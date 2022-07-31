Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, July 31

The following deaths have occurred:

- Jarlath Ward, Ballyshannon

- Peggy Fitzgerald, Bundoran

- Theodore Weber, Dublin/Donegal

- Adrian McGlinchey, Killygordon

- Brigid McAuley, Letterkenny

- Mary Gibbons, Doochary

- Patricia Gill, Reading/Malin

Jarlath Ward, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Jarlath Ward, Legaltion, Ballyshannon.

Beloved son of the late James and Una Ward, loving husband of Marie, dearly loved father of Paul (Eileen), Fiona (Patrick); predeceased by his son Damien (Carina); adored granddad to Darragh, Ailish, Shane, Jason, James, Kate and Senan, great-grandchild Bradleigh, sisters Rosemary and Margaret, brother in law Joe, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Sunday, July 31 from 3pm until 8pm and on Monday from 3pm until 8pm for walk-through only, private at all other times. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Patrick's Church for 11am Mass of the Resurrection followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservicestv/stpatricksballyshannon. Family flowers only.

A one-way traffic system will be in place, enter from the Rossnowlagh Legalation Road and leave via Parkhill Road.

Please be mindful of the current rise in Covid-19 while attending the wake and funeral by wearing face coverings in the home and church.

Peggy Fitzgerald, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Peggy Fitzgerald (née Martin) Main Street and Newtown, Bundoran. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Anna Marie and Liam Stewart, Newtown, Bundoran.

Beloved wife of the late Richard Fitzgerald and mother of the late Frances Tighe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Anna Marie and husband Liam Stewart, Karen and husband Noel Gallagher, sons Joe and wife Máire, Richard and wife Briohny, her beloved grandchildren Emily, Ellen, James, Sarah, Adam, Susan, David, Ella and Kai, her brother Jimmy Martin (Corratillan, Cavan) and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Anna Marie and Liam Stewart, Newtown, Bundoran (F94 D773) on Sunday, July 31 from 4pm to 7pm.

House private at all other times, please. Removal from there on Monday, August 1 at 10.30am, driving via East End and Main Street, Bundoran to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

As a mark of respect, Waves Cafe and Fitzgerald's Surfworld Shop, Main Street, Bundoran will remain closed until Tuesday, August 2.

Further enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home on 0862492036



Theodore Weber, Dublin/Donegal

The death has occurred of Theodore Weber, late of Woodbrook Park, Templeogue, Dublin and Cronasillagh, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by his brothers Richard and James and his sister Áine.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Anne, children Con, Gráinne, Nuala, Aonghus, sister Sr. Eilis, brothers Eamonn and Eugene, sisters-in-law, Eileen, Margaret, Mary, Margaret and Jacinta, brothers-in-law Barry and Mike, grandchildren, Dimitry, Phil, Emilia, Jade, Zoe, Oisín, Saibh, Tomás, Olwen, Angel and Xana Maria, great-grandchild Robin and their parents Ilona, Aldo, Adam, Liza and Tom.

Reposing at his late home in Dublin on Sunday, July 31 from 2pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, August in The Priory, Tallaght Village and afterwards to Kilternan Cemetery Park.

Adrian McGlinchey, Killygordon

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Adrian McGlinchey, known as A, 23 Railway Avenue, Killygordon. He will be sadly missed by his loving sister Margaret and partner Paul, brother Damien, sister in law Patricia and niece Rachael. Deeply regretted by his Aunt Teresa, uncle Jimjo, cousins, wider family circle, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his sister Margaret and partner Pauls's home at 7 The Meadows, Convoy, F93WD99. Funeral leaving from there on Sunday at 9.15 am for 10 am funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon followed by burial in the family plot in St Mary's Cemetery, Castlefinn. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the ICU unit at Letterkenny University Hospital care of Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Brigid McAuley, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Brigid (Bride) McAuley, formerly of 84 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Reposing at the Letterkenny Funeral Home on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Eunan’s Cathedral where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 1 at 11am followed by interment in Leck Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice and Hillcrest Nursing Home C/O any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.



Mary Gibbons, Doochary

The death has occurred of Mary Gibbons (nee Gillespie), Loughbarra, Doochary, F94 DD39. Predeceased by her devoted husband John. Deeply regretted by her sons, Hugh, Shaun, Kevin, Martin, Paul, Brendan and her daughters, Noreen Nelis, Gearldine Mc Swiggan and Bernie Devine. Cherished sister of Grainne Hanley, Ballaghdereen, Roscommon, Babs Bonner, Fintown and Robert Gillespie, Doochary. Sadly missed by all her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the extended family circle, carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her late residence in Loughbara. Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 31 at 11.30am in Saint Conal's Church, Doochary. Interment afterwards to Templedouglas Cemetery, arriving around 2pm. Family time only on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid, Funeral Director.



Patricia Gill, Reading/Malin

The death has taken place in Woodley, Reading, England of Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, formerly of Malin.

Former Primary School teacher at Culkeeny National School.

Beloved wife of John and mother of Paul, Aiden, Catherine and Fiona.

A service will take place in Lagg Chapel on Tuesday, August 2 at 11am with interment of her ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



