Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, June 6, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Kathleen Deeney, 6 St Bridget’s Terrace, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Kathleen Deeney, 6 St Bridget’s Terrace, Kerrykeel. Predeceased by her husband Denis. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Catherine Ann, sons Edward, Patrick, Denis and Anthony, son-in-law Stuart, daughters-in-law, Amanda, Lori, Caroline and Jo, grandchildren, sisters Bridie Murphy and Sarah Logue, brother James Logue, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Liam, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Wednesday, June 8, at 7pm, going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel, for rosary and to repose overnight. The church will remain open until 9pm for those who wish to pay their respects.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 9, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Glenvar Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Milford and Kerrykeel Parish Facebook Page.

House private.

Diane Harvey Moulding, Railway Park, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Diane Harvey Moulding, Railway Park, Donegal Town. She passed away peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, after a long illness borne with tremendous courage and good humour.

Reposing at her residence in Railway park, arriving at 3pm on Monday. Removal from her residence at 2:45pm on Tuesday going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for a service at 4:30pm, followed by cremation.



No flowers, with house strictly private for close family and friends, by prior arrangement, please.

Martin Brennan, Tober, Ballindrait

The death has taken place at his home of Martin Brennan, Tober, Ballindrait, beloved partner of Teresa, loving stepfather of Donna and Alison, much loved son of the late Rose and Foncie Brennan and dearly loved brother of Elma, Kathleen, Michael, Joan, Sean, Jacqueline, Tony, Ronnie, Rosemary and Joseph.

Reposing at the Brennan family home, 341 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Funeral leaving the family home on Wednesday, June 8 at 10am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, stepdaughters, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam:

https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Sinead Bovaird, Carrowhugh, Greencastle and formerly of Cruach Mór, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Sinead Bovaird, Carrowhugh, Greencastle and formerly of Cruach Mór, Letterkenny.

Sinead’s remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, June 7 at 10:30 for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please or if desired, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Dougie Ward, Lifford/Derry

The death has occurred of Dougie Wood, 4, Curragh Lane, Lifford and formerly Derry City.

Funeral on Monday, June 6 in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, Derry at 10am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/o any family member.

Nora Cusack, Glenties / Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Nora Cusack, The Rock, Glenties and formerly Thorr, Gaoth Dobhair.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from there on Sunday morning at 10.30am going to St Connells Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Maghergallen cemetery at approximately 1.30pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Michael O'Donnell, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donnell, Towney, Kilcar.

His remains are leaving his home on Sunday at 10am for private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. House is strictly private please, at the request of the deceased.

Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

The death has occurred of Donna Marie McCarron.

The Month's Mind Mass for Donna will take place on Sunday at 10am at St Michael's Chapel, Urris, Clonmany. At the request of the deceased, her remains have been donated for medical research.

Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Conn Smyth, Carrick, Carndonagh.

To honour his passing there will be a small gathering of family and friends at his home on Saturday, June 11 from 3pm with a Memorial Celebration by the family home at 3.30pm.

