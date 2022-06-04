Deaths in Donegal/Inishowen - Saturday morning, June 4, 2022

- Nora Cusack, Glenties / Gaoth Dobhair

Nora Cusack, Glenties / Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Nora Cusack, The Rock, Glenties and formerly Thorr, Gaoth Dobhair.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from there on Sunday morning at 10.30am going to St Connells Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Maghergallen cemetery at approximately 1.30pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member.

===

Joan Moya Evans, Bruckless

The death has occurred peacefully of Joan Moya Evans (née McDowell), Bruckless.

Remains reposing at her home until 9pm on Friday. House strictly private at all other times.

Funeral service will be at 12 noon on Saturday in St John's Church, Killybegs (F94 HE27), followed by private cremation.

Please limit flowers to those grown in your garden only.

===

Maureen McFadden, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Maureen McFadden (née McCauley), Pump Street, Carrigans and formerly of 33 St Brigid’s Avenue, Pennyburn, Derry.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 10.15am to St Baithan’s Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Newtowncunningham.

===

Michael O'Donnell, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donnell, Towney, Kilcar.

His remains are leaving his home on Sunday at 10am for private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. House is strictly private please, at the request of the deceased.

===

Phil Ward, Meath / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Phil (Philip) Ward, Cavan Road, Oldcastle, Meath and formerly Corlea, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at his family home on Friday until 8pm.

Removal from his residence on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11am at St Brigid's Church, Oldcastle with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The funeral may be viewed via https://churchmedia.tv/st-brigids-church-oldcastle

===

Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

The death has occurred of Donna Marie McCarron.

The Month's Mind Mass for Donna will take place on Sunday at 10am at St Michael's Chapel, Urris, Clonmany. At the request of the deceased, her remains have been donated for medical research.

===

Barbara Sheridan, Rathmullan / Fintown

The death has occurred of Barbara Sheridan, nee Duffy (Ní Dubtaig), Main Street, Rathmullan and formerly of Fintown.

Her remains are reposing at her home. House strictly private please.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by burial in Rathmullan cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

===

Frank McCaffrey, Dublin / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Frank McCaffrey, Kilmacud, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Saturday morning in the Church of St Thérèse, Mount Merrion. The Mass may be viewed at www.mountmerrionparish.ie/webcam/

Committal prayers will take place at noon in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the RNLI at https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/dun-laoghaire-lifeboat-station

===

Jack Patton, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Jack Patton, Aughavoy, Ballybofey, F93 Y721.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 1.30pm for service in Kilteevogue Parish Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in Stranorlar Parish Church.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cloghan Day Centre C/O any family member.

===

Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Conn Smyth, Carrick, Carndonagh.

To honour his passing there will be a small gathering of family and friends at his home on Saturday, June 11 from 3pm with a Memorial Celebration by the family home at 3.30pm.