Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, June 13, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Margaret Magee, Broadpath, Convoy.

- Bernadette Gallagher, Drimnacarrow, Frosses

- Kathleen Gallagher (née Herron), Cavan, Dunkineely

- Kathleen Monaghan (née Deery), East Port, Ballyshannon

- James McMenamin, Ballybun, Castlefin, FY93 YT50.

- Mary Gillespie, Drumaghy, Bruckless

- Marian McDaid, Cabry, Quigley’s Point and formerly of Quigley’s Point Post Office

- Ann Bradley, Buncrana, Durro St. Mary's Road, Buncrana

- Albert McGroarty, Cork / Letterkenny

- John Gallagher, Kildare / Arranmore

- Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

Margaret Magee, Broadpath, Convoy

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Ms Margaret Magee, Broadpath, Convoy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Leaving her residence on Tuesday at 10:30am going to St Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11 o’clock Mass.

Burial afterwards in the old Cemetery.

Kathleen Gallagher (née Herron), Cavan, Dunkineely



The peaceful death has occurred of Kathleen Gallagher nee Herron, Cavan, Dunkineely.

Kathleen was predeceased by her husband Charlie.

Kathleen will be lovingly missed by her daughters and sons, Marie (Dunkineely), Francis (Dunkineely), Michael (Fintra), Emer (Moylough, Co Galway), Kay (Perth Australia), Grainne (Kilrush, Co Clare), daughters in law, sons in law and her dear grandchildren.

Deeply missed by her brothers and sisters, Nan (Strandhill), John (Grange), Beattie (Raphoe) and Frankie (Ardara).

Remains repsosing at her late residence Cavan, Dunkineely. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30am going to St Joseph and St Conal’s Church, Bruckless for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial in adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only, please.

Traffic is a one way system – enter by Community Centre and exit by St John’s Point Road.

Funeral Mass can be viewed online via Facebook – Bruckless Church – St Joseph and St Conal: Link https://www.facebook.com/groups/169196518338379/

Bernadette Gallagher, Drimnacarrow, Frosses, Donegal.

The death has occurred of Bernadette Gallagher, Drimnacarrow. She passed away peacefully, at Donegal Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Michael, daughters Carmel and Mary, sons, Michael and Seamus, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, seven grandchildren, sisters Winne, Annamarie, Mairead and Celine, sister-in-law, brothers in law and extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her home on Monday from 4pm to 9pm for family, close friends and neighbours. Removal on Tuesday for 12 noon Funeral Mass at The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, with interment afterwards in the Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

A shuttle bus service will operate during wake times, from the top of the line road to the wake house.

House private on the morning of the funeral, please. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to Donegal Community Hospital care of any family member or John Mc Gowan Funeral Directors.

Bernadette’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Please respect family wishes by wearing face masks and abstain from handshaking at the wake and funeral. The family wish to thank everyone for their understanding at this difficult time.

Kathleen Monaghan (née Deery), East Port, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Monaghan (née Deery), East Port, Ballyshannon. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and caring staff of Sligo University Hospital.

Kathleen shall be reposing at John McGee and sons funeral home, Belleek road, Ballyshannon on Tuesday, June 14 from 4 o’clock to 8pm with removal at 8.30pm to her late residence to repose overnight.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday at 10.15am to arrive at St.Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Ressurection at 11 o’clock followed by interment in St.Joseph’s cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

House Private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick’s church page on www.churchservices.tv/ stpatricksballyshannon

James McMenamin, Ballybun, Castlefin

The death has occurred of James Mc Menamin, Ballybun, Castlefin F93 YT50



He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, June 11. Beloved husband of Bernie, much loved father of Angela (Tomas), Geraldine (Darren), Brian (Josephine), Mary (Thomas), James (Rachelle) and Andrew (Helena), loving grandad of Clara, Holly, Hannah, Tom, Rebecca, Hettie, Dearbhla, Isabella, Cora and Ruben, dearest brother of Michael, Pat, John and Mary.

James' remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday, June 14 at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam on https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Mary Gillespie, Drumaghy, Bruckless

The death has occurred of Mary Gillespie, Drumaghy, Bruckless.

Sadly missed by her husband Seamus, sons Jimmy, Michael and Jason, daughters in law Fidelma, Louise and Laura, grandchildren Daniel, Darragh, Chloe and Andrea, brother Josie, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family members and McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Marian McDaid, Cabry, Quigley’s Point and formerly of Quigley’s Point Post Office

The death has taken place of Marian McDaid, Cabry, Quigley’s Point and formerly of Quigley’s Point Post Office.

Deeply regretted by her husband John and family, Shauna, Jennifer, Jonathan and Siobhan.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home, Burnfoot, at 7pm going to her late residence.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

Ann Bradley, Buncrana, Durro St. Mary's Road, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Ann Bradley, Buncrana, Durro St. Mary's Road, Buncrana. Beloved wife of Liam, dear Mother of Catherine, Denise, Josephine, Patrick and Brian. Sister of Breedge, Marie, Phyllis, Josephine, Frances, Patricia, Brian, Liam and Neil.

Remains reposing at her residence. Funeral from there on Monday, June 13 going to St Mary’s oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Albert McGroarty Cork / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Albert McGroarty, Cobh, County Cork and formerly of Letterkenny.

He died peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of all at Mercy University Hospital. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Olive, son Mark, daughters Tracy, Kelley and Donna, grandchildren Dean, Rebekah, Jessica, Katelyn, Luke, Olivia, Ella, Holly and Abigail, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Robbie, along with Brian and Martin, sister, brothers, extended family and a large circle of friends in Cobh, Letterkenny and Ard Carrig Carrigtwohill.

His remains will repose at 32 Beechwood Mews, Cluain Ard, Cobh on Sunday from 4pm with Rosary at 6pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 10.15am to St Colman's Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St Colman's Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie

John Gallagher, Kildare and Arranmore

The death has occurred of John Gallagher, Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare and formerly of Arranmore.

He passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital. Husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Sue, son in law John, sister Annabella, brothers in law and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

The death has occurred of Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan.

The Month's Mind Mass for Donna will take place on Sunday at 10am at St Michael's Chapel, Urris, Clonmany. At the request of the deceased, her remains have been donated for medical research.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Inish Live or Donegal Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.