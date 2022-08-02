Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, August 2

The following deaths have occurred:

- Darren Lafferty, Ballybofey / Killygordon

- Anthony (Tony) Boyle, Lower Keadue

- Noel Dooley, Ballybofey / Dublin

- Thomas Mac Giolla Bhríde, Gaoth Dobhair / Gola Island

- Kathleen Sweeney, Sligo / Ballybofey

- Michael Harkin, Limerick / Dublin / Donegal

- Robert Noel Edwards, Newtowncunningham

- Gareth Friel, Buncrana

- Jarlath Ward, Ballyshannon

- Patricia Gill, Reading / Malin

Darren Lafferty, Ballybofey / Killygordon

The death has occurred of Darren Lafferty, 20 Aisling Court, Ballybofey and formerly of The Curragh, Killygordon.

Beloved husband of Mary (née McMenamin), devoted daddy of Dearbhla and Caoimhe, beloved son of Kathleen and Dessie Lafferty, much loved brother of Brian Lafferty, Serena Mc Laughlin, Siobhan Houston and Lorraine Lafferty.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Anthony (Tony) Boyle, Lower Keadue

The death has occurred in his own home of Anthony Tony Boyle, Lower Keadue.

His wake is taking place in his own home from 11am on Tuesday with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh, with interment after in Belcruit Cemetery.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral please.

Noel Dooley, Ballybofey / Dublin

The death has occurred at St James Hospital, Dublin, of Noel Dooley, 9 Millbrook Heights, Navenny, Ballybofey and formerly of Finglas, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Patricia, dearly loved father to Paul and James, devoted brother of Ken, John, Nigel, Dessie, Margaret, Anne, Adele. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandson Ben extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, with visiting time on Tuesday from 6pm to 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Cremation will take place afterwards at Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Thomas Mac Giolla Bhríde, Gaoth Dobhair / Gola Island

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas (Willie Joe) Mac Giolla Bhríde of Coitín, Derrybeg, originally from Gola Island.

Predeceased by his wife Rose, brother Joe and sister Agnes, he will be sadly missed by his sons Declan and Mark, daughters-in-law Eibhlín and Caroline, grandchildren, sister Rosaleen, brothers Antoin and Hugh and extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92 DN4X) on Tuesday from 2pm to 6.45pm. Removal afterwards to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Kathleen Sweeney, Sligo / Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Kathleen Sweeney, Collery Drive, Cranmore, Sligo, and formerly of Ballybofey and Knappaghmore, Sligo.

Sadly missed by her sons, Martin, Paul and Kieran, sister Ann (UK), brothers Laurence (County Clare), Liam (UK), Brian (Ballybofey), Gerry (UK) and Paddy (UK).

Her remains are reposed at Nazareth House Chapel, Church Hill, Sligo on Monday with removal on Monday evening to St Anne’s Church, Sligo.

Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo.

Enquiries to Seamus Feehily & Son, Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo.

Michael Harkin, Limerick / Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred of Michael (Joseph) (Seph) Harkin, Avonmore Road, Raheen, Limerick, formerly of Clontarf, Dublin and Donegal.

Beloved husband of the late Terry; dearly loved father of Tony, Declan, Sina, Oonagh and the late Niall. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Ann, Louise and Joy, son-in-law James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Niall, sisters Sheila, Eveleen, Maureen and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends; predeceased by his brothers Jackie and Donnie.

His remains are reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving at St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Robert Noel Edwards, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert Noel (Bertie) Edwards.

Dearly beloved husband of Avril; devoted father of Kathi and Robbie; dear father-in-law of Paul and Anna; loving grandfather of David, Joel, Matthew and Alice.

Funeral Service will take place at his home, The Moyle, Newtowncunningham on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church burial ground.

House private. Family flowers only.

Gareth Friel, Buncrana

The death has occurred at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Carndonagh of Gareth Friel, Lisnakelly, Buncrana, F93DD42.

Much loved son of Liam and Mary and dear brother of Liam, Coreen, Louise, Aisling, Leanne, Damien, Adrian, Emmett, Raymond, Naoimh and the late Mark.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from his home at 10.15am on Tuesday to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired, to James Connolly Memorial Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Jarlath Ward, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Jarlath Ward, Legaltion, Ballyshannon.

Beloved son of the late James and Una Ward, loving husband of Marie, dearly loved father of Paul (Eileen), Fiona (Patrick); predeceased by his son Damien (Carina); adored granddad to Darragh, Ailish, Shane, Jason, James, Kate and Senan, great-grandchild Bradleigh, sisters Rosemary and Margaret, brother in law Joe, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

His remains reposed at the family home on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Patrick's Church for 11am Mass of the Resurrection followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservicestv/stpatricksballyshannon

Family flowers only.

Please be mindful of the current rise in Covid-19 while attending the wake and funeral by wearing face coverings in the home and church.

Patricia Gill, Reading / Malin

The death has taken place in Woodley, Reading, England of Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, formerly of Malin.

Former Primary School teacher at Culkeeny National School.

Beloved wife of John and mother of Paul, Aiden, Catherine and Fiona.

A service will take place in Lagg Chapel on Tuesday at 11am with interment of her ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or rory.mooney@iconicnews.ie