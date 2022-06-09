Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, June 9

The following deaths have occurred:

- John Gallagher, Kildare/Arranmore

- Patrick Joseph Murphy, Falcarragh

- Thomas Gibson, Convoy

- Gerry Lynott, Moville

- Daniel Curran, Killea

- Hugh Harkin, Clonmany

- Neil Joseph Kearny, Carndonagh

- Eileen McKelvey, Dungloe

- John Cullen, Carrigart

- Gerard Maguire, Convoy

- Johnny McGinley, Lifford

- Seamus Higgins, Dunkineely

- Gerard Harley, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny

- Eamon Campbell, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Stephen Malone, Carrigaline, Cork and Letterkenny

- Annie Grant, Quigley’s Point and Moville

- Kathleen Deeney, 6 St Bridget’s Terrace, Kerrykeel

- Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

- Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

John Gallagher, Kildare/Arranmore

The death has occurred of John Gallagher, Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare and formerly of Arranmore. He passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital. Husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Sue, son in law John, sister Annabella, brothers in law and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11am.

Mass will be live-streamed at the following link https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Patrick Joseph Murphy, Falcarragh



The peaceful death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Joseph Murphy, Falcarragh. Sadly missed by his family relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by his mother Veronica, his father Thomas, brother Michael and sister Julie.



His remains are reposing at his sister Margaret’s home in Falcarragh, with Rosary at 9 pm.



House private to family and friends only please, and private before the funeral.



Funeral Mass on Friday, June 10 at 11 am in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/falcarragh-parish-church.

Thomas Gibson, Convoy



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Thomas Gibson, Ballyboe, Convoy.

His remains will repose at Terence McClintock’s funeral premises at Ballyboe, Convoy from 6pm on Thursday June 9.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, June 10 at 2pm for 2.30pm funeral service in St Ninians Parish Church, Convoy followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Wake strictly private to family only. Family flowers only please.

Gerry Lynott, Moville



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gerry Lynott, Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny formerly of Montgomery Terrace, Moville.

Removal from Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff on Thursday, June 9 at 4pm, going to his home in Montgomery Terrace.

Funeral mass will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 11am in St Pius X Church Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Daniel Curran, Killea

The death has taken place peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital of Daniel Curran, known as Terence, formerly of 5 Killea Road, Killea.

Beloved husband of the late Anne, loving brother of Sheila McCarron and the late Thomas, Andy, Peter and Frank, dear uncle of Neil, Sean, Mary, Catherine and Garrett.

Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s funeral home, Derry on Thursday, June 9 at 7.30pm to the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Killea, reposing overnight for requiem Mass on Friday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in St Columba’s Cemetery Drung. Family flowers only please.

Hugh Harkin, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Harkin, Carraighill, Drumfries, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, June 10 at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the oncology/haematology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family or Comiskey funeral directors.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Neil Joseph Kearny, Carndonagh



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil Joseph Kearny, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, June 10 at 10.15am for requiem Mass in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.#

Eileen McKelvey, Dungloe

The death has occurred at her home of Eileen McKelvey, Fairhill, Dungloe.

Her remains will repose at McGlynn's Funeral Home on Thursday, June 9 from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday, June 10 at 11am in St Cora’s Church Dunloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Cullen, Carrigart

The death has taken place in the Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of John Cullen, Upper Carrigart, Carrigart.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Peggy McGinley, Suzanne Boyce and Rose O'Reilly, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

His remains will be reposing at the home of his sister Rose and brother-in-law Charles John O'Reilly at Clounmore, Creeslough, F92 WE14.

Funeral Mass in St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart, on Thursday, June 9, at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. The Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page. Family only please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny, care of any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Gerard Maguire, Convoy

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Maguire, Convoy, June 4, 2022. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family under the care of all the staff at Beaumont Hospital and Letterkenny General. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Siobhán, the late Eóin, Máiréad, Gearóid, Niall, Sinéad and Conor.

