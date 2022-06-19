Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, June 19, 2022
The following deaths have occurred:
- Michael Gibbons, Beltony, Raphoe, Donegal/Castlebar, Mayo
- Danny Browne, London, formerly Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny
Michael Gibbons, Beltony, Raphoe, Donegal/Castlebar, Mayo
The death has occurred of Michael Gibbons, Beltony, Raphoe and formerly of Coventry and Island Eady, Castlebar, Co Mayo at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.
Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Sunday, June 19 and Monday, June 20 from 6pm to 10pm both days.
Funeral from Gibson’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 21 at 1.15pm travelling via Beltony to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe for service at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Altnagelvin Hospital care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.
===
Danny Browne, London, formerly Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Danny Browne, London, formerly Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.
His remains will repose at the family home in Cashelshanaghan.
Funeral leaving there on Monday, June 20 at 12 15pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
