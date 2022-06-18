Search

18 Jun 2022

Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, June 18

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, June 18

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

18 Jun 2022 5:59 PM

The following deaths have occurred:

- Michael Gibbons, Beltony, Raphoe, Donegal/Castlebar, Mayo

- James (Jimmy) Quinn, Grange, Sligo/Donegal Town

- Danny Browne, London, formerly Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

- Peter McGinley, High Glen, Carrigart

- John Cunningham, Cashel, Glentogher, Carndonagh


Michael Gibbons, Beltony, Raphoe, Donegal/Castlebar, Mayo

The death has taken place of Michael Gibbons, Beltony, Raphoe and formerly of Coventry and Island Eady, Castlebar, Co Mayo at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Sunday, June 19 and Monday, June 20 from 6pm to 10pm both days.

Funeral from Gibson’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 21 at 1.15pm travelling via Beltony to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe for service at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Altnagelvin Hospital care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

James (Jimmy) Quinn, Grange, Sligo/Donegal Town

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Quinn, Grange, Sligo/Stranass, Drummenny, Donegal Town, (Former Garda Síochána) peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his family. Will always be remembered and loved by his wife Ann his daughters Geraldine (Burke) Edel (Kearns) Annmarie (Travers) sons Darragh and Fergal, sons-in-law Paul B, Paul K, and Alan, and daughter-in-law Sylvia.

Devoted grandad to Adam, Orlaith, Grainne, Ryan, Ava, Oisin, Katie, Jonah and Patrick. Will be sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode F91YH33) on Saturday evening to 8pm and on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Grange to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rathcormac Cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/ahamlishparishsligo/

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Parking is available on both evenings at St Molaise Gaels GAA Park

Danny Browne, London, formerly Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Danny Browne, London, formerly Cashelshanaghan, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at the family home in Cashelshanaghan from 8pm this evening, Saturday, June 18.

Funeral leaving there on Monday, June 20 at 12 15pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter McGinley, High Glen, Carrigart

The death has occurred of Peter McGinley, High Glen, Carrigart.

His remains will repose at the residence of his daughter, Mary and Kevin Green, Tirlaughan, Carrigart.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon, June 19 at 1pm travelling via High Glen to arrive at the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

John Cunningham, Cashel, Glentogher, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at his home of John Cunningham, Cashel, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 2pm for service in the Hillhead Presbyterian Church at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Hillhead Presbyterian Church and Motor Neuron Disease.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.

