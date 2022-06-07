Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, June 7

The following deaths have occurred:

- Gerard Harley, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny

- Eamonn Campbell, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Stephen Malone, Carrigaline, Cork and Letterkenny

- Frances McClure, Kerrykeel

- Annie Grant, formerly of Cruckglass, Quigley’s Point and late of Taobh Na Cille, Moville

- Kathleen Deeney, 6 St Bridget’s Terrace, Kerrykeel

- Diane Harvey Moulding, Railway Park, Donegal Town

- Martin Brennan, Tober, Ballindrait

- Sinead Bovaird, Carrowhugh, Greencastle and formerly of Cruach Mór, Letterkenny

- Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

- Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

Gerard Harley, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Gerard Harley, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny.



He died peacefully at his late residence in the comfort of his loving family. Devoted husband and father to wife Martina, sons Mark, Gavin and Oisin, daughter Emer and son-in-law Peter. Sorely missed by his brothers and sisters. Forever remembered by extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Gerard's remains will repose at his late residence from 4pm today (Tuesday). Funeral from there on Thursday morning going to St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan for Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral. The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilmacrenan. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o of any family member.

Eamon Campbell, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at at his late residence of Eamon Campbell, Ballinacor, Crossroads, Killygordon, F93 K24H, formerly Loughguile, and Maghera, Co Derry.

Beloved husband of Kathleen, and much loved father of Mark, Paul, Meave, Kevin and Clare, cherished brother of Mary (Scotland) and the late Willie, Harry, and Margaret Rose. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sister, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 1pm on Tuesday, June 7.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, June 9 at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook page.

Stephen Malone, Carrigaline, Cork and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Stephen Malone, Carrigaline, Cork and formerly of Letterkenny and Ballyshannon. Beloved husband of Rita (née O’Flynn), loving father of Ruth and Kevin, dear brother of Mary, Margaret, Paddy, Brian and the late Robert.

Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Florent, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Claire, Killian, Rebecca, Orla and Ivy, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Forde's Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Wednesday, June 8 from 5pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 9 at 11.30am at Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline, funeral afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Marymount (www.marymount.ie) or Irish Lung Fibrosis Association. (www.ilfa.ie)

Frances Mc Clure, Gortcally, Kerrykeel

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Frances Mc Clure, Gortcally, Kerrykeel.

Remains reposing at her home. Wake private, family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral service on Wednesday, June 8, at 12 noon in Fannet Presbyterian Church, Kerrykeel. Cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Annie Grant, formerly of Cruckglass, Quigley’s Point and late of Taobh Na Cille, Moville

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Annie Grant, formerly of Cruckglass, Quigley’s Point and late of Taobh Na Cille, Moville.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Tuesday, June 7 at 12 noon.

Her remains will repose at her nephew Dan Coyle's residence, Magheralan, Quigley’s Point.

Removal from there on Thursday, June 9 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drung with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Family time 10am to 10pm.

Kathleen Deeney, 6 St Bridget’s Terrace, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Kathleen Deeney, 6 St Bridget’s Terrace, Kerrykeel.

Predeceased by her husband Denis. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Catherine Ann, sons Edward, Patrick, Denis and Anthony, son-in-law Stuart, daughters-in-law, Amanda, Lori, Caroline and Jo, grandchildren, sisters Bridie Murphy and Sarah Logue, brother James Logue, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Liam, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Wednesday, June 8, at 7pm, going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel, for rosary and to repose overnight. The church will remain open until 9pm for those who wish to pay their respects.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 9, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Glenvar Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Milford and Kerrykeel Parish Facebook Page.

House private.

Diane Harvey Moulding, Railway Park, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Diane Harvey Moulding, Railway Park, Donegal Town. She passed away peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, after a long illness borne with tremendous courage and good humour.

Reposing at her residence in Railway Park. Removal from her residence at 2.45pm on Tuesday going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for a service at 4.30pm, followed by cremation.



No flowers, with house strictly private for close family and friends, by prior arrangement, please.

Martin Brennan, Tober, Ballindrait

The death has taken place at his home of Martin Brennan, Tober, Ballindrait, beloved partner of Teresa, loving stepfather of Donna and Alison, much loved son of the late Rose and Foncie Brennan and dearly loved brother of Elma, Kathleen, Michael, Joan, Sean, Jacqueline, Tony, Ronnie, Rosemary and Joseph.

Reposing at the Brennan family home, 341 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Funeral leaving the family home on Wednesday, June 8 at 10am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, stepdaughters, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam:

https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Sinead Bovaird, Carrowhugh, Greencastle and formerly of Cruach Mór, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Sinead Bovaird, Carrowhugh, Greencastle and formerly of Cruach Mór, Letterkenny.

Sinead’s remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, June 7 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please or if desired, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

The death has occurred of Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan.

The Month's Mind Mass for Donna will take place on Sunday at 10am at St Michael's Chapel, Urris, Clonmany. At the request of the deceased, her remains have been donated for medical research.

Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Conn Smyth, Carrick, Carndonagh.

To honour his passing there will be a small gathering of family and friends at his home on Saturday, June 11 from 3pm with a Memorial Celebration by the family home at 3.30pm.

