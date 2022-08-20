Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, August 20, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Martin Duffy, Coolatee, Lifford and Ballindrait

- Mary Haughey, née Doherty, Croaghlin, Killybegs

- Willie Doohan (Jenny), Ballyconnell, Falcarragh and Tory Island

- John Mc Mahon, Kiltyferrigal, Cloghan

- Tom Waters, Drumbern, Milford

- Cormac Mc Laughlin, 6, Cavan Road BT81 7UA, Castlederg, Tyrone / Buncrana

- George Stewart, Faugher, Dunfanaghy

- Ida Renaud, Dublin/Downings

- Peter McDermott, Doochary

- Frances McGourty, Inver

- Noel McFadden, Letterkenny

- Jane Kee, Ballybofey

- Mary McLaughlin, Manorcunningham

- Katie Doherty, Laghey/Ballybofey

- John Doherty, Edinburgh/Moville

- Evelyn Briggs, Canada/Galway/Monaghan/Burtonport

The death occurred of Martin Duffy, Coolatee, Lifford and formerly of Liskey, Ballindrait, on August 8 in Greece.

Beloved husband of Marie, much-loved father of Nicky, Jordan and Jade, dearly loved grandfather of Eli , Bonnie and Nate,

loving son of the late Pat and Ethna Duffy and brother of Mary, Paddy, Anne and Josie.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, August 20 from 4pm. Funeral leaving his home on Monday, August 22 at 10.2am

for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Mary Haughey, née Doherty, Croaghlin, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Mary Haughey, née Doherty, Croaghlin, Killybegs formerly of Urris, Clonmany.

Sadly missed by her loving husband James, daughters Roseanne, Georgina and Ciara, brother John, sister in law Anita, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 8pm-11pm Saturday and from 11am-11pm Sunday.

Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

House private on the morning of the funeral, please. Family flowers only with donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Willie Doohan (Jenny), Ballyconnell, Falcarragh and Tory Island

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Doohan (Jenny), Ballyconnell, Falcarragh, originally from Tory Island.

His remains will repose at his home from 7pm today, Saturday.

Wake is for family, close friends and neighbours only. Rosary at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

Funeral Mass in St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh at 11am on Monday, August 22, interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media or on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page.

John Mc Mahon, Kiltyferrigal, Cloghan

The death has occurred of John Mc Mahon, Kiltyferrigal, Cloghan, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of the late Winnie and much loved brother of Rose, and the late Willie, James, Patrick, Michael, Fr.Peter, Mary, Kathleen and Teresa. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving sister, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence this Saturday, August 20 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday, August 22 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients’ Comfort Fund St.Joseph’s Community Hospital Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Tom Waters, Drumbern, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Tom Waters, Drumbern, Milford, retired Garda.

Remains reposing at his home from 5pm today, Saturday, August 20. Family, neighbours and friends welcome.

Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Cormac Mc Laughlin, 6, Cavan Road BT81 7UA, Castlederg, Tyrone / Buncrana

The death has occurred of Cormac Mc Laughlin, 6, Cavan Road BT81 7UA, Castlederg, Tyrone and Buncrana. Beloved husband of Krystal, cherished son of Rhona and the late Charlie, adored brother of Darragh (Tanya) and Niamh (Viv), loving uncle of Orlaith, Charlie, Aoife and Tadhg.

Cormac's remains will repose at the family home from 2pm to 9pm today, Saturday, August 20 and from 2pm to 9pm on Sunday, August 21. Funeral from the family home on Monday, August 22 at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Castlederg.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Churchyard, Cockhill, Buncrana. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on http://www.castledergparish.com/webcam.html

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle, many friends, colleagues and students.

The house is private on the morning of the funeral. Anyone visiting the family home or attending the Requiem Mass are asked to please wear a face mask. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member.

