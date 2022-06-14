Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, June 14

The following deaths have occurred:

- Deirdre Walsh, Bundoran

- Marie Canning, Castlefin

- Sam Buchanan, Milford

- Tony McClinctock, Newtowncunningham

- Mary Larmon, Dublin and Glenties

- Arthur Rafferty, Bundoran

- Patrick Marley, Ballybofey

- Danny Breslin, Letterbarrow

- Seamus Boyle, Manorcunningham

- May Craig, Raphoe

- Maire Reid, Letterkenny

- Gretta Sweeney (née Rowan), Strabane and Lifford

- Daniel McGonigle, Carrowmena, Lecamy

- Margaret Magee, Broadpath, Convoy

- Bernadette Gallagher, Drimnacarrow, Frosses

- Kathleen Gallagher (née Herron), Cavan, Dunkineely

- Kathleen Monaghan (née Deery), East Port, Ballyshannon

- James McMenamin, Ballybun, Castlefin

- Marian McDaid, Quigley’s Point

Deirdre Walsh, Bundoran

The death has taken place, peacefully at her residence, of Deirdre Walsh, 17 Gaelic Park Drive, Bundoran.

Beloved partner of Chris and adored mother to Carolyn, Sarah and Kyle. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her parents Sean and Josephine Walsh, her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and all her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home with house strictly private please.



Removal from her late residence on Thursday at 12 noon to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for a Humanist Funeral Service at 2pm followed by cremation.



Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Deirdre to Cancer Care West or The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Marie Canning, Castlefin

The death has taken place at her home of Marie Canning (née McEntee), Marton House, Stranamuck, Castlefin and formerly of Shercock, Co. Cavan.

Beloved wife of Tony, much loved mother of Ciara and John and much loved sister of Peadar, Sean, Noel and Angela.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 5.30pm to St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, brothers, sister and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice. The house is private, family only.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via Doneyloop chapel youtube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

Sam Buchanan, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sam Buchanan, Rosgarrow, Milford.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral service on Wednesday afternoon, June 15 at 2pm in Milford Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, c/o any family member.

Tony McClintock, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place in England of Tony McClintock formerly from Moneycreggan, Newtowncunningham.

Pre-deceased by his sister Elizabeth Barr and brother, Frank. Deeply missed by his loving wife Sheila, son Paul, brothers Johnny, Newtowncunningham and Jim, Glasgow, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours in England and Donegal.

Tony’s ashes remains will be returning to Ireland for Memorial Mass at 11am on Thursday, June 16 at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham and can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please.

Mary Larmon, Dublin and Glenties

The death has occurred of Mary Larmon (née McDermott), Swords, Dublin and Glenties.



Beloved wife of the late Christopher. Sadly missed by her devoted nieces Noeleen and Fiona, nephew Pat, sisters-in-law Anne, Phyllis and Lola, nieces and nephews Claire, Theresa, Sandra, Sharon, George, Billy, Declan, Sandra, Sharon, Carl, Mark and Justin, grand-nieces Niamh and Evelyn, The Bear Family, Beverly and Lee Nelson (U.K.), relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Wednesday (June 15) from 5pm to 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Colmcille’s Church, Swords arriving for 10am.

Mass followed by funeral to Rolestown Cemetery. You can view the funeral mass live on the church webcam through the following link - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords

Arthur Rafferty, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Arthur Rafferty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran and formerly of Aughnagar, Co Tyrone and The Bird's Nest Bar, Bundoran.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later stage.

Patrick Marley, Ballybofey

The death has occurred, at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Patrick Marley, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Anna and much-loved father of Packie, Annette (Marley-Pye), Louise (Kelly), Geraldine (Mc Guinness), Josephine (Monzel), sons in law, Gerald Pye, Conal Mc Guinness, Bernd Monzel, daughter in law Geraldine Marley, cherished brother of Donna (Dorrian), also the late Winnie, Chris, Celine and Jean. Dearly loved grandfather to his nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, June 15, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, at 11am. Interment in the adjoining churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill.

Danny Breslin, Letterbarrow

The death has occurred of Danny Breslin, Selacis, Letterbarrow.

Predeceased by his father Daniel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Geraldine, his sons Daniel (Sonia) and Lee (Michelle), his grandchildren Michaela, Shay, Jack, and Lelia, his mother Mary B (John), his sisters Mary Mc Ginty, Brenda Furey, Carmel Boyle and Anna Gallagher, his brothers Patsy and Mark, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Reposing on Tuesday from 3pm until 9pm. Removal from there on Wednesday, June 15, going to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone, for 12noon funeral Mass, followed by interment in the local cemetery.

A one-way system will be in operation at the wake. Please follow the signs.

Seamus Boyle, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Boyle, Manorcunningham.

Predeceased by his wife Ethna, sister Ann and brothers John and Manus. Deeply missed by loving daughters, Helena McClintock, Bella-Marie Magee, Rosaleen Lowry, Joan Rodgers, Lorraine Gildea and Angeline Brennan, sons Manny, Jemmy, Peter, Marty, Paddy and Brendan, sisters Virginia McLoone, Patricia McGlynn, Helen Browne and Eithne Devenney, brothers Liam, Michael, Martin and Brendan, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Seamus’ remains will be reposing at his late home from 6pm on Tuesday, June 14.

