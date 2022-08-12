Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, August 12

The following deaths have occurred:

- Rosie Diver, Derrybeg/Gortahork

- Anne Cannon, Gortahork

- John Joe Dowd, Killybegs

- Den Rua Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

- Mary Shovlin, Dublin / Fintown

- James Clancy, Kinlough



Rosie Diver, Derrybeg/Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place at home of Rosie Diver, Middletown, Derrybeg, originally from Lr. Keeldrum, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Eamonn, daughters Noreen, Anita and Maria, sons Hugo and Michéal, sons-in-law Paul and Pádraig, daughters-in-law Caroline & Rosaleen, grandchildren Ciara, Hannah, Róisín, Conor, Saoirse, Oisín, Fionn, Aoibheann & Nell, sisters May, Frances & Margaret, brothers Neil, James & Michael and extended family & friends. Predeceased by her sister Annie.

Her remains will repose at her home from 11am today (Friday). Rosary on Friday night at 9pm and on Saturday at 8pm. House private after the rosary to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg, at 11am on Sunday, August 14, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm.



Anne Cannon, Gortahork

The death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Anne (Nan) Cannon, Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus, sisters Rosaline and Margaret, she is survived by her son John, daughter Rosaline, daughter-in-law Angela, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren and a large circle of family and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Rosaline's residence in Ardsbeg. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-king-gortahork

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.



John Joe Dowd, Killybegs

The death has occurred of John Joe Dowd, Fintra, Killybegs.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, sons Nigel, Damien and Emmett, daughter Carol, daughters in law, sisters, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Removal from McBrearty's Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Den Rua Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Daniel (Den Rua) Gallagher, Stranacorkra, Gaoth Dobhair, F92 X4H9

Fuair Daniel (Den Rua) Ó Gallachóir as Strath na Corcrach, Na Doirí Beaga ach gurb as an tSlaochán ó dhúchas dó bás go suaimhneach sa bhaile inné.

Maireann a bhean Margaret, iníonacha; Eileen, Máire agus Nóirín, mic; Joe, Doiminic agus Donal, garpháistí; Naoise, Jessie, Ultán, Callum, Róise agus Aoife agus gaolta eile.

B'é an duine deireanach dó theaghlach. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Dhéanfar é a fhaire sa bhaile Deardaoin. Déarfar an paidrín an dá oíche ag a 8 a chlog. Ní bheidh faire sa teach i ndiaidh an phaidrín go dtí 11 a chlog ar maidin agus ní bheidh faire maidin an tórraimh.

Curfar é i Reilig Mhachaire Gathlán i ndiaidh Aifreann 11 a chlog i dTeach Pobail Mhuire sná Doirí Beaga Dé Sathairn.



*****

The peaceful death has taken place at home Daniel (Den Rua) Gallagher Stranacorkra, Derrybeg originally from Sleeghan.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Eileen, Máire and Nóirín, sons Joe, Doiminic and Donal, grandchildren Naoise, Jessie, Ultán, Callum, Róise and Aoife and extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

His remains are reposing at this home with Rosary nightly at 8pm. House private after the rosary and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 11am on Saturday, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery. The Funeral mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook Page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm



Mary Shovlin, Dublin / Fintown

The death has occurred peacefully of Mary Shovlin (née McKeown), of Glenageary, Dublin and late of Granitefield, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and Fintown, County Donegal.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Paddy, devoted grandmother of the late Thomas and predeceased by her sister Nancy and brother Josie, much loved mother of Mary, John, Paddy, Conor and Ken. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Karen, Julie, Yvette and Paula, son-in-law Terry, grandchildren Niall, Ali, Kevin, JJ, Sam, Ben, Julian, Andrew, Robyne, Sarah, Conor, Jane, Amy and Chloe, great-grandson David, sister Breda, brothers Declan, John and Brendan, extended family and friends.

The house is private please. Her remains will repose at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin A96 PW73 on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Committal Service will take place on Saturday at 11am at Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.



James Clancy, Kinlough

The death has occurred of James Clancy, Kinlough, unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family, adored by his heart broken parents Martina and Seamus.

James was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen, Helen and Breege, his grandmother Philomena, his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

James’ mortal remains are reposing at his family home (F91D265) Friday (3 o’clock until 10 o’clock).

Removal of remains on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church Kinlough for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery.

James’ funeral mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook page.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

A one way traffic system will be in operation throughout the duration of the visitation period. Entry will be via the Manorhamilton road and exit via Laughta.

Those attending James’ wake and funeral are asked to be mindful of Covid 19 protocol.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of so desired to ‘Make a Wish Foundation’ care of any family member

