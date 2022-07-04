Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, July 4

The following deaths have occurred:

- Hughie McMonagle, Fintown

- Margaret Callaghan, (née Gallagher), Bonemaine, Bridgend

- Laurence McElhinney, Glack, Carndonagh

- Joseph (Joe) McColgan, Drumskellan, Ture, Muff

- Liam Blake, 3 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

- Eddie McDaid, formerly of Upper Fallask, Dumfries

Hughie McMonagle, Fintown



The peaceful death has taken place of Hughie Gerard McMonagle, Meenatinny, Fintown.

Remains reposing at his home with funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, July 6 in St Cholmcille’s Chapel Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary nightly at 9pm, with family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family time on the morning of the funeral with neighbours and close friends welcome.

The funeral mass can be viewed online via https://www.Teach-Pobal-Cholmcille-Naofa-Baile-na-Finne.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member.

Margaret Callaghan, (née Gallagher), Bonemaine, Bridgend



The death has occurred at Buncrana Community Hospital of Margaret Callaghan (née Gallagher), Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Predeceased by her husband Willie. Much loved mother of Ita, Gerard, Helena and Kevin and dear sister of Patsy, Francis, Eileen and Angela. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her residence from 4pm Monday, July 4. Removal on Wednesday morning, July 6 at 11am to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.

Family time from 10pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Laurence McElhinney, Glack, Carndonagh

The peaceful death has taken place after a short illness of Laurence McElhinney, Glack, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his home today. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Covid restrictions are in place.

Joseph (Joe) McColgan, Drumskellan, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph (Joe) McColgan, Drumskellan, Ture, Muff. His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Muff.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.sacredheartchurchmuff.com

Family flowers only.

Liam Blake, 3 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at his home, surrounded by his loving family of Liam Blake, 3, Ard Colmcille Letterkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patsy (née Quinn), sons Michael (Mickey) Letterkenny and Brendan (Benny) Buncrana, daughters Patricia (Trisha) McGranaghan (Letterkenny) and Janet Coyle (Letterkenny), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, sister Mary Greene (Letterkenny), nieces nephews and a wide circle of family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his late residence from 12 noon until 9pm with Rosary each night on Sunday and Monday, July 3 and 4.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, July 5 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to the Donegal Branch of the M.S. Society or the Friends of L.U.H. c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Eddie McDaid, Drumfries/Birkenhead

The death has taken place in Birkenhead, Merseyside of Eddie McDaid, formerly of Upper Fallask, Dumfries.

Son of the late John and Martha McDaid and dear brother of Annie (McLaughlin) Teresa (McDaid), Martha (McDaid), Kathleen (Doherty) and Henry.

Cremation will take place in Liverpool on July 19.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.