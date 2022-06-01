Deaths in Inishowen/Donegal, Wednesday evening, June 1, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Rose Keane, Dublin/Redcastle

- Dan Breen, Raheny, Dublin/Letterkenny

- Richard (Dick) Eacrett, Ballyshannon and Laois

- Leslie W Cook, late of Richmond, Surrey

- Bridget Boyle (née McGrenaghan), Corby, England and Fanad

- Michael McCaffrey, Ballyshannon

- Oliver Harte, Letterkenny

- Georgie Duffin (née O'Hara), Marian Park, Buncrana

- Anna Gill, Creeslough and London

- Celia Feeley, Glengad

Rose Keane, Dublin/Redcastle

The death has occurred of Rose Keane, née Murphy, Balheary, Swords, Co. Dublin and formerly of Ballyargus, Redcastle.

May 31, 2022, (peacefully) after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Mossie and loving mother of Ellen, Mary, Rosaleen, Patrick and Christopher.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law James, John, Adrian, daughters-in-law Christine and Amanda grandchildren Katie, Elisha, Rosanna, Sean, Peter, Alison, Michael, Andrew, Chrissie, Amber, Christian, Kayleigh, Cathal, Adam, Rosie and Clara Jane, great-grandchildren Aurora, Skye and the late baby Tommy, her beloved sisters Marjorie, Myra, Patricia, Kathleen, Rita and predeceased by her brother Michael.

Deeply regretted by her brothers-in-law Pat, John, Michael, Donal, Ralph, sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening June 2, from 5pm. Removal on Friday morning, June 3 to Church of the Immaculate Conception Church, Balheary arriving for 10am. Mass followed by funeral to Rolestown Cemetery.

Dan Breen, Raheny, Dublin/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Dan Breen, Letterkenny and formerly of Raheny, Dublin. May 28, 2022 (peacefully) at Letterkenny University Hospital, while surrounded by members of his beloved family.

Loving husband of Ann and father of Edel and Daniel; adoring grandfather of Mollie, Sam, Jamie, Chloe, Rory and Hannah. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Mary, son-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family in the film and transport industry, and the many whose lives he touched.

Dan will repose at his residence in Raheny on Thursday (June 2) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (June 3) to St. Monica’s Church, Edenmore arriving for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Those who cannot attend the Funeral may choose to leave a message for the family in the section below marked “Condolences”.

Click here on Friday morning at 11am to view live streaming of Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in Dan's Memory to HHT Ireland click here to donate online or you can use the donation box which will be provided at church.

Richard Eacrett, Ballyshannon and Laois

The Death has occurred of Richard Noel (known as Dick) Eacrett, Corrig House, The Knather, Ballyshannon, formerly of Portarlington and Ballybrittas. Peacefully at Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Loving husband of Wendy, devoted father of Timothy and Michael, father-in-law of Carla and Darlene. Predeceased in death by sisters Henrietta, Maureen, Olive, Sheila and brothers George, and John. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends.

Funeral Service will take place at St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon Thursday at 11am, followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 3pm.

House private at all times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, to North West Hospice c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors or any Family Member. All enquiries to John McGee & sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483.

Leslie W Cook, late of Richmond, Surrey

The sudden death has occurred of Leslie W Cook, late of Richmond, Surrey.

Husband of Mary Kate Cook, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

He died peacefully at his daughter Catherine Devine’s residence, Kilpheak, Glenswilly.

Viewing at Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road, Letterkenny from 6.30pm to 9pm on Wednesday.

Funeral Service on Thursday at 2pm in Conwal Parish Church, with private cremation to follow.

A memorial service will be held in St Mary Magdalene's Church, Richmond, Surrey in the coming weeks.

Enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

Bridget Boyle (née McGrenaghan), Corby, England and Fanad

The death has occurred of Bridget Boyle (née McGrenaghan), Aras Cois Locha, Trialough, Corby (England) and Gortnatra, Fanad.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Ramelton Community Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Willie and sons John, Hughie and Willie.

Deeply regretted by her son Martin, daughter Philomena McDermott (Derry), her loving grandchildren Fr Liam Boyle (Glenswilly and ATU Letterkenny), Áine, Patrick, Declan and Stephen and great-granddaughter Aoife.

Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Eileen, her extended family, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Bridget’s remains are repoing at her son Martin’s residence in Kinalough. Removal from there at 10.30am on Thursday, June 2 arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Tamnaherin graveyard, Co. Derry.

The funeral cortege will travel via Ballylar on the morning of the funeral.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St. Mary’s Fanavolty and St. Columba’s Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, care of any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Michael McCaffrey, Ballyshannon

The death has occured of Michael McCaffrey, at his residence Cavangarden House, Ballyshannon.

Remains will repose at the family home on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm and will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Thursday for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on St. Patrick's Church webcam.

Michael is predeceased by his wife Agnes, son Michael and is deeply missed and forever loved by daughters Mary (Fergal), Joanne (Timothy), Donna (Eamon), sons Robert (Una), Christopher (Dee), grandchildren. great-grandchild and friends.

Oliver Harte, Letterkenny

The unexpected death has taken place of Oliver Harte, The Four Winds, Ballaghderg, Letterkenny and formerly from Rossinver, Co. Leitrim.

Predeceased by his wife Carmel and his son baby Francis, parents Francis and Moira and sister Margaret. Deeply missed by his loving family Rory, Olivia and Mikey, brothers Johnny, Hugh, Peter, Austin, Brendan and James, sisters Monica and Mary, mother-in-law Rose Flanagan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Oliver’s remains will be reposing at his late residence on Wednesday, June 1 from 3pm until 10pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday, June 2 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Georgie Duffin (née O'Hara), Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Georgie Duffin (née O'Hara), Marian Park, Buncrana in Florida, USA.

Funeral service will take place on Friday, June 3 in Fort Lauderdale at 11am.

Anna Gill, Creeslough and London

The death has occurred of Anna Gill (née McBride), Harrow, London, formerly of Doe Point, Creesslough.

Anna died peacefully at Carrick House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Steve. Sadly missed by her loving family: daughters Marie, Suzanne and Linda; sons-in-law Liam, Les and Jackie; grandchildren Stephen, Sean, Andrew, Mark, Robert, Lucy and Katy; great-grandchildren Thomas, Daniel, Madison, Ayda-Leigh and Nancy.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, June 17 at 10am at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 191 High Road, Harrow Weald HA3 5EE, followed by cremation at Breakspear Crematorium, Breakspear Road, Ruislip, HA4 7SJ.

Celia Feeley, Glengad

The death has occurred of Celia Feeley (née Crossan), Wetherby, West Yorkshire and formerly Glengad, Malin. She passed away peacefully at home after a short illness.

Proud and loving mother of Gerard (Ged) and mother-in-law to Joanne. Her unwavering devotion to her three grandsons Tom, Harry and Freddie will be forever remembered. Deeply missed by her heartbroken sisters, Mary, Sadie, Evelyn, Frances, Bernie, Kathleen, Doreen and her loyal, to the end brother Brian.

Her remains will repose where you may pay your respects from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, June 1 at Liam Collins Funeral Premises, 1 Dunailainn, Culdaff, F93 HE03.

Removal will take place on Thursday, June 2 to the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh, for a private family/extended family funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Family flowers only, or if desired, donations to St Gemma's Hospice, Moortown, Leeds c/o any family member.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live and Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification purposes.

