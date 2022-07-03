Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, July 3

The following deaths have occurred:

- Margaret Callaghan, (née Gallagher), Bonemaine, Bridgend

- Laurence McElhinney, Glack, Carndonagh

- Joseph (Joe) McColgan, Drumskellan, Ture, Muff

- Liam Blake, 3 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

- Mary Molloy Goretti, Main Street, Killybegs/Florence, Italy

- Peggy Byrne, Corner house, Cashel, Glencolmcille

- Neil Joe Hartin, Collon, Carndonagh

- John Kelly, Woodlands, Letterkenny and formerly of Manorcunningham

- John Boyle, Towney, Kilcar

- Eddie McDaid, formerly of Upper Fallask, Dumfries

- Sam Graham, Australia/Momeen, St Johnston

The death occurred at Buncrana Community Hospital of Margaret Callaghan (née Gallagher), Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Predeceased by her husband Willie. Much loved mother of Ita, Gerard, Helena and Kevin and dear sister of Patsy, Francis, Eileen and Angela. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her residence from 4pm Monday, July 4. Removal on Wednesday morning, July 6 at 11am to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family time from 10pm to 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Laurence McElhinney, Glack, Carndonagh

The peaceful death has taken place after a short illness of Laurence McElhinney, Glack, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his home today. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Covid restrictions are in place.

Joseph (Joe) McColgan, Drumskellan, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph (Joe) McColgan, Drumskellan, Ture, Muff. His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Muff.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.sacredheartchurchmuff.com

Family flowers only.

Liam Blake, 3 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at his home, surrounded by his loving family of Liam Blake, 3, Ard Colmcille Letterkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patsy (née Quinn), sons Michael (Mickey) Letterkenny and Brendan (Benny) Buncrana, daughters Patricia (Trisha) McGranaghan (Letterkenny) and Janet Coyle (Letterkenny), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, sister Mary Greene (Letterkenny), nieces nephews and a wide circle of family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his late residence from 12 noon until 9pm with Rosary each night on Sunday and Monday, July 3 and 4.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Tuesday 5th July going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to the Donegal Branch of the M.S. Society or the Friends of L.U.H. c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road., Letterkenny.

Mary Molloy Goretti, Main Street, Killybegs/Florence, Italy

The death has occurred of Mary Molloy Goretti, Main Street, Killybegs, and formerly Florence, Italy, peacefully, at home.

Sadly missed by her sons Piero, Declan and Marcello, daughters-in-law Nancy, Maya and Carita, grandchildren, niece, nephew, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at her residence on Sunday, July 3 for family only. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Peggy Byrne, Corner house, Cashel, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred at Killybegs Community Hospital of Margaret Peggy Byrne, Corner house, Cashel, Glencolmcille

Remains reposing at her residence from 11am on Sunday morning.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 4 at St Columba’s Church Cashel at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Neil Joe Hartin, Collon, Carndonagh

The death has taken place on July 1 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil Joe Hartin, Collon, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany. Strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

John Kelly, Woodlands, Letterkenny and formerly of Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday, July 1 of John Kelly, Woodlands, Letterkenny F92 N8YX and formerly from Manorcunningham.

Deeply missed by his loving wife Phyllis, sons and daughters Dessie, Derek, Shaun, Letterkenny, Eileen Carey, Greencastle, Kate, Martin, Leisha, Siobhan, Letterkenny, Eunan, Raphoe and Noel Doherty, Coolboy, brother Willie, Listillion and sister Kathleen Walker, Clydebank, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

John’s remains will be reposing at his late residence to 10pm on Sunday, July 3 with Rosary at evenings at 9pm.



Funeral from there on Monday, July 4 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs



Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.



Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. Family time only please on the morning of the funeral.

John Boyle, Towney, Kilcar

The death has occurred of John Boyle, Towney, Kilcar.

His remains will arrive at St Cartha's Church, Kilcar on Sunday at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Mass will be streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Interment will take place afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Eddie McDaid, Drumfries/Birkenhead

The death has taken place in Birkenhead, Merseyside of Eddie McDaid, formerly of Upper Fallask, Dumfries.

Son of the late John and Martha McDaid and dear brother of Annie (McLaughlin) Teresa (McDaid), Martha (McDaid), Kathleen (Doherty) and Henry.

Cremation will take place in Liverpool on July 19.

Sam Graham, Australia/Momeen, St Johnston

The death has taken place of Sam Graham, Perth Western, Australia and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston.

Son of late Moses and Kathleen Graham. Brother of Joe, Kathleen, Thompson, Janette and the late Stephen Graham.

Cremation will take place in Perth, Western Australia.