George Stewart, Faugher, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of George Stewart, Faugher, Dunfanaghy. The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of George (Georgie) Stewart of Faugher, Dunfanaghy. His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Service in St. John's Church, Ballymore on Monday, August 22 at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Creeslough Day Centre c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Ida Renaud, Dublin/Downings

The death has occurred of Ida Renaud (née McGettigan), Skerries, Dublin and Downings. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Anton. Sadly missed by her loving husband and best friend Jocelyn, adored three children Chloe, Killian and Alex, mother Mary, sisters Brídín and Máire, brother Donnchadh, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Lannon's Funeral Home on Friday, August 19 from 5pm to 7pm. Reposing at her family home in Downings on Sunday from 11am. Removal Monday to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Peter McDermott, Doochary

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter McDermott, Derrynaspool, Doochery.

His remains will be reposing at his home from 11am on Saturday, Augist 20 with Rosary at 10pm and Sunday from 11am, followed by removal to St Conal’s Church, Doochery for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Frances McGourty, Inver



The death has occurred of Frances McGourty née Tully, of Killian Inver and formerly Enfield, London peacefully at the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit.

Predeceased by her husband Michael John. Much loved by her children, Roseann, Andy, Mary Florence, Michael, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends

Reposing at her daughter Roseann's residence at 11, Seacrest, Westend, Bundoran, F94 A4P6 from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, August 19.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co. Cavan N41 KR74 followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Noel McFadden, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully, in his late residence of Noel McFadden, Gortlee, Letterkenny F92 CR60.

Predeceased by parents Hugh (1997) and Eileen (2021). Deeply regretted by his siblings Michael (Dublin), Donal, Joseph, Jacqueline Campbell, and Paddy (All Letterkenny). Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews Niamh (Dublin), Sean, Eoglhan, Michael, Elena, Danny and Tiernan (Letterkenny), brother-in-law Joe Campbell (Letterkenny, sisters in law Veronica (Dublin), Lorraine (Letterkenny).

Remembered with love by his extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Noel’s remains will be reposing at late residence from 12 noon on Friday, August 19.

Funeral from there on Saturday for 11am Mass in the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, followed by burial in New Leck cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Church of The Irish Martyrs Facebook page

https://m.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Mary McLaughlin, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin (nee Devenney), 261 Raymochy, Manorcunningham.

Lovingly missed by all her family, especially her daughters Teresa, Mary, Philomena (Derry), Majella (Derry), Josephine (Letterkenny), her sons, Joseph (Ramelton) Gerald (Killygorden), Thomas, Eugene, Brian, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sisters and brothers Chrissy, Isobell, Margaret, Jim and Pat, extended family and friends.

House is strictly private to family and extended family at the request of the deceased.

Funeral from her late residence 261 Raymochy, Manorcunningham on Sunday morning at 11.20 am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to a SMA Fathers c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Evelyn Briggs, Canada/Galway/Monaghan/Burtonport

The death has occurred suddenly, at her residence of Evelyn Briggs (née Twomey), Ottawa, Canada. Late of, Oughterard, Galway / Scotstown, Monaghan / Burtonport.

Widow of the late Bill Briggs and beloved mother of Liam Briggs, Canada and Taiwan. Daughter of the late Michael and Eileen Twomey and predeceased by her sisters, Mary and Jacinta and by her brothers Fr Tom, John Hillary, and Padraic. Sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by her much-loved son, Liam. Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers, Michael, Diarmaid and Dom, and by her sisters-in-law, Bridie, Sheila, Jo and Anne, and brother-in-law, Michael Glaysher, together with their children and grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly by her Cotter cousins, Clonmoyle, Kilmichael, Co Cork, the Twomey cousins, Ballyvourney, Co Cork, and the O’Donnell cousins, Carraroe, Co Galway and a wide circle of friends, most especially from Scotstown, where she spent most of her childhood.

Her ashes will be interred in the family plot at Deansgrange Cemetery, Co Dublin following cremation in Canada.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 26 at 10.30am in The Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, followed by the interment of her ashes in Deansgrange Cemetery.

For those who would like to follow the Mass online, please go to https://beechwoodparish.com/ and click on the webcam link.

