Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, July 14

The following deaths have occurred:

Bernard O'Donnell, Gortahork

The sudden death has taken place of Bernard O'Donnell (Bernard a Dálaigh) ex national school teacher of Ardsmore, Gortahork, formerly of Cashelnagore.

Predeceased by his wife Gracie, sisters Margaret, Mary and Annie, brothers John and Charlie. Survived by his partner Maureen, daughters Marianne, Julie, sons David mór, Joe and David beag, granchildren Fionn, Naincí, Gracie, Úna, Sally, Maureen, Oscar and Daphne, in-laws John, Brian and Abi, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains will repose at his home from 5pm on Thursday. Funeral from there on Saturday for 12 noon Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm, house private after rosary until 10am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Mary Ann Kennedy, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Ann Kennedy (née Meehan), Drimbeigh, Mountcharles.

Predeceased by her husband Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Pat and Francis, her daughters Moira and Ann, her brother Jim, sons-in-law Liam Brogan and Anthony Mc Hugh, grandchildren and extended family

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road Mountcharles, on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm.

Removal from there on Friday at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Frosses for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Annie Boyce (Owen), Carrigart

The death has taken place of Annie Boyce (Owen), Tullagh, Carrigart. Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist for requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to palliative care, care of any family member.

Sarah (Sadie) McLaughlin, Muff/Derry

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sadie) McLaughlin (née McCauley), peacefully at her home, 25 Shantallow Avenue, Derry and formerly of Lenamore, Muff.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick, loving mother of Maura, Loretta, James and Sharon, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear and loving sister of Jim and the deceased members of the McCauley family. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday at 10.20am to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time from 10.30pm to 10am.

Dave Wintour, Kilraine/Gloucestershire

The death has taken place of Dave Wintour, Drumnacross, Kilraine, and formerly of Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, very peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 12.

Beloved husband of Joan and dear father of Clemmie and Matt. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Julie Gurney, and brother-in-law Edwin, mother-in-law Angie, grandchildren Harry, Joseph, Jasmine, Tom, Harry. Also greatly missed by Deirdre, Michael, Audrey, Hugh, Mathew, Sally and all the children and extended family and friends so proud to have known him.

Remains reposed at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Wednesday evening.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 12.30pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan, for cremation service at 3.30pm.

Anne Cassidy, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Anne Cassidy, Saint Oran’s Road, Buncrana.

Remains leaving her residence at 9.30am on Thursday for 10am requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Oratory followed by burial in Cockhill graveyard. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to Renal Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or Porter Funeral Directors.

John Byrne, Malin/Bruckless

The death has occurred of John Byrne, Beaugh, Malin and Bruckless.



John's remains are reposing at his home.

Much loved husband to Susan, John will be very deeply missed by his children Jonathan, Celine, Anne Marie, Martin, Stephen, Charles, Grainne, Lochlainn and Conor, his grandchildren, his brothers and sisters Margaret, Teresa, Marian, Seamus, Danny, Dolores, Cathal and Terence, the wide family circle and many friends.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

John's funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, Malin, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the RNLI care of any family member.

Meabha Doohan, Magheraroarty, Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Meabha Doohan, Magheroarty, formerly of Inishbofin.

Survived by her husband Eamonn, sons Henry and Michael, daughter Mary Ellen, sister Nellie, in laws Anne Marie, Pearse, grandchildren Nicole, Chloe, Henry, Iona and Eamonn and a large circle of family and friends.

Meabha's remains are reposing at her residence in Magheroarty. Funeral from there on Thursday for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

Liz MacIntyre, Dunfanaghy/Beaumont, Dublin



The peaceful death of Liz MacIntyre has taken place at her home in Beaumont, Dublin surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Dermot, much-loved mother to Andrew, Brian, Clare and Fiona, mother-in-law to Paulette, Patricia, Séan and Patrick, treasured grandmother to Aoife, Aisling, Ciara, Diarmuid, Conor, Pádraig and Fionán. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, extended family, and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh on Thursday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard. Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mary Doherty, 168 Donegal Road, Ballybofey and Glenfin

The death has occurred of Mary Doherty, 168 Donegal Road, Ballybofey and formerly of Glenfin, at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny surrounded by her family and friends.

Predeceased by her adoptive parents, Patrick and Annie (Nancy) Doherty, Glenfin. Loving mother to her son Gabriel McCafferty. Survived by her mother Maureen Doole (Belaghy), brothers Patrick (Maghera), John (Swathra), Kevin and Martin (Magherafelt) and Adrian (Castledawson) and godson Gary McCafferty, Australia and her many friends, neighbours and work colleagues, her cousin Grace McGlynn and her dog Lucky.

Mary’s remains will repose at her residence until removal at 12.30pm on Thursday for requiem Mass at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for 1pm Mass with interment afterwards to Kilteevogee Cemetery, Glenfin.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at http://www.churchservices.tv/ stranorlar.

Family time on the morning of the Funeral.

Michael McLaughlin (Mickey Heifer), Magherabeg, Burnfoot

The sudden death has occurred of Michael McLaughlin (Mickey Heifer), Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

Predeceased by his parents Susan and Charlie (Morning). Beloved husband of Kay, much loved father of Michelle, Seamus, Denise and Ciara and dear brother of Sally, Siobhan, Cathal and Daniel.



Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sisters, brothers, his extended family, friends and neighbours.



Reposing at his home from 11am on Thursday. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Removal on Saturday, July 16 at 10am to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Mary O’Driscoll, Falcon Lodge, Edenville, Kinlough

The death has occurred of Mary O’Driscoll (née Burns), Falcon Lodge, Edenville, Kinlough, County Leitrim, at Sligo University Hospital, tragically following an accident.

Beloved wife of Larry and devoted mother of James, Sharon and Caroline. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law Des Foy and Joseph Watson, daughter-in-law Anna, her beloved grandchildren Jamie-Lee, Kyle, Alicia, Daniel and Bobby, her brothers Francie and Stephen, sisters Josie and Nora, her nieces, nephews and all her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from the family home on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Please be mindful of the current rise in Covid-19, as a result the family would recommend the use of face coverings if attending the wake/funeral.

As Mary loved flowers, fresh flowers are most welcome. Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Patrick (Patsy) Keeney, Leeds, England and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties.

Dearly-loved husband of his late wife, Eileen. Treasured dad of Frances, Patrick, Margaret, Angela and Eveleen. Much-loved father-in-law of Michael, Trish, Simon and Nigel. Cherished granddad of Anthony, Roisin, Oliver, Niamh, Erin, Owen, Ailsing, Archie and Josie. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Bridget, Margaret, John, James, Francis, Hannah, Mary Ellen and Anne.

Requiem Mass on Friday, July 15 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, LS17, at 12 noon followed by burial in Killingbeck Cemetery.

Family flowers, only. Funeral Mass will be streamed online.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details.