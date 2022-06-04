Search

04 Jun 2022

Deaths in Donegal/Inishowen - Saturday morning, June 4, 2022

Donegal Deaths

Deaths in Donegal/Inishowen - Saturday morning, June 4

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jun 2022 10:09 AM

- Nora Cusack, Glenties / Gaoth Dobhair

- Joan Moya Evans, Bruckless

- Maureen McFadden, Carrigans

- Michael O'Donnell, Kilcar

- Phil Ward, Meath / Ballyshannon

- Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

- Barbara Sheridan, Rathmullan / Fintown

- Frank McCaffrey, Dublin / Ballyshannon 

- Jack Patton, Ballybofey

- Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

Nora Cusack, Glenties / Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Nora Cusack, The Rock, Glenties and formerly Thorr, Gaoth Dobhair.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from there on Sunday morning at 10.30am going to St Connells Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Maghergallen cemetery at approximately 1.30pm. 

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member.

===

Joan Moya Evans, Bruckless

The death has occurred peacefully of Joan Moya Evans (née McDowell), Bruckless.

Remains reposing at her home until 9pm on Friday. House strictly private at all other times.

Funeral service will be at 12 noon on Saturday in St John's Church, Killybegs (F94 HE27), followed by private cremation.

Please limit flowers to those grown in your garden only.

===

Maureen McFadden, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Maureen McFadden (née McCauley), Pump Street, Carrigans and formerly of 33 St Brigid’s Avenue, Pennyburn, Derry.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 10.15am to St Baithan’s Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Newtowncunningham.

===

Michael O'Donnell, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Michael O'Donnell, Towney, Kilcar.

His remains are leaving his home on Sunday at 10am for private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. House is strictly private please, at the request of the deceased.

===

Phil Ward, Meath / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Phil (Philip) Ward, Cavan Road, Oldcastle, Meath and formerly Corlea, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at his family home on Friday until 8pm.

Removal from his residence on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11am at St Brigid's Church, Oldcastle with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The funeral may be viewed via https://churchmedia.tv/st-brigids-church-oldcastle

===

Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

The death has occurred of Donna Marie McCarron.

The Month's Mind Mass for Donna will take place on Sunday at 10am at St Michael's Chapel, Urris, Clonmany. At the request of the deceased, her remains have been donated for medical research.

===

Barbara Sheridan, Rathmullan / Fintown

The death has occurred of Barbara Sheridan, nee Duffy (Ní Dubtaig), Main Street, Rathmullan and formerly of Fintown.

Her remains are reposing at her home. House strictly private please.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by burial in Rathmullan cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

===

Frank McCaffrey, Dublin / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Frank McCaffrey, Kilmacud, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Saturday morning in the Church of St Thérèse, Mount Merrion. The Mass may be viewed at www.mountmerrionparish.ie/webcam/

Committal prayers will take place at noon in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the RNLI at https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/dun-laoghaire-lifeboat-station

===

Jack Patton, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Jack Patton, Aughavoy, Ballybofey, F93 Y721.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 1.30pm for service in Kilteevogue Parish Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in Stranorlar Parish Church.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cloghan Day Centre C/O any family member.

===

Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Conn Smyth, Carrick, Carndonagh.

To honour his passing there will be a small gathering of family and friends at his home on Saturday, June 11 from 3pm with a Memorial Celebration by the family home at 3.30pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media