Sadly missed by his daughters, sons, sons-in-law Noel, Mick and Alan, daughters-in-law Noreen and Sara, grandchildren Karla, Fionn, Sarah, Tádhg, Caroline, Eoghan, Thomas, Alfie, Colm, Pierce, Saoirse, Skyé, Ethan and Oceano, sister Mary, brothers John and the late Philip, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends in Dublin and Donegal.

May he rest in peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Johnny McGinley, Lifford

The death took place on Monday at Letterkenny University Hospital of Johnny Mc Ginley, 2 Letterkenny Road, Lifford.

Beloved husband of Frances, much-loved father of Paula, Catherine, Stephen, Jack and the late Mark, and brother of Mary, Margaret and the late Paddy.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, June 9 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland Donegal Branch c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam: https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Seamus Higgins, Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Seamus Higgins, Ballywoges, Bruckless Dunkineely, and formerly Killough, Bracklin, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

He died peacefully in his 70th year at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by his son James, parents Tommy and Annie. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Annette, children Brian, Jenny, Eileen, Darren, Thomas, Nicola, Natasha, Lisa and Jason, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brothers Tossy, John, Frank, sisters Kathleen, Mags, Ann and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday morning from Mullen's Funeral Home, Athboy leaving his daughter Jenny's residence, Lisclogher, Delvin, to the Church of the Assumption, Delvin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Gerard Harley, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Gerard Harley, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny.

He died peacefully at his late residence in the comfort of his loving family. Devoted husband and father to wife Martina, sons Mark, Gavin and Oisin, daughter Emer and son-in-law Peter. Sorely missed by his brothers and sisters. Forever remembered by extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Gerard's remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday morning going to St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan for Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral. The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilmacrenan.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o of any family member.

Eamon Campbell, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at his late residence of Eamon Campbell, Ballinacor, Crossroads, Killygordon, F93 K24H, formerly Loughguile, and Maghera, Co Derry.

Beloved husband of Kathleen, and much-loved father of Mark, Paul, Meave, Kevin and Clare, cherished brother of Mary (Scotland) and the late Willie, Harry, and Margaret Rose. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sister, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, June 9 at 11.30am for requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook page.

Stephen Malone, Carrigaline, Cork and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Stephen Malone, Carrigaline, Cork and formerly of Letterkenny and Ballyshannon. Beloved husband of Rita (née O’Flynn), loving father of Ruth and Kevin, dear brother of Mary, Margaret, Paddy, Brian and the late Robert.

Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Florent, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Claire, Killian, Rebecca, Orla and Ivy, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Forde's Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Wednesday, June 8 from 5pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 9 at 11.30am at Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline, funeral afterwards to St John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Marymount (www.marymount.ie) or Irish Lung Fibrosis Association. (www.ilfa.ie)

Annie Grant, Quigley’s Point and Moville

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Annie Grant, formerly of Cruckglass, Quigley’s Point and late of Taobh Na Cille, Moville.

Her remains are reposing at her nephew Dan Coyle's residence, Magheralan, Quigley’s Point.

Removal from there on Thursday, June 9 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drung with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Family time 10am to 10pm.

Kathleen Deeney, 6 St Bridget’s Terrace, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Kathleen Deeney, 6 St Bridget’s Terrace, Kerrykeel.

Predeceased by her husband Denis. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Catherine Ann, sons Edward, Patrick, Denis and Anthony, son-in-law Stuart, daughters-in-law, Amanda, Lori, Caroline and Jo, grandchildren, sisters Bridie Murphy and Sarah Logue, brother James Logue, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Liam, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Wednesday, June 8, at 7pm, going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel, for rosary and to repose overnight. The church will remain open until 9pm for those who wish to pay their respects. Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 9, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Glenvar Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Milford and Kerrykeel Parish Facebook Page. House private.

Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

The death has occurred of Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan.

The Month's Mind Mass for Donna will take place on Sunday at 10am at St Michael's Chapel, Urris, Clonmany. At the request of the deceased, her remains have been donated for medical research.

Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Conn Smyth, Carrick, Carndonagh.

To honour his passing there will be a small gathering of family and friends at his home on Saturday, June 11 from 3pm with a Memorial Celebration by the family home at 3.30pm.

