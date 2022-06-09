Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 9

The following deaths have occurred:

- Teresa Allen, Dublin/Carrigart

- Kevin O'Kane, Carnagarve, Moville

- Vincent Conlon, Letterkenny and Sligo

- John Gallagher, Kildare/Arranmore

- Patrick Joseph Murphy, Falcarragh

- Thomas Gibson, Convoy

- Gerry Lynott, Moville

- Daniel Curran, Killea

- Hugh Harkin, Clonmany

- Neil Joseph Kearny, Carndonagh

- Eileen McKelvey, Dungloe

- Gerard Maguire, Convoy

- Seamus Higgins, Dunkineely

- Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

- Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

Teresa Allen, Dublin/Carrigart

The death has occurred of Teresa Allen, (née McGrath), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Carrigart.



She died peacefully under the care of the Marlay Nursing Home, Rathfarnham. Predeceased by her daughter Ann and brothers Edward and Tom. Beloved wife of Seán, who cared for her so devotedly during her journey with Alzheimer’s. Sadly missed by her son John, daughter Clair (Cassidy), sons-in-law Ciarán and Francis, her adored and adoring grandchildren Harry, Louis and Lizzie, her sister Kathleen, brothers Seán and Séamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her daughter’s home on Friday, June 10 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 11 at 10.30am in the Church of the Good Counsel, Ballyboden, followed by burial at Mt Venus Cemetery, Rathfarnham. The funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/c/OurLadyofGoodCounselBallyboden.

Kevin O'Kane, Carnagarve, Moville

The death has occurred of Kevin O'Kane, Carnagarve, Moville.



He passed away peacefuly at Beach Hill Nursing Home, Buncrana. Predeceased by his loving Wife Mags, his son Declan and daughter Sharon. Sadly missed by his grandson Dale, his brothers, sisters and wide family circle.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, June 11, at 3pm in St Mary's Church, Ballybrack, Moville followed by burial in the family plot.

Vincent Conlon, Letterkenny and Sligo

The death has occurred of Vincent Conlon, Fernbank, Magherenan, Letterkenny and Sligo.

Vincent died at home surrounded by his Family. Predeceased by his wife Mary (Joe Mor),and will be sadly missed by his family - daughter Dariona, son Paul, son in law, Seamus, daughter in law, Michele grandchildren Siofra, Aifric, John and Ryan and extended family and friends. Vincent remains will repose at the home of his daughter Dariona. The house is strictly private to family only. Funeral arrangements later.

John Gallagher, Kildare/Arranmore

The death has occurred of John Gallagher, Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare and formerly of Arranmore. He passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital. Husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Sue, son in law John, sister Annabella, brothers in law and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11am.

Mass will be live-streamed at the following link https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Patrick Joseph Murphy, Falcarragh



The peaceful death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Joseph Murphy, Falcarragh. Sadly missed by his family relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by his mother Veronica, his father Thomas, brother Michael and sister Julie.



His remains are reposing at his sister Margaret’s home in Falcarragh, with Rosary at 9 pm.



House private to family and friends only please, and private before the funeral.



Funeral Mass on Friday, June 10 at 11 am in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/falcarragh-parish-church.

Thomas Gibson, Convoy



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Thomas Gibson, Ballyboe, Convoy.

His remains will repose at Terence McClintock’s funeral premises at Ballyboe, Convoy from 6pm on Thursday June 9.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, June 10 at 2pm for 2.30pm funeral service in St Ninians Parish Church, Convoy followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Wake strictly private to family only. Family flowers only please.

Gerry Lynott, Moville



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gerry Lynott, Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny formerly of Montgomery Terrace, Moville.

Removal from Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Thursday, June 9 at 4pm, going to his home in Montgomery Terrace.

Funeral mass will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 11am in St Pius X Church Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Daniel Curran, Killea

The death has taken place peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital of Daniel Curran, known as Terence, formerly of 5 Killea Road, Killea.

Beloved husband of the late Anne, loving brother of Sheila McCarron and the late Thomas, Andy, Peter and Frank, dear uncle of Neil, Sean, Mary, Catherine and Garrett.

Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s funeral home, Derry on Thursday, June 9 at 7.30pm to the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Killea, reposing overnight for requiem Mass on Friday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in St Columba’s Cemetery Drung. Family flowers only please.

Hugh Harkin, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Harkin, Carraighill, Drumfries, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, June 10 at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the oncology/haematology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family or Comiskey funeral directors.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Neil Joseph Kearny, Carndonagh



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil Joseph Kearny, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, June 10 at 10.15am for requiem Mass in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen McKelvey, Dungloe

The death has occurred at her home of Eileen McKelvey, Fairhill, Dungloe.

Her remains will repose at McGlynn's Funeral Home on Thursday, June 9 from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday, June 10 at 11am in St Cora’s Church Dunloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerard Maguire, Convoy

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Maguire, Convoy, June 4, 2022. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family under the care of all the staff at Beaumont Hospital and Letterkenny General. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Siobhán, the late Eóin, Máiréad, Gearóid, Niall, Sinéad and Conor.

Sadly missed by his daughters, sons, sons-in-law Noel, Mick and Alan, daughters-in-law Noreen and Sara, grandchildren Karla, Fionn, Sarah, Tádhg, Caroline, Eoghan, Thomas, Alfie, Colm, Pierce, Saoirse, Skyé, Ethan and Oceano, sister Mary, brothers John and the late Philip, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends in Dublin and Donegal.

Funeral on Saturday, June 11 after 10am Mass in The Holy Child Church, Whitehall to Dardistown Crematorium.

Seamus Higgins, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Seamus Higgins, Ballywoges, Bruckless Dunkineely, and formerly Killough, Bracklin, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

He died peacefully in his 70th year at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by his son James, parents Tommy and Annie. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Annette, children Brian, Jenny, Eileen, Darren, Thomas, Nicola, Natasha, Lisa and Jason, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brothers Tossy, John, Frank, sisters Kathleen, Mags, Ann and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday morning from Mullen's Funeral Home, Athboy leaving his daughter Jenny's residence, Lisclogher, Delvin, to the Church of the Assumption, Delvin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

The death has occurred of Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan.

The Month's Mind Mass for Donna will take place on Sunday at 10am at St Michael's Chapel, Urris, Clonmany. At the request of the deceased, her remains have been donated for medical research.

Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Conn Smyth, Carrick, Carndonagh.

To honour his passing there will be a small gathering of family and friends at his home on Saturday, June 11 from 3pm with a Memorial Celebration by the family home at 3.30pm.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.