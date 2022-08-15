Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, August 15, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Madge Brazil (née McGee) Derrica, Ferbane, Offaly and Downings

The death has occurred of Madge Brazil (née McGee) Derrica, Ferbane, Offaly and Downings. Madge passed away on August 14 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family at Tullamore Regional Hospital. She was a native of Altaheerin, Downings and was predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy and siblings Denis, Winnie, Mary, Paddy, Rita, Kitty and Ned and great-grandson Noah.

Madge will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, Joe, Susan (Moore) and James, grandchildren Ryan, Shannon, Jessica, Elaine, Gemma, Chloe, Conor, and Caitlin, great-grandchildren James, Jack, Emily, and Cara-May, son-in-law Seamus, Joe's partner Shelley, daughter-in-law Jill, brothers-in-law Patrick Breslin and Tommy Flaherty, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Neil Havlin, Castlecary, Redcastle

The death has taken place of Neil Havlin, Castlecary, Redcastle.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 12.20pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Neil’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live at www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Annie Mc Nulty, St Johnston

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Annie Mc Nulty (nee Murray), Altaskin, St. Johnston.

Predeceased by her loving husband Tommy and son Eunan, sister Gracie Mc Fadden and brother John Murray, she will be deeply missed and remembered with much love by her daughters Rosemary and Tracy and sons John, Brendan, Paul and Gabriel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great -great-grandchildren, neighbours, friends and wider family circle.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Family time only on the morning of the funeral, please.

The funeral will leave her home on Tuesday at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice, c/o Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director, Ballyboe, Convoy or any family member.

Agnes Cunningham, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Agnes Cunningham, Bavin, Kilcar.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Removal from her home on Monday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 11am with interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. Mass will be streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/

House private morning of funeral, please.

Tanya McCafferty, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully, at her late residence, surrounded by her loving family, of Tanya McCafferty (née Gill), Churchill, Letterkenny.



She is survived by husband Mark and daughter Harleigh; deeply regretted by parents Kevin and Josephine (née Harley), siblings Denise, Rory and Sarah. Fondly remembered by extended family and friends.

Family home strictly private. Her remains will repose in Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top, Letterkenny, from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, at 11am on Monday, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill

Family flowers only, donations to Irish Cancer Society care of any family member.

Mary Tully, Carndonagh

The death has taken place suddenly in her home, of Mary Tully (née Logan), Drum, Sligo and Woodtop, Carndonagh.

She is deeply regretted by her loving husband Alo and her sons Mark and David, her grandson Noah and her daughter-in-law Mariya and Fiona, her sister Anne and brother Tom, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late home, with wake continuing on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.30am going to the church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv

Bridie Bradley, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at University Hospital Galway of Bridie Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Bridget and her brother Eddie, Termon, she is deeply missed by her brother John (Coventry), Peter (Bomany), Liam (Bomany), sisters-in-Law Marian and Dolie, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence until 10pm on Sunday, with Rosary at 9pm. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Funeral from there on Monday at 11.15am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Haematology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

John Bharney Bhriain (Sammy) Gallagher, Arranmore Island

The death has taken in Beaumont Hospital of John Bharney Bhriain (Sammy), surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Mary, much-loved Dad of Marie, Sean and Éadaoin, doting Grampa of Domhnall. Deeply regretted by his brother Pádraig, sisters Uná, Gráinne and Mary, son-in-law Mícheál, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Annie and Barney and siblings Michael, Tony, Marjorie and Barney.

His remains are reposing at his home. House is private please to the family on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Crone's Church, Arranmore.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Arranmore Lifeboat.

Gretta Whitty, Wexford / Lifford

The death has occurred of Sarah (Gretta) Whitty (née Kilpatrick), Drumbouy, Barryville Court, Rosslare Harbour, Wexford

and formerly of Lifford.

Beloved wife of Bobby and loving mother of Liz, Larry, Robert, Maurice and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Sarah, Christopher, Megan, Shane, Saoirse and the late David, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence on Sunday until 7pm.

Removal will take place on Monday at 12.15pm from her residence to St Alphonsus' Church, Barntown, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in St Ibar's Cemetery, Crosstown.

