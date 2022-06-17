Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, June 17

The following deaths have occurred:

- Roisín Purcell (née Byrne), Kildare/Ardara

- Patrick Gallagher, Kincasslagh

- Day Carson, Raphoe

- Patricia McGill, London/Kilcar/Clare

- Maureen Gill, Buncrana

- Teresa McCauley, Newtowncunningham/St Johnston

- Arthur Rafferty, Bundoran

- Seamus Boyle, Manorcunningham

Roisín Purcell (née Byrne), Kildare/Ardara

The death has occurred of Roisín Purcell (née Byrne), Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare/Ardara.

She passed away peacefully at Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Anne and Trish, son Hughie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nine grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday, June 17 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Roisín's funeral Mass can be viewed live on Saturday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link: https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

James Doyle, Killybegs/Dublin



The death has occurred of James (Jim) Doyle, aged 77, on Thursday, June 16. Jim, originally from Dublin, and the last five years with his son Mike and family in Killybegs, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. Sadly missed by his sons Mike and Brendan, daughters in law Karen and Leigh Ann, grandsons Josh, Ethan, James and Ivar and also his adopted granddaughter Hannah and grandson Joseph. However, none will miss him more than his most beloved wife Patricia who has been separated from him due to illness.

Remains reposing at Mc Brearty Funeral Home, Killybegs, from 2pm to 3pm on Friday, June 17.

He will then journey on to Cavan Crematorium on Saturday, June 18, for service at 4pm for family and close friends only.

Patrick Gallagher, Kincasslagh



The death has occurred in Nazareth House, Fahan of Patrick Gallagher, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh.

Patrick’s remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s funeral home on Friday, June 17 at 5pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh at 11am on Saturday, June 18 with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Day Carson, Raphoe



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Day Carson, Slievebuck, Ballyholey, Raphoe.

Private Funeral Service at his late residence on Saturday 18th June at 2pm with interment afterwards to Ramochy Parish Church Graveyard, Main Street, Manorcunningham, arriving at approximately 3.15pm.

House private please at the request of the deceased. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Association Donegal Branch c/o any family member.

Deeply missed by May and family, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Patricia McGill, London/Kilcar/Clare



The death has occurred of Patricia McGill (née Walsh), London/Curris, Kilcar, Donegal and formerly Kildysart, County Clare.

Beloved wife of Seán, much loved mother to Ryan, Emma, Michael and Anne-Marie. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Kian, Ava, Olivia, Jack, Clementine, Anna and Jessica, her daughters-in-law Jordanna and Clare, her son-in-law Wayne, her brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends both in London and in Ireland.

Her remains will be reposing at McCabe’s Funeral Home, Ardara, on Friday from 6pm to 8pm, with Rosary at 8.15pm.

Removal from McCabe’s Funeral home at 11.45am on Saturday, travelling via Kilcar and her late residence in Curris, to arrive at St Columba’s Church, Carrick, for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Gill, Buncrana



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Gill née McEleney 29 Ardravan Road, Buncrana, in the superb care of the staff of Letterkenny University Hospital.

Wife of the late Noel Gill, dear mother of Michael, Esther, Bridget, Noel and the late John. Sister of the late Michael, Esther, Hugh, and Margaret Rose who died in infancy, Patricia and Joan. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Eddie and Jack, daughters-in-law Jacqueline and Pauline Noel's partner Tracey, grandchildren Aisling, Aibhe, Caoimhe, Alex, Seán, Edward, Aine, Jack and Leah, nieces, nephews and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there at 10.20 am on Friday going to St Mary's church Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time until 12 noon on Thursday. Family Flowers only please.

Teresa McCauley, Newtowncunningham / St Johnston

The death has occurred of Teresa McCauley, Keshends, Newtowncunningham, formerly Brockagh, St Johnston.

She will be lovingly missed by her sons and daughter, Stephen, Damian, Grainne and Gary, grandchildren, her brothers and sisters and all her extended family and friends. Teresa was predeceased by her husband James.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence, Keshends, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from there on Friday afternoon at 12.30pm going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe. Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon.

Arthur Rafferty, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran and formerly of Aughnagar, County Tyrone and The Bird's Nest Bar, Bundoran.

Beloved husband of Marie and adored father to Ciaran (Joy), Stephen (Veronica), Declan (Lois), Cathy (John) and Mairona (Seamus), deeply regretted by his loving family, his grandchildren Ella-Rose, Ben, Mie, Eoghan, Cassie and Donnacha, brothers Jimmy and Eamon, sister Maureen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all his many relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Kitty, his brother John and sisters Eileen and Mary.

Reposing at the Family Home, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm and Friday from 2pm to 9pm. House private at all other times please.

Removal from there on Saturday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12noon. Burial will take place afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Arthur to Ozanam House Residential Unit, Bundoran, care of donation box at Family Home or by post to Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Seamus Boyle, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Boyle, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by his wife Ethna, sister Ann and brothers John and Manus. Deeply missed by loving daughters, Helena McClintock, Bella-Marie Magee, Rosaleen Lowry, Joan Rodgers, Lorraine Gildea and Angeline Brennan, sons Manny, Jemmy, Peter, Marty, Paddy and Brendan, sisters Virginia McLoone, Patricia McGlynn, Helen Browne and Eithne Devenney, brothers Liam, Michael, Martin and Brendan, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his late home.

Requiem Mass is being offered at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Friday at 10am, which can be on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham.

Funeral cortege leaving his home at 11.30am, travelling via Errity Brae and down the Noughs, going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Motor Neuron Disease Association c/o any family member.

