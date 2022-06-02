Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 2

The following deaths have taken place:

- Phil Ward, Meath/Ballyshannon, Donegal

- Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan

- Barbara Sheridan, Rathmullan

- Frank McCaffrey, Dublin/Ballyshannon

- Mary Teresa McDonald, Moville

- Jack Patton, Ballybofey

- Conn Smyth, Carndonagh

- Rose Keane, Dublin/Redcastle

- Dan Breen, Raheny, Dublin/Letterkenny

- Georgie Duffin (née O'Hara), Marian Park, Buncrana

- Anna Gill, Creeslough and London

Phil Ward, Meath/Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Phil (Philip) Ward, Cavan Road, Oldcastle, Meath and formerly Corlea, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by his brother Willie John (Bill), sister Ellen, nephew Gerard and niece Theresa. Beloved husband to Chris, loving father to Sandra and Gary, father-in-law to Fergus, Grandfather to Arlene, Cíara, Conán, Oisín, Ruairí and Fiachra, and their partners Keith, Courtney and Frank. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews

Reposing at his family home on Friday, June 3, until 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday, June 4 for funeral Mass at 11am at St Brigid's Church, Oldcastle.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The funeral may be viewed via the following link https://churchmedia.tv/st-brigids-church-oldcastle.

Donna Marie McCarron, Fahan



The death has taken place in Saint Petersburg, Florida, USA of Donna Marie McCarron. Donna was born in Portlaoise on May 15, 1983 and passed away at the Bayfront Health Center in St. Petersburg Florida on April 30, 2022.

She is sadly missed by her father and stepmother James McCarron and Monica Galligan (Lisfannon, Fahan), her mother Mary Evans and sister Anne Evans (Florida, USA), her aunts and uncles and her Conneely, Cullen, Doherty, Galligan, Holland, McBride, McCarron, Mulhern, and Wright cousins. Donna was predeceased by her grandparents, Joe and Maggie McCarron of Leiter, Urris, Clonmany, County Donegal, and Jim and Annie Holland of Carlow.

The Month's Mind Mass for Donna will take place on Sunday, June 5, at 10am at St Michael's Chapel, Urris, Clonmany. At Donna's behest, her remains have been donated for medical research.

Barbara Sheridan, Rathmullan



The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Barbara Sheridan, nee Duffy (Ní Dubtaig), Main Street, Rathmullan and formerly of Fintown.

Remains will repose at her home.

House strictly private please.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 4 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by burial in Rathmullan cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/rathmullen

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member.

Frank McCaffrey, Dublin/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Frank McCaffrey, Kilmacud, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

Beloved husband for 62 years of Renee and adored father of Derek, Colin, Niall, Frankie and Hazel. he passed away on May 31 2022 peacefully in his 90th year with his family by his side at Blackrock Clinic. Former Managing Director of McGrattan, Kenny & McCaffrey Ltd, and President of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) and ECA Ireland. He will be deeply missed by his family, his thirteen grandchildren, great-granddaughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephew, friends, neighbours, and work colleagues.

Reposing at Flanagan's Funeral Home, Dundrum D14 F3X2 on Friday, June 3 from 3 pm to 5 pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of St Thérèse, Mount Merrion arriving at 09.50 am for Funeral Mass at 10 am. The Mass, may be viewed at www.mountmerrionparish.ie/webcam/. Committal prayers will take place at noon in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the RNLI at https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/dun-laoghaire-lifeboat-station.

Mary Teresa McDonald, Moville



The death has taken place of Mary Teresa McDonald, St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Mary Teresa’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, June 3 at 2pm in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Jack Patton, Ballybofey



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jack Patton, Aughavoy, Ballybofey, F93 Y721.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, June 2 and Friday from 2pm to 11pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday, June 4 at 1.30pm for service in Kilteevogue Parish Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in Stranorlar Parish Church.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cloghan Day Centre C/O any family member.

Conn Smyth, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at his home of Conn Smyth, Carrick, Carndonagh.

Former teacher at St Peter’s Secondary School Derry, founding member of Inishowen Gun Club, and antique books trader.

Survived by his wife Janice Smyth (nee Scott), sister Mary Antony Smyth O’Connor and his daughters Fiona, Sinéad, Deirdre and Mairéad.

Conn gifted his body to research in Parkinson’s Disease and Cancer at the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin. His family are very proud that his death will give hope to others.

To honour his passing there will be a small gathering of family and friends at his home on Saturday, June 11 from 3pm with a Memorial Celebration by the family at 3.30pm.

Rose Keane, Dublin/Redcastle

The death has occurred of Rose Keane, née Murphy, Balheary, Swords, Co Dublin and formerly of Ballyargus, Redcastle.

Beloved wife of the late Mossie and loving mother of Ellen, Mary, Rosaleen, Patrick and Christopher.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law James, John, Adrian, daughters-in-law Christine and Amanda grandchildren Katie, Elisha, Rosanna, Sean, Peter, Alison, Michael, Andrew, Chrissie, Amber, Christian, Kayleigh, Cathal, Adam, Rosie and Clara Jane, great-grandchildren Aurora, Skye and the late baby Tommy, her beloved sisters Marjorie, Myra, Patricia, Kathleen, Rita and predeceased by her brother Michael.

Deeply regretted by her brothers-in-law Pat, John, Michael, Donal, Ralph, sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, June 2, from 5pm. Removal on Friday morning, June 3 to Church of the Immaculate Conception Church, Balheary arriving for 10am Mass followed by funeral to Rolestown Cemetery.

Dan Breen, Raheny, Dublin/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Dan Breen, Letterkenny and formerly of Raheny, Dublin.

Loving husband of Ann and father of Edel and Daniel; adoring grandfather of Mollie, Sam, Jamie, Chloe, Rory and Hannah. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Mary, son-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family in the film and transport industry, and the many whose lives he touched.

Dan will repose at his residence in Raheny on Thursday, June 2 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, June 3 to St Monica’s Church, Edenmore arriving for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Click here on Friday morning at 11am to view live streaming of the funeral Mass.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in Dan's Memory to HHT Ireland click here to donate online or you can use the donation box which will be provided at church.

Georgie Duffin (née O'Hara), Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Georgie Duffin (née O'Hara), Marian Park, Buncrana in Florida, USA.

Funeral service will take place on Friday, June 3 in Fort Lauderdale at 11am.

Anna Gill, Creeslough and London

The death has occurred of Anna Gill (née McBride), Harrow, London, formerly of Doe Point, Creesslough.

Anna died peacefully at Carrick House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Steve. Sadly missed by her loving family: daughters Marie, Suzanne and Linda; sons-in-law Liam, Les and Jackie; grandchildren Stephen, Sean, Andrew, Mark, Robert, Lucy and Katy; great-grandchildren Thomas, Daniel, Madison, Ayda-Leigh and Nancy.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, June 17 at 10am at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 191 High Road, Harrow Weald HA3 5EE, followed by cremation at Breakspear Crematorium, Breakspear Road, Ruislip, HA4 7SJ.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.

