Deaths in Donegal/Inishowen - Sunday morning, June 5, 2022
The following deaths have occurred:
- Dougie Ward, Lifford/ Derry
- Nora Cusack, Glenties / Gaoth Dobhair
- Michael O'Donnell, Kilcar
- Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan
- Conn Smyth, Carndonagh
Dougie Ward, Lifford/Derry
The death has occurred of Dougie Wood, 4, Curragh Lane, Lifford and formerly Derry City.
Funeral on Monday, June 6 in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower, Derry at 10am followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/o any family member.
===
Nora Cusack, Glenties / Gaoth Dobhair
The death has occurred of Nora Cusack, The Rock, Glenties and formerly Thorr, Gaoth Dobhair.
Remains are reposing at her late residence. Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.
Removal from there on Sunday morning at 10.30am going to St Connells Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Maghergallen cemetery at approximately 1.30pm.
Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member.
===
Michael O'Donnell, Kilcar
The death has occurred of Michael O'Donnell, Towney, Kilcar.
His remains are leaving his home on Sunday at 10am for private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. House is strictly private please, at the request of the deceased.
===
Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan
The death has occurred of Donna Marie McCarron.
The Month's Mind Mass for Donna will take place on Sunday at 10am at St Michael's Chapel, Urris, Clonmany. At the request of the deceased, her remains have been donated for medical research.
===
Conn Smyth, Carndonagh
The death has occurred of Conn Smyth, Carrick, Carndonagh.
To honour his passing there will be a small gathering of family and friends at his home on Saturday, June 11 from 3pm with a Memorial Celebration by the family home at 3.30pm.
