Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, June 24

The following deaths have occurred:

Allie McGeady, Letterkenny and Falcarragh



The death has occurred of Allie McGeady, 31 Tara Court, Letterkenny, formerly Meenderry, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in New Leck cemetery.

Hugh Bonner, Stirlingshire and formerly Lifford



The death has occurred on Wednesday, June 15 of Hugh Bonner, Gargunnock, Stirlingshire, Scotland and formerly of The Diamond, Lifford. Husband of the late Violet.

Dearly loved Father of Martin, Emeline, the late Morris and father in Law to Gerard.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, June 28 at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Sterling with burial immediately afterwards in Gargunnock Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on youtube channel; Stmarysrcchurchsterling.

Brother Bosco Connelly, Ard Mhuire Capuchin Friary, Creeslough





The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brother Bosco Connelly, Ard Mhuire Capuchin Friary, Creeslough and formerly Kilkenny.

His remains will arrive at the Capuchin Friary, Ards on Friday, June 24 at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there on Saturday, June 25 at 11am followed by burial in the friary cemetery.

Cáit McColgan, Cork/USA/Muff

The death has occurred of Cáit McColgan (née O'Sullivan), Quincy, Massachusetts and formerly of Bantry, County Cork and Muff.

Beloved wife of Gabriel McColgan, formerly Iskaheen, Muff. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gabriel, daughters Leann and Shauna, her parents Noreen and Denis O'Sullivan, Glencreagh Bantry, her sisters and brothers Stephen, Mairead, Louise, Michael, Kieran, Daniel, Dominic, Alan, Nealius and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, a wide circle of relatives and dear friends.

Her remains are reposing in Coakley's Funeral Home, Bantry on Tuesday evening, June 28 from 7pm to 8pm with vigil prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 29 at 11am in St Finbarr's Church, Bantry livestreamed on http://bantryparish.ie/ followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Bantry.

Patrick McGurren, Bundoran

The death has occurred peacerfully at home of former Garda Síochana, Patrick McGurren, Rosnareen, Dinglei Coush, West End, Bundoran.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Doris, sons and daughters Brian (Ita), Siobhan (Roberto), Deirdre (Henry), Pauric (Melanie), Lorraine (Derek), Mairead, Cormac (Joanne), his adored 15 grandchildren, his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents and his brother Harry (Liverpool).

His remains are reposing at the family home on Friday from 2pm to 10pm. House private at all other times please and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from the family home on Saturday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of donation box at Family Home or by post to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Jack Kelly, Rossnowlagh/Glasgow

The death has occurred peacefully after a short illness of John Francis (Jack) Kelly, formerly of Rossnowlagh and Glasgow.

Predeceased by his wife Bernadette Kelly, née Ward, of Glenties and Glasgow and brother Hugh James (Oodie) Kelly of Rossnowlagh. Dearly loved brother to Sarah Carlton (Canada) and precious and much-loved father to children (Frank, Hugh and Bernadette) and grandfather to (Lewis and Fraser). Deeply missed by all the Kelly family, son-in-law (Duncan) and daughter-in-law (Roslyn), extended family relatives, neighbours and all his friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in Lady of Lourdes parish in Glasgow on Thursday, June 30 at 10am.

Noreen O'Dowd, Donegal Town/Offaly/Cork

The death has occurred peacefully in the excellent care of Donegal Community Hospital of Noreen (Nora E) O'Dowd, The Glebe, Donegal Town and formerly of Banagher, County Offaly and Brandon, County Cork.

Deeply regretted by her sister, Teresa and brother, Michael; nieces Anna and Niamh; nephews Desmond and Jim; grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family in Sligo, Mayo and the US; and her friends and neighbours. Predeceased by her brothers Martin, Padraig, John and sister Maureen.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am in St Agatha's Church, Clar, Donegal Town live-streamed on http://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-Agathas-clar-donegal followed by interment at Leck New Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Daniel O'Donnell, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel O'Donnell, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by his brother Edward, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg on Thursday from 5pm to 6.45pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm.

Martin Gillespie, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Martin Gillespie, Kille, Kilcar.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from his home Friday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 11am. Mass will be streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv followed by interment in Kilcar Cemetery.

Thomas McClean, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Thomas Mc Clean, Dooish, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father to Thomas, Tracy, Gary, Paul, Dylan and the late Michael, cherished brother of Patrick, John, Fidelis, Jennifer, Bernadette and the late Nora and Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. The house is strictly private to family only, please

Funeral from there at 10.20am on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Celine O'Donnell, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Celine Ó Donnell (née Slevin), Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and caring staff of St Phelim's Nursing Unit, Drumahair, County Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and sadly missed by her devoted family.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence on Thursday until 8pm (Eircode F94 DH79).

Removal on Friday at 10.20am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey, Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Ballyshannon branch of the St Vincent De Paul care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. House private to the family on the morning of the funeral.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 2485819.