Requiem Mass is being offered at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Friday at 10am, which can be on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham. Funeral cortege leaving his home at 11.30am, travelling via Errity Brae and down the Noughs, going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Motor Neuron Disease Association c/o any family member.

Patrick Marley, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Patrick Marley, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, F93 H9F8.

Beloved husband of Anna, and much-loved father of Packie, Annette (Marley-Pye), Louise (Kelly), Geraldine (Mc Guinness), Josephine (Monzel), sons in law, Gerald Pye, Conal McGuinness, Bernd Monzel, daughter in law Geraldine Marley, cherished brother of Donna (Dorrian), also the late Winnie, Chris, Celine and Jean.

Dearly loved grandfather to his nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, June 15 at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11 am. Interment in the adjoining churchyard

The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill.

May Craig, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of May Craig, The Common, Raphoe.

Beloved wife of the late Sammy, devoted mother to Linda, Sharon, Gordon, Valerie, Sandra, Elaine and Jacqueline, mother in law of Sandra, Keith Patterson, Trevor Wylie and Trevor Callan. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren wider family circle, neighbours and many friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, June 15 at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Raphoe Presbyterian Church repair fund care of any family member or Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am each evening and on the morning of the funeral.

Maire Reid, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has occurred of Maire Reid, née Cannon, late of Illistrin, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, June 14 with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donation in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director or any family member.

Gretta Sweeney (née Rowan), Strabane and Lifford

The death has taken place at Melmount Manor of Gretta Sweeney (née Rowan) 26 Patrick Street, Strabane and formerly of Porthall, Lifford.

Beloved wife of the late Billy, much-loved mother of Nicola, Joanne and Fiona, dearly loved grandmother of David, Jack, Majella, William, Meg and Henry and sister of Kathleen, Anna and the late Noel and Wilfred.

Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 14 from 5pm with removal at 6pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 15 at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, grandchildren, sisters and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam on https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick.

Daniel McGonigle, Carrowmena, Lecamy

The death has taken place of Daniel McGonigle, Carrowmena Lecamy, F93 N6X2.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral from there on Wednesday, June 15 at 10.15am for 11am requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Margaret Magee, Broadpath, Convoy

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Magee, Broadpath, Convoy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am Mass.

Burial afterwards in the old cemetery.

Kathleen Gallagher (née Herron), Cavan, Dunkineely



The peaceful death has occurred of Kathleen Gallagher, née Herron, Cavan, Dunkineely.

Kathleen was predeceased by her husband Charlie.

Kathleen will be lovingly missed by her daughters and sons, Marie (Dunkineely), Francis (Dunkineely), Michael (Fintra), Emer (Moylough, Co Galway), Kay (Perth, Australia), Grainne (Kilrush, Co Clare), daughters in law, sons in law and her dear grandchildren.

Deeply missed by her brothers and sisters, Nan (Strandhill), John (Grange), Beattie (Raphoe) and Frankie (Ardara).

Remains repsosing at her late residence, Cavan, Dunkineely. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 11.30am going to St Joseph and St Conal’s Church, Bruckless for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial in adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only, please.

Traffic is a one way system – enter by Community Centre and exit by St John’s Point Road.

Funeral Mass can be viewed online via Facebook – Bruckless Church – St Joseph and St Conal.

Bernadette Gallagher, Drimnacarrow, Frosses

The death has occurred of Bernadette Gallagher, Drimnacarrow.

She passed away peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Michael, daughters Carmel and Mary, sons, Michael and Seamus, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, seven grandchildren, sisters Winne, Annamarie, Mairead and Celine, sister-in-law, brothers in law and extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her home. Removal on Tuesday for 12 noon funeral Mass at The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, with interment afterwards in the Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

House private on the morning of the funeral, please. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to Donegal Community Hospital care of any family member or John Mc Gowan Funeral Directors.

Bernadette’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Please respect family wishes by wearing face masks and abstain from handshaking at the wake and funeral. The family wish to thank everyone for their understanding at this difficult time.

Kathleen Monaghan (née Deery), East Port, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Monaghan (née Deery), East Port, Ballyshannon. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and caring staff of Sligo University Hospital.

Kathleen will be reposing at John McGee and sons funeral home, Belleek road, Ballyshannon on Tuesday, June 14 from 4pm to 8pm with removal at 8.30pm to her late residence to repose overnight.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday at 10.15am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Ressurection at 11am followed by interment in St Joseph’s cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick’s church page on www.churchservices.tv/ stpatricksballyshannon.

James McMenamin, Ballybun, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of James Mc Menamin, Ballybun, Castlefinn F93 YT50.



He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernie, much loved father of Angela (Tomas), Geraldine (Darren), Brian (Josephine), Mary (Thomas), James (Rachelle) and Andrew (Helena), loving grandad of Clara, Holly, Hannah, Tom, Rebecca, Hettie, Dearbhla, Isabella, Cora and Ruben, dearest brother of Michael, Pat, John and Mary.

James' remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday, June 14 at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Castlefin.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Marian McDaid, Cabry, Quigley’s Point

The death has taken place of Marian McDaid, Cabry, Quigley’s Point and formerly of Quigley’s Point Post Office.

Deeply regretted by her husband John and family, Shauna, Jennifer, Jonathan and Siobhan.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Inish Live or Donegal Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.