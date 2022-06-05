Search

05 Jun 2022

Deaths in Donegal/Inishowen - Sunday evening, June 5, 2022

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jun 2022 6:32 PM

The following deaths have occurred:

- Dougie Ward, Lifford/ Derry

- Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

- Martin Brennan, Tober, Ballindrait

- Sinead Bovaird, Carrowhugh, Greencastle

- Diane Harvey Moulding, Donegal Town

Dougie Ward, Lifford/Derry

The death has occurred of Dougie Wood, 4, Curragh Lane, Lifford and formerly Derry City.

Funeral on Monday, June 6 in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, Derry at 10am followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/o any family member.

===

Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Conn Smyth, Carrick, Carndonagh.

To honour his passing there will be a small gathering of family and friends at his home on Saturday, June 11 from 3pm with a Memorial Celebration by the family home at 3.30pm.

===

Martin Brennan, Tober, Ballindrait

The death has occurred of Martin Brennan, Tober, Ballindrait.

Remains reposing at the Brennan family home, 341 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford on Sunday, June 5 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving the family home on Wednesday, June 8 at 10am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam: https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

===

Sinead Bovaird, Carrowhugh, Greencastle

The deaths has occurred of Sinead Bovaird, Carrowhugh, Greencastle and formerly of Cruach Mór, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, June 7 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please or if desired, donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

===

Diane Harvey Moulding, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Diane Harvey Moulding, Railway Park, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her residence, arriving at 3pm on Monday.

Removal from her residence at 2.45pm on Tuesday going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for a service at 4.30pm, followed by cremation.

No flowers, with house strictly private for close family and friends, by prior arrangement, please.
 
Personal messages of condolence for Diane can be left in the section below.

