, Cian, Chloe, Luke, Rebecca and Charlotte, great-grandchildren Jack and Theo, brothers Ossie and Samuel, sister Gracie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. They are very conscious that Covid is still present and kindly ask that those calling to the house and attending the funeral are mindful of the ongoing risk.

Her remains will repose at her son Eunan's home in Gallen, Ferbane on Monday from 3pm to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 12noon, which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie

Interment will take place afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations instead if desired to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Martin Duffy, Lifford / Ballindrait

The death occurred of Martin Duffy, Coolatee, Lifford and formerly of Liskey, Ballindrait, on August 8 in Greece.

Beloved husband of Marie, much-loved father of Nicky, Jordan and Jade, dearly loved grandfather of Eli, Bonnie and Nate, loving son of the late Pat and Ethna Duffy and brother of Mary, Paddy, Anne and Josie.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Mary Haughey, Killybegs / Clonmany

The death has occurred of Mary Haughey, née Doherty, Croaghlin, Killybegs and formerly of Urris, Clonmany.

Sadly missed by her loving husband James, daughters Roseanne, Georgina and Ciara, brother John, sister in law Anita, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence until 11pm on Sunday. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only with donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Willie Doohan, Falcarragh / Tory Island

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Doohan (Jenny), Ballyconnell, Falcarragh, originally from Tory Island.

His remains are reposing at his home for for family, close friends and neighbours only. Rosary at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

Funeral Mass in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh at 11am on Monday, with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media or on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page.

John Mc Mahon, Cloghan

The death has occurred of John Mc Mahon, Kiltyferrigal, Cloghan, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of the late Winnie and much loved brother of Rose, and the late Willie, James, Patrick, Michael, Fr Peter, Mary, Kathleen and Teresa. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving sister, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 11am with interment afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients’ Comfort Fund St.Joseph’s Community Hospital Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Tom Waters, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Tom Waters, Drumbern, Milford, retired Garda.

His remains are reposing at his home. Family, neighbours and friends welcome. Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford at https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Cormac Mc Laughlin, Castlederg / Buncrana

The death has occurred of Cormac Mc Laughlin, 6, Cavan Road BT81 7UA, Castlederg, Tyrone and formerly of Buncrana.

Beloved husband of Krystal, cherished son of Rhona and the late Charlie, adored brother of Darragh (Tanya) and Niamh (Viv), loving uncle of Orlaith, Charlie, Aoife and Tadhg.

His remains will repose at the family home until 9pm on Sunday. The house is private on the morning of the funeral. Anyone visiting the family home or attending the Requiem Mass are asked to please wear a face mask.

Funeral from the family home on Monday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Castlederg with interment afterwards in St Mary's Churchyard, Cockhill, Buncrana. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on http://www.castledergparish.com/webcam.html

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member.

George Stewart, Faugher, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of George (Georgie) Stewart of Faugher, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Funeral Service in St John's Church, Ballymore on Monday at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Creeslough Day Centre c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Ida Renaud, Dublin / Downings

The death has occurred of Ida Renaud (née McGettigan), Skerries, Dublin and Downings.

She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Anton. Sadly missed by her loving husband and best friend Jocelyn, adored three children Chloe, Killian and Alex, mother Mary, sisters Brídín and Máire, brother Donnchadh, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Her remains are reposing at her family home in Downings on Sunday from 11am.

Removal on Monday to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Peter McDermott, Doochary

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter McDermott, Derrynaspool, Doochery.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Evelyn Briggs, Canada / Galway / Monaghan / Burtonport

The death has occurred suddenly, at her residence of Evelyn Briggs (née Twomey), Ottawa, Canada. Late of, Oughterard, Galway / Scotstown, Monaghan / Burtonport.

Widow of the late Bill Briggs and beloved mother of Liam Briggs, Canada and Taiwan. Daughter of the late Michael and Eileen Twomey and predeceased by her sisters, Mary and Jacinta and by her brothers Fr Tom, John Hillary, and Padraic. Sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by her much-loved son, Liam. Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers, Michael, Diarmaid and Dom, and by her sisters-in-law, Bridie, Sheila, Jo and Anne, and brother-in-law, Michael Glaysher, together with their children and grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly by her Cotter cousins, Clonmoyle, Kilmichael, Co Cork, the Twomey cousins, Ballyvourney, Co Cork, and the O’Donnell cousins, Carraroe, Co Galway and a wide circle of friends, most especially from Scotstown, where she spent most of her childhood.

Her ashes will be interred in the family plot at Deansgrange Cemetery, Co Dublin following cremation in Canada.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 26 at 10.30am in The Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, followed by the interment of her ashes in Deansgrange Cemetery.

For those who would like to follow the Mass online, please go to https://beechwoodparish.com/ and click on the webcam link.